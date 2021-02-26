A Criminal Minds Revival Is in the Works

Paget Brewster and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds CBS

Criminal Minds ended just one year ago, but it looks like that was enough time away for ViacomCBS to bring the show back. Paramount+ has confirmed, per Deadline, that streaming platform is bringing back the BAU for a revival that will see our favorite profilers tackling one massive case over the course of 10 episodes.

Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer will be back, but specific details about the case or what brings the team back together are still being kept under wraps.

Criminal Minds ran for 15 years on CBS and followed the agents of the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI as they tracked serial killers, mainly using psychological profiles and victimology. The show concluded in 2020 with many members of the BAU finally spreading their wings and taking on other pursuits outside the FBI after years of gruesome cases and haunting crime scenes.

The potential revival is not the only Criminal Minds-related content in the works for Paramount+. The streaming service is also working on a docuseries entitled The Real Criminal Minds, which will follow real-life profilers at the FBI.

The new streaming service has been leaning hard into legacy content. MTV's The Real World is being rebooted and hosting a reunion with the original New York cast titled "The Real World Homecoming: New York." Additionally, it was announced during the Super Bowl that a Yellowstone prequel spin-off from Taylor Sheridan will also find a home on Paramount+ later this year, along with other Yellowstone-related projects. The hit comedy Frasier has also been greenlit for a revival, with Kelsey Grammer returning as the titular radio psychiatrist.

Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12 are now streaming on Netflix. Seasons 13-15 are streaming Hulu.