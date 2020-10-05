Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House was one of the standout original series of 2018, and now creator Mike Flanagan is back for another round with The Haunting of Bly Manor, which premieres on Friday, Oct. 9. This time, the anthology series will adapt several chilling stories by Henry James, but fans of the first season can still expect plenty of hidden ghosts and familiar faces to line the halls of the titular spooky mansion in Bly Manor.

Before the new season arrives, though, we've got some ideas for a few other series Hill House fans might enjoy, from dramas that also leave you with an eerie feeling to shows that explore the infinite and grief in thoughtful ways just like Hill House did. Here's what to watch if you liked The Haunting of Hill House.

The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix: Trailer, Release Date, Spoilers, and More

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.





Watch it on: Netflix

Dark Photo: Netflix

Netflix's time- and space-bending series is not built for audiences who like to phone-scroll while watching TV. The twisting timelines and family histories are increasingly complicated, and even the most dedicated viewer might be left scratching their head when it's all said and done. Even so, the show's dreary atmospheres, creepy scenery, and complicated character connections will ring very familiar for fans of The Haunting of Hill House.





Watch it on: Hulu

Sissy Spacek and Andre Holland, Castle Rock Photo: Patrick Harbron, Hulu

There is no shortage of Stephen King stories to adapt for the small screen, but this drama from J.J. Abrams blends together several elements and characters from King's literary universe to create an all-new storyline set in the title town. Hill House fans will especially enjoy the splashes of supernatural and fantasy that haunt the entire town, and, like Flanagan's Haunting series, the show successfully juxtapositions even its most surreal moments with questions about the human condition.





Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon

DeRon Horton, American Horror Story: 1984 Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Not every season of FX's horror-drama takes place in a haunted house, but most of them do, and just like Hill House, anyone who perishes on the premises of the locations in question tends to stick around in some form or another. Of course, AHS is built with a very mature audience in mind, and the characters tend to be a bit, uhhh, wilder than those we meet in Hill House, so go in with the expectation of seeing a lot more violence and bloodshed in this series, and you'll be just fine.





Watch it on: Netflix

Marianne Photo: Emmanuel Guimier

The Haunting of Hill House told gripping stories about a dysfunctional family, but let's be real: You watched it to scare the pants off your butt. The show's mood always flowed with an undercurrent of dread, and the French Netflix series Marianne does the same, but more so. The short eight-episode season follows horror novelist Emma (an excellent Victoire Du Bois) who decides to end her popular book series, only to realize that the characters she's written come to life in the real world. But once the first episode is done with backstory, it's the constant horror movie atmosphere that makes Marianne a surprisingly scary watch. The show has a solid soul, too, as it transforms into a story about Emma and her relationships with her friends, who all get tormented by their pasts. If you wanted Hill House to be more viscerally terrifying, Marianne throws every horror device at you, so buckle up. –Tim Surette





Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu

Billie Piper, Penny Dreadful Photo: Jonathan Hession, Jonathan Hession/SHOWTIME

If you like your horror to be well read, check out Penny Dreadful. Showtime's dearly departed gothic drama, which aired from 2014-2016, stars Eva Green as Vanessa Ives, a powerful, spiritually tormented woman who keeps company with characters like Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), and Dracula (Christian Camargo). The artfully gory series is bloodier, sexier, and more mature than Hill House, but the two shows have plenty in common beyond their literary roots. Like Hill House, Penny Dreadful is a sentimental show about deep trauma; where the Netflix series uses ghosts to explore its characters' emotional wounds, Dreadful uses monsters. Creator John Logan's scripts are lyrical and haunting, and the cast (which also includes Josh Hartnett, Billie Piper, Timothy Dalton, and Rory Kinnear) is first rate. But above all else Penny Dreadful hinges on Green's ferocious performance, one of the best and most underappreciated on TV. -Kelly Connolly





Watch it on: Netflix

The Kirlian Frequency Photo: Screengrab/Netflix

You can watch this Argentinian animated web series in its entirety in the span of a lunch break because it consists of just a handful of 10-minutes-or-less episodes. As brief as it is, though, the eeriness is lasting, and, like Hill House, you get piece-by-piece reveals of what's actually going down thanks to one curious radio show host who has a deeper insight into the supernatural mania afoot in the title town. Plus, as the trailer for Bly Manor revealed, that image of the bright glasses on a dark figure is something you'll see a lot more of in Bly Manor.





Watch it on: HBO and HBO Max

Justin Theroux, The Leftovers Photo: HBO

This celebrated (but not celebrated enough) HBO drama about a mysterious event that wipes out two percent of the world's population won't give you a case of the heebie jeebies — OK, it actually will on occasion, but for different reasons — but it will still resonate for fans of The Haunting of Hill House. Like Hill House, its mythology is purposefully mysterious, and it relies on the audience to accept the unknown — and often to question whether what's happening is a construct of the characters' imaginations or some very weird scientific abnormalities, or whether there really is something supernatural or even religious afoot. Also, it is a very creative and thoughtful statement on the experiences of grief, trauma, mental unwellness, and challenging family relationships. The show gets better as it goes along, too.

The Haunting of Hill House is available to stream on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Friday, Oct. 9 on Netflix.