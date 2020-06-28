Dark, Netflix's German-language sci-fi drama, has the well-earned reputation of being one of the most confusing shows on TV. Spanning multiple timelines and diving into the intricate connections between four families in a small German town, Dark was already somewhat difficult to follow before the third and final season introduced multiple universes and split realities. That's why we put together this timeline of everything that's happened on Dark in every world, reality, and time.

But before you get to the timeline itself, let us explain some of the methodology that went into creating it so it's easier to understand and use.

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Dark Season 3. Read at your own risk!]

When Eva uses the loophole to split reality during the 2020 apocalypse, she creates two realities. However, these two realities are inextricably intertwined and as a result are riddled with paradoxes (e.g. no one saving Jonas from the apocalypse allows for Adam to exist, but Adam kills the Martha who did save Jonas, even though he shouldn't exist because she saved him). To make things as simple as anything with this show can be, we created a labeling system for each reality (outlined in the key below below). It isn't a perfect system, since these realities overlap and exist simultaneously, but it can help illuminate when the realities most divide and how they coincide. For simplicity's sake, in Adam's world the default Reality is 1A and in Eva's world the default reality is 1B, even though some of the events exist across realities. When there are direct paradoxical moments -- such as Martha and Jonas' sons meddling in the reality where Adam exists and therefore the sons shouldn't -- we listed both realities that intersect. Additionally, since Martha and Jonas' son was never named, we refer to him as the Son(s) throughout.

Is it dispiriting knowing that 99.9 percent of the events detailed in this timeline wound up being wiped from existence when Jonas and Martha traveled into the origin world and saved Tannhaus' family, thus resulting in Eva and Adam's worlds never existing to begin with? Slightly! But understanding the complex, interwoven series of choices that led them to finally be able to break the cycle is enlightening and makes you appreciate just how expertly this show juggled its complex narratives across worlds, realities, and time. Read on for all the events in Dark in chronological order.

TIMELINE KEY

Reality 1: The reality in the origin world before Adam and Eva's worlds are created

Reality 1A: The reality where no one saves Jonas before Old Claudia intervenes

Reality 1B: The reality where Martha saves Jonas before Old Claudia intervenes

Reality 2: The reality in all worlds after Old Claudia intervenes



Adam's world characters = 1

Eva's world characters = 2

Origin world characters = OG



Bold names are people in their natural time/world

~ specific date unknown

Netflix

1888

~ early 1800s (Adam, Reality 1A): Gustav Tannhaus 1's mother Charlotte Tannhaus 1 dies and his father becomes obsessed with time travel. Gustav Tannhaus 1's father founds Sic Mundus to try and prevent her death.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Jonas 1, Teen Bartosz 1, Teen Magnus 1, and Teen Franziska 1 arrive from 2020 in Adam's world by accident, get trapped, and start working for Old Gustav Tannhaus 1 to try and build a time machine.

-- Sept. 21 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Teen Martha 2 arrives from 2019 in Eva's world.

-- Sept. 22 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Gustav Tannhaus 1 visits the Tannhaus factory where Adult Jonas 1 is building the time machine. Teen Bartosz 1 tells Teen Martha 2 about Sic Mundus and she tells him that Jonas and Adam are the same person.

-- Sept 23 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): The Sons kill Old Gustav Tannhaus 1 before he can send a telegram telling the world about time travelers.

-- Sept. 23 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Teen Martha 2 gives Adult Jonas 1 a vial of the dark matter on Adam's orders so Adult Jonas 1 can activate the God Particle. Teen Martha 2 leaves for 2053 in Adam's world.

-- Sept. 25 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Adult Jonas 1 burns the copy of Martha's letter he was given as Teen Jonas 1. Adult Martha 2 arrives from 2052 in Eva's world and gives Adult Jonas 1 the letter and the "for Charlotte" watch, which he will eventually give to Young Noah 1 and Adult Noah 1.

1890

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Silja 1 arrives from 2053 in Adam's world and meets Teen Bartosz 1, whom she begins a relationship with. Adult Jonas 1 begins to burn himself while trying to make the time machine work and switches his focus from trying to return to the future to trying to destroy the origin.

Netflix

1904

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Silja 1 gives birth to Noah 1.

1910

~ (Adam, Reality A): Adult Silja 1 dies giving birth to Agnes 1.

1911

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): After an old woman told Adult Hannah 1 that Adult Jonas 1 was looking for her, Adult Hannah 1 and Child Silja 1 arrive from the future in Adam's world to find Adult Jonas 1, who is now covered in burn scars. Adult Jonas 1 kills Adult Hannah 1 and sends Child Silja 1 to the post-apocalyptic future in Adam's world.

1920

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Noah 1 arrives from 2040 in Adam's world and meets Teen Noah 1. Adam instructs Adult Noah 1 to begin the experiments with Helge 1 and to find the missing Triquetra notebook pages. Adult Noah 1 travels to 1986 in Adam's world.

Netflix

1921

-- Jan. 8 (Adam, Reality 1A): The photo of Adult Noah 1 and the Sic Mundus travelers is taken.

-- June 21 (Adam, Reality 1A): The passage in the caves is being built by Teen Noah 1 and Adult Bartosz 1. Teen Noah 1 kills Adult Bartosz 1 on Adam's orders because Adult Bartosz 1 has lost faith. Adult Noah 1 counsels Teen Noah 1 about keeping the faith.

-- June 23 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 arrives from 2053 and is taken to Erna 1's house to stay with her, Child Agnes 1, and Teen Noah 1.

-- June 24 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Noah 1 lies to Adam about Old Claudia 1 having the missing Triquetra pages on her. Teen Jonas 1 leaves for the caves but learns the passage won't be finished for another 32 years. Teen Noah 1 and Adult Noah 1 take Teen Jonas 1 to meet Adam, who reveals his true identity.

-- June 25 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 asks Adam for answers, to which Adam explains Sic Mundus is about launching a war on time and God. Adam shows Teen Jonas 1 the God Particle and explains that it is the key to Teen Jonas 1 breaking the 33-year cycle. Teen Jonas 1 leaves for 2019 to stop Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1 from killing himself, thinking that will break the cycle. Adam is shown to have the St. Christopher necklace.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Noah 1 counsels Teen Noah 1 about his role, telling him he must follow the same path he did. Teen Noah 1 leaves for 2020. Adult Noah 1 confronts Adam with the missing Triquetra pages and says he's been used. Adult Noah 1 tries to kill Adam, but Adult Agnes 1 arrives and kills Adult Noah 1. Adult Magnus 1 and Adult Franziska 1 activate the God Particle, enabling Adam to leave for 2020 in Adam's world.

Netflix

1953

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Plans to build the power plant begin.

-- Nov. 5 (Adam, Reality 1A): Erik 1's corpse appears in the bunker from 1986 in Adam's world. Adult Helge 1 drags the body to the nuclear power plant construction site.

-- Nov. 9 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Helge 1 disposes of Yasin 1's body.

-- Nov. 10 (Adam, Reality 1A): Yasin 1 and Erik 1's bodies are discovered at the construction site. Adult Ulrich 1 arrives from 2019 in Adam's world. Adult Agnes 1 and Child Tronte 1 move to Winden and in with the Tiedemanns. Child Claudia 1's dog Gretchen disappears into the caves and Old Claudia 1 brings her to 1986 in Adam's world. Adult Ulrich 1 leaves his phone at Adult H.G. Tannhaus 1's shop. Adult Ulrich 1 tries to kill Child Helge 1 and leaves him in the bunker.

-- Nov. 11 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Ulrich 1 is arrested by Adult Egon 1 for Yasin 1 and Erik 1's murders and the abduction/suspected murder of Child Helge 1. Child Helge 1 wakes up in the bunker alive. Old Claudia 1 visits Adult H.G. Tannhaus 1 and instructs him to build the machine to set the course of time straight.

-- Nov. 12 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Ulrich 1 is beaten by the police. The time portal opens over Winden. Child Helge 1 goes to 1986 in Adam's world through the wormhole.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Agnes 1 and Doris 1 begin their affair.

Netflix

1954

-- June 22 (Adam, Reality 1A): Old Claudia 1 buries the time machine in the future yard of Adult Claudia 1.

-- June 23 (Adam, Reality 1A): Child Claudia 1 catches Adult Agnes 1 and Doris 1 engaging in sexual activity. Child Helge 1 returns from 1986 in Adam's world and Greta 1 asks Adult Noah 1 to help with Child Helge 1 and gets him to speak. Child Tronte 1 shows Child Claudia 1 his penis on her request. Adult Agnes 1 meets Old Claudia 1 in the bunker and receives instructions to "betray" her to Adult Noah 1. Old Claudia 1 shows Adult Agnes 1 the newspaper clipping of her death that was given to her by Adult Agnes 1. Adult Agnes 1 tells Adult Noah 1 that Old Claudia 1 has the missing Triquetra pages on her in exchange for being let back into Sic Mundus. Adult Egon 1 first visits Adult Ulrich 1 in his prison cell. Old Claudia 1 arrives from 2020 in Adam's world and visits Adult Egon 1 at his office and apologizes. Old Claudia 1 visits Adult H.G. Tannhaus 1, gives him A Journey Through Time, and tells him to explain the machine to her one day. Adult Noah 1 finds Old Claudia 1, who says that Adam's paradise is a lie. Adult Noah 1 kills Old Claudia 1. Adult Noah 1 looks at the Triquetra pages Old Claudia 1 had on her and gets upset after learning the truth about what happened to Charlotte 1.

-- June 26 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Egon 1 examines Old Claudia 1's body in the morgue and suspects she was an accomplice to Child Helge 1's abduction. Adult Egon 1 interviews Child Helge 1 about Old Claudia 1. Child Helge 1 says he heard of Old Claudia 1 from the White Devil. Adult Hannah 1 arrives from 2020 in Adam's world and goes to Adult Egon 1's office to find Adult Ulrich 1. Adult Hannah 1 asks Adult Ulrich 1 to choose between her and Katharina 1 at the psychiatric hospital but she doesn't believe him when he chooses her. Adult Hannah 1 abandons Adult Ulrich 1 and decides to stay in 1954.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A) Adult Egon 1 and Adult Hannah 1 begin their affair.

-- Sept. 24 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): The Sons give Child Tronte 1 Agnes 1's bracelet, which he gives to Child Jana 1. Child Claudia 1 goes into Child Tronte 1's bedroom and undresses. Adult Egon 1 givesAdult Hannah 1 the St. Christopher necklace. Adult Hannah 1 breaks up with Adult Egon 1 after finding out she's pregnant. The Sons force the Winden mayor into giving Adult Bernd 1 the permit to build the power plant. Doris 1 tells Adult Egon 1 she wants a divorce. Child Helene 1 gets an abortion from Mrs. Obendorf 1. Adult Hannah 1 introduces herself to Child Helene 1 as Katharina and gives her the St. Christopher necklace. Adult Hannah 1 decides to keep thebaby, Silja 1, but leaves town.

1960

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): The construction on the power plant is approved.

Netflix

1971

-- Aug. 1 (All Worlds, All Realities): Adult Claudia gives birth to Regina.

-- Aug. 11 (All Worlds, Reality 1, Reality 1A, and Reality 1B): Marek, Sonja, and Baby Charlotte die in a car crash after leaving Adult Tannhaus' house following a fight.

-- Aug. 11 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Elisabeth 1 and Adult Charlotte 1 bring Baby Charlotte 1 and the "for Charlotte" watch to Adult Tannhaus 1.

-- Aug. 11 (Origin, Reality 2): Marek OG, Sonja OG, and Baby Charlotte OG leave Old Tannhaus OG's house following a fight, but Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 2 convince them to return. Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 2 disappear as Adam and Eva's worlds are erased from existence.

1974

~ (Origin, Reality 1): Adult Tannhaus OG visits the grave of his family and starts building the time machine in the bunker.

Stefan Erhard/Netflix

1986

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Tronte 1 and Adult Claudia 1 are having an affair.

~ Summer (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Ulrich 1 and Teen Katharina 1 tie Teen Regina 1 to a tree as a prank.

-- June 21 (Origin, Reality 1): Old Tannhaus OG activates the time machine, creating Adam's world and Eva's world.

-- June 21 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Adult Son causes the accident at the power plant that opens the passage.

-- June 21 (Eva, Reality 1B): Child Son and Old Son cause the accident at the power plant that opens the passage.

-- June 21 (Adam, Reality 2): Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 2 arrive from 2019 in Eva's world and cross the bridge into 1971 in the origin world.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): The power plant starts cooking the books.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Noah 1 arrives from 1920 in Adam's world and becomes the new Winden priest.

~ October (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Jana 1 sees Adult Noah 1 arguing with Adult Helge 1.

-- Oct. 9 (Adam, Reality 1A): Mads 1 goes missing, having been kidnapped by Adult Helge 1.

-- Nov. 4 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Helge1 travels to 2019. Mads 1 is transported to 2019 through the chair, but dies in the process.

-- Nov. 5 (Adam, Reality 1A): Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 arrives from 2019 in Adam's world. The sheep and birds die. Old Bernd 1 shows Adult Claudia 1 the radioactive waste in the caves on his last day running the power plant. Adult Helge 1 gifts Adult Claudia 1 A Journey Through Time. Old H.G. Tannhaus 1 works on the time machine more. Erik 1 is transported to 1953 through the chair, but dies in the process.

-- Nov. 6 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1's first day running the power plant.

-- Nov. 7 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Ulrich 1 is arrested for raping Teen Katharina 1 after Teen Hannah 1 comes forward as a "witness." Adult Jonas 1 arrives from 2019 to visit Old H.G. Tannhaus 1 and asks him to fix the machine so he can destroy the wormhole.

-- Nov. 8 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 arrives from 2019 in Adam's world.

-- Nov. 9 (Adam, Reality 1A): Old Egon 1 interrogates Teen Katharina 1. Teen Jonas 1 leaves for 2019 in Adam's world without bringing Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 with him. Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 and Teen Hannah 1 formally meet at the hospital. Yasin 1 is transported to 1953 through the chair, but dies in the process.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Aleksander Köhler 1 goes missing.

-- Nov. 11 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Boris Niewald 1 arrives in Winden and adopts the identity of Aleksander Köhler 1 after involvement with the two deaths in Marburg. Teen Hannah 1 witnesses Teen Aleksander 1 dispose of his real passport and a gun; she digs them up and keeps them. Teen Hannah 1 tells Teen Katharina 1 that Teen Regina 1 was the false witness to the rape. Teen Ulrich 1 is released from prison. Teen Aleksander 1 rescues Teen Regina 1 from Teen Katharina 1. Adult Claudia 1 discovers Gretchen, who had just arrived from 1953. Adult Helge 1 asks Adult Noah 1 to stop helping with the murders, but Adult Helge 1 doesn't leave. Adult Helge 1 hides from Old Egon 1 to avoid their scheduled interview.

-- Nov. 7 (Eva, Reality 1B): Old Helge 2 and Adult Ulrich 2 arrive from 2019 in Eva's world. Adult Ulrich 2 attempts to murder Adult Helge 2; Old Helge 2 murders Adult Ulrich 2 and leaves him in the bunker.

-- Nov. 12 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 hires Teen Aleksander 1 to weld the door between the power plant and the caves shut. Adult Jonas 1 returns to Old H.G. Tannhaus 1's shop and picks up the finished time machine. Old Helge confronts Adult Helge and asks him to stop working for Adult Noah 1, but Adult Helge 1 doesn't listen. Adult Ines 1 adopts Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 and begins drugging him. Teen Jonas 1 arrives from 2019 in Adam's world to save Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 and bring him back. Adult Helge 1 and Adult Noah 1 kidnap Teen Jonas 1 before he can. Adult Jonas 1 visits Teen Jonas 1 in the bunker and reveals his identity. Old Helge 1 attempts to kill Adult Helge 1 in a car accident, but Adult Helge 1 survives and Old Helge 1 dies. Adult Jonas 1 attempts to destroy the wormhole but only closes the passage and winds up helping to create the wormhole in the process. The time portal opens over Winden. Child Helge 1 arrives from 1953 in Adam's world through the wormhole. Teen Jonas 1 is transported to 2052 in Adam's world through the wormhole.

Netflix

1987

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Ines 1 and Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 leave town for a few months.

-- June 22 (Adam, Reality 1A): Old Claudia 1 visits Adult Claudia 1 at her office at the power plant and reveals her identity. Old Claudia 1 shows Adult Claudia 1 the time machine in the caves and tells her she must stop Adam. Adult Noah 1 confronts Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 outside the caves. Old Egon 1 visits Adult Helge 1 in the psychiatric hospital and asks him about Mads 1's disappearance. Old Egon 1 first visits Old Ulrich 1 in the psych ward, but Old Egon 1 still doesn't understand Old Ulrich 1's identity. Adult Hannah 1 and Adult Jonas 1 arrive from 2020 in Adam's world and see Adult Ines 1 and Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1. Adult Claudia 1 digs up the time machine that Old Claudia 1 had buried for her.

-- June 23 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Noah 1 successfully transports Child Helge 1 to 1954 in Adam's world through the chair. Adult Claudia 1 visits Adult Helge 1 and asks him why he gave her A Journey Through Time. Adult Helge 1 tells Adult Claudia 1 to never trust Noah. Old Egon 1 returns to visit Old Ulrich 1 and Old Ulrich 1 reveals his name. Adult Claudia 1 visits Old H.G. Tannhaus 1 and he explains that A Journey Through Time traveled to him from the future before he wrote it. Old Egon 1 visits Adult Ines 1 and asks about Mikkel 1/Michael 1's parents, but Adult Ines 1 doesn't let Old Egon 1 speak with him. Old Egon 1 visits Adult Claudia 1 at her office and tells her he has prostate cancer. Old Egon 1 returns to Old Ulrich 1 and shows him Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1's photo, prompting Old Ulrich 1 to choke Old Egon 1. Adult Claudia 1 travels to 2020 in Adam's world.

-- June 24 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 returns from 2020 in Adam's world.

-- June 25 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 asks Old Egon 1 to move in with her in the hopes of avoiding his death. Old Bernd 1 reveals the information about the God Particle to Adult Claudia 1. Adult Claudia 1 has the God Particle analyzed. Adult Ines 1 is seen stealing medication from the hospital, which she has been using to drug Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1. Old Ulrich 1 breaks out of the psychiatric hospital and finds Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 and they head for the caves in the hopes of returning to 2020 in Adam's world. Adult Ines 1 calls Old Egon 1 for help in finding Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1. Old Egon 1 and the police stop Old Ulrich 1 from taking Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1, and Old Ulrich 1 is arrested again. Teen Magnus 1, Teen Franziska 1, Teen Martha 1, Teen Bartosz 1, and Child Elisabeth 1 arrive from 2020 in Adam's world. Old Ulrich 1 sees the kids from inside the police car but is unable to make contact. Teen Magnus 1, Teen Franziska 1, Teen Martha 1, Teen Bartosz 1, and Child Elisabeth 1 return to 2020 in Adam's world.

-- June 26 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 records herself discussing what she's learned about the God Particle. During Old Egon 1's first chemo session, he tells Adult Claudia 1 that time travel is real. Old Egon 1 tells Adult Claudia 1 everything he knows about Ulrich 1, Mikkel 1/Michael 1, and the caves. Old Egon 1 wants to have the police search the caves, but Adult Claudia 1 refuses to protect the dark matter and God Particle. When Old Egon 1 doesn't listen, they fight and he falls and hits his head. Instead of calling the paramedics, Adult Claudia 1 decides to let Old Egon 1 die. Teen Jonas 1, after spending a year learning from Old Claudia 1, arrives at Adult Claudia 1's house and says she must come with him immediately. This is when Adult Claudia 1 disappears, leaving Teen Regina 1 on her own.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 brings Adult Claudia 1 to take an isotope from the waste in the caves. Teen Jonas 1 and Adult Claudia 1 use the time machine and reopen the passage. Teen Jonas 1 and Adult Claudia 1 leave for 2020 in Adam's world. Adult Katharina 1 arrives from 2020 in Adam's world.

-- Sept. 21 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): The Sons kill Old Bernd Doppler 1 and steal the master key to the plant. At Mads' wake, Adult Jana 1 confronts Adult Tronte 1 about his affair with Adult Claudia 1.

-- Sept. 22 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Adult Katharina 1 meets Teen Katharina 1, Teen Ulrich 1, and Teen Hannah 1 at the school. Adult Katharina 1 convinces Adult Helene 1 to let her visit Old Ulrich 1 at the psychiatric hospital. The Sons kill Jasmin 1 and steal the master key to the plant. Adult Tronte 1 gives Teen Regina 1 a ride home. Adult Tronte 1 tells Adult Jana 1 that he chooses their family over the Tiedemanns.

-- Sept. 24 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Katharina 1 plots to break Old Ulrich 1 out of the psychiatric hospital this night. Adult Katharina 1 tries to steal the key card from Adult Helene 1, but Adult Helene 1 kills Adult Katharina 1; in the fight, the St. Christopher necklace gets left in the sand at the lake. Adult Tannhaus 1 tells Teen Charlotte 1 how she came into his life. Teen Peter 1 moves to Winden to live with Adult Hegle 1 after his mother dies. Teen Peter 1 and Teen Charlotte 1 meet. Adult Ines 1 brings Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 home after a few months away.

1994

-- June 20 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Katharina 1 and Adult Ulrich 1 get married

2018

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Peter 1 stops visiting Benni 1 after Adult Charlotte 1 finds out.

Netflix

2019

~ (Eva, Reality 1B): Teen Magnus 2 and Teen Franziska 2 start dating. Teen Martha 2 and Killian Obendorf 2 start dating. Adult Hannah 2 becomes pregnant with Adult Ulrich 2's child. Adult Ulrich 2 and Adult Charlotte 2 begin their affair.

~ Summer (Adam, Reality 1A): Wöller 1 loses his eye.

~ Summer (Eva, Reality 1B): Wöller 2 loses his arm.



-- June 20 (Adam, Reality 1A): Past Teen Jonas 1, Teen Magnus 1, Teen Martha 1, and Teen Bartosz 1 go to the lake. Past Teen Jonas 1 finds the St. Christopher medallion in the sand. Teen Jonas 1 arrives from 1921 in Adam's world and kisses Teen Martha 1. Teen Magnus 1 sees Teen Franziska 1 skinny dipping at the lake and begins to have feelings for her. Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 gets rubella. Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 sees Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1 at the Kahnwald house and runs away. After seeing an article about the unsolved Marburg murders, Adult Aleksander 1 enlists Wöller 1's help in finding something for him. Adult Katharina 1 and Adult Ulrich 1 throw their 25th wedding anniversary party. Adult Peter 1 visits Benni 1 and Teen Franziska 1 sees. Teen Martha 1 gives Past Teen Jonas 1 the St. Christopher medallion necklace that she made for him at the anniversary party. Past Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 1 have sex. Adult Ulrich 1 and Adult Hannah 1 begin their affair at the party. Teen Jonas 1 tells Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1 not to kill himself and shows him the suicide letter. Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1 reveals to Teen Jonas 1 that it was a future version of Teen Jonas 1 that showed Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 the passage to 1986 on the night he disappeared. Old Claudia 1 interrupts Teen Jonas 1 and Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1 and tells Teen Jonas 1 he must wage war against himself and that she has seen a world without Jonas and it isn't what Teen Jonas 1 expects. Old Claudia 1 says they all must make sacrifices, including Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1. Adult Mikkel 1/Michael 1 writes the suicide letter. Old Claudia 1 brings Teen Jonas 1 to the caves, beginning their year together before Teen Jonas 1 goes to 1987 in Adam's world.

-- June 21 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Michael 1/Mikkel 1 hangs himself and leaves behind the letter with instructions not to read until Nov. 4 at 10:13 p.m.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 spends two months in a psychiatric facility while everyone else thinks he's in France.

-- Sept. 2 (Eva, Reality 1B): Adult Regina 2 dies of cancer.

-- Oct. 22 (Adam, Reality 1A): Erik 1 goes missing, having been kidnapped by Adult Helge 1.

-- Oct. 22 (Eva, Reality 1B): Erik 2 goes missing, presumably after being kidnapped by Adult Helge 2.



-- Nov. 4 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Helge 1 arrives from 1986 in Adam's world. Teen Jonas 1 returns to school and finds out that Teen Martha 1 and Teen Bartosz 1 are dating. Old Ines 1 reads Adult Michael 1/Mikkel 1's letter at 10:13 p.m. Teen Jonas 1, Teen Martha 1, Teen Bartosz 1, Teen Magnus 1, Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1, and Teen Franziska 1 go to the caves. Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 goes missing, having been transported to 1986 in Adam's world through the caves after being shown the way by a future version of Teen Jonas 1. Adult Regina 1 finds out her hotel is going to be forced to close due to financial trouble. Adult Peter 1 sees Mads 1's body appear in the bunker and tells Adult Tronte 1, who helps him move it into the forest. Old Claudia 1 tells them to dispose of the body and gives them the Triquetra notebook.

-- Nov. 4, 2019 (Eva, Reality 1B): Teen Martha 2 and Teen Jonas 1 arrive in Eva's world after escaping the 2020 apocalypse in Adam's world. Teen Martha 2 leaves to go to 1888 in Adam's world. Adult Aleksander 2 pays Jürgen 2 to get the radioactive waste out of the caves. Teen Jonas 1 introduces himself to Past Teen Martha 2. Teen Magnus 2, Teen Franziska 2, Teen Bartosz 2, Killian 2, and Past Teen Martha 2 see Mads 2's body fall through the crack in time and into the bunker and call the police. Eva introduces herself to Teen Jonas 1.



-- Nov. 5 (Adam, Reality 1A): Mads 1's body is found in the forest. Adult Ulrich 1 finds the door to the power plant in the caves. Adult Jonas 1 arrives from 2052 in Adam's world and goes to stay at Adult Regina 1's hotel. Adult Helge 1 emerges from the caves. The birds die. Teen Jonas 1 finds Adult Michael 1/Mikkel 1's map of the caves. Adult Aleksander 1 orders the radioactive waste barrels to be dug up and moved.

-- Nov. 5, 2019 (Eva, Reality 1B): Adult Ulrich 2 ends the affair with Adult Charlotte 2, right before Adult Hannah 2 discovers it. Adult Hannah 2 threatens to blackmail Adult Aleksander 2 unless he helps her destroy Adult Charlotte 2. Adult Charlotte 2 goes to the bunker and finds Old Helge 2's penny. Old Helge 2 confesses to killing Mads 2 to the police. Old Helge 2 recognizes Adult Ulrich 2 as the man who assaulted him in 1986. Eva tricks Teen Jonas 1 into thinking she wants him to save both worlds and asks him to show Past Teen Martha 2 the truth about time travel. Past Teen Martha 2 and Killian 2 break up. The Sons bring Eva Gustav Tannhaus 1's copy of Ariadne, the "for Charlotte" watch, and the master keys to the power plant. Teen Jonas 1 takes Past Teen Martha 2 to 2052 in Eva's world.



-- Nov. 6 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 starts exploring the caves. Adult Charlotte 1 finds the bunker. Teen Magnus 1 and Teen Franziska 1 first hook up. Child Elisabeth 1 meets Adult Noah 1, who gives her the "for Charlotte" watch to give to Adult Charlotte 1.

-- Nov. 6 (Eva, Reality 1B and Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 and Past Teen Martha 2 have sex and she gets pregnant. After realizing he doesn't trust Eva and Adult Martha 2, Teen Jonas 1 tells Past Martha 2 he doesn't want to stop the barrels at the plant from being opened until he learns the truth. Teen Jonas 1 brings Past Teen Martha 2 to Eva's lair where Future Teen Martha 2 kills Teen Jonas 1.



-- Nov. 7 (Adam, Reality 1A): Yasin 1 is kidnapped by Adult Helge 1. Teen Bartosz 1 meets Adult Noah 1. Adult Ulrich 1 breaks up with Adult Hannah 1. Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 1 kiss. Teen Jonas 1 receives the package from Adult Jonas 1 and reads his father's letter, learning that Michael 1's true identity is Mikkel 1.

-- Nov. 7 (Eva, Reality 1B and Reality 1A): Adult Aleksander 2 tells Teen Bartosz 2 the truth about his identity and past. Past Teen Martha 2 cuts off her hair, transforming into the Future Teen Martha 2. Adult Ulrich 2 follows Old Helge 2 into the caves and they travel to 1986 in Eva's world. Adult Franziska 1 and Adult Magnus 1 convince Teen Martha 2 to work for Adam and rescue Teen Jonas 1 from the apocalypse in Adam's world; she leaves Eva's world with them to head to 2020 in Adam's world. Adult Noah 2 finds Child Elisabeth 2 and brings her to the bunker with Teen Noah 2. Adult Bartosz 2 rescues Teen Bartosz 2 so he can travel to 2020 in Adam's world and stop Teen Martha 2. Adult Hannah 2 has a miscarriage and Old Egon 2 arrives, presumably to bring her to the 1950s in Eva's world. Adult Aleksander 2 shows Adult Charlotte 2 what's inside the barrels, causing the apocalypse in Eva's world. Adam kills Eva.

~ Nov. 7 (Eva, Reality 2): Adam brings Teen Jonas 1 to Eva's world from 2020 in Adam's world. Teen Jonas 1 brings Teen Martha 2 to Adam's world in 1986 before she can go with Adult Magnus 1 and Adult Franziska 1. Adam and Eva make peace and disappear as Adam and Eva's worlds are erased from existence.



-- Nov. 8 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Regina 1 is diagnosed with breast cancer. Adult Katharina 1 finds out about Adult Ulrich 1 and Adult Hannah 1's affair. Adult Ulrich 1 realizes the dead boy from the forest is Mads.

-- Nov. 9 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Ulrich 1 first confronts Old Helge 1. Adult Charlotte 1 suspends Adult Ulrich 1. Adult Katharina 1 tells Adult Ulrich 1 she knows about the affair with Adult Hannah 1. Old Jana 1 spots Adult Helge 1 in 2019. Adult Ulrich 1 follows Old Helge 1 into the caves. Teen Jonas 1 arrives back from 1986 in Adam's world. Adult Charlotte 1 finds traces of paint from the barrels in the caves.

-- Nov. 11 (Adam, Reality 1A): Old Claudia 1 visits Teen Bartosz 1 and asks him to give Adult Regina 1 a photo of the two of them from 1986 in Adam's world. Adult Hannah 1 uses the Boris Niewald passport to blackmail Adult Aleksander 1 into destroying Adult Ulrich 1. Adult Regina 1 sees the files in Adult Jonas 1's hotel room. Teen Bartosz 1 agrees to work with Adult Noah 1. Adult Hannah 1 lies and tells Adult Katharina 1 that she ended the affair with Adult Ulrich 1. Adult Jonas 1 takes an isotope from the radioactive waste barrels. Teen Jonas 1 tells Teen Martha 1 that they can't be together.

-- Nov. 12 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 confronts Old Ines 1 about Michael 1/Mikkel 1's identity. Teen Bartosz 1 and Teen Jonas 1 fight.Adult Charlotte 1 sees Adult Ulrich 1's photo in a newspaper from 1953. Adult Noah 1 gives Teen Bartosz 1 the Triquetra notebook and warns him to never trust Claudia. Adult Charlotte 1 finds Adult Peter 1 in the bunker. The time portal opens over Winden.

Netflix

2020

-- June 21 (Adam, Reality 1A): Clausen 1 takes over the missing persons case after requesting it. Adult Katharina 1 explores the caves. Teen Bartosz 1 and Teen Martha 1 break up. Adult Jonas 1 introduces himself to Adult Hannah 1. Teen Martha 1 finds Adult Ulrich 1's police files in Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1's room and shows Teen Magnus 1. Teen Magnus 1 follows Benni 1 from Teen Franziska 1's secret tin in the woods to Benni 1's trailer and assumes Teen Franziska 1 is a sex worker. Child Elisabeth 1 finds a photo of Adult Noah 1 in an old book at H.G. Tannhaus 1's shop. Wöller 1 brings the radioactive waste back to the power plant. Adult Aleksander 1 has the waste covered in concrete.

-- June 22 (Adam, Reality 1A): Clausen 1 and Adult Charlotte 1 re-interview Adult Regina 1, who tells them about Adult Jonas 1 and shows them his files from the hotel room. Teen Franziska 1 reveals to Teen Magnus 1 that she sells hormone therapy prescriptions to Benni 1 since Adult Peter 1 no longer supplies them. Adult Jonas 1 shows Adult Hannah 1 the time machine and takes Adult Hannah 1 to 1987 in Adam's world to see Adult Ines 1 and Child Mikkel 1/Michae 1.

-- June 24 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 arrives from 1986 in Adam's world and learns Adult Regina 1 has cancer. Adult Claudia 1 goes to the power plant looking for her future self but learns Adult Aleksander 1 is now in charge. Adult Claudia 1 goes to the library and googles herself, learning about her own disappearance and Old Egon's death in 1987 in Adam's world. Adult Claudia 1 leaves to return to 1987 in Adam's world. Adult Charlotte 1 calls in sick to work to go through all the time travel files. Adult Jonas 1 finds Adult Hannah 1's gun. Adult Hannah 1 hasAdult Charlotte 1 come meet Adult Jonas 1. Adult Charlotte 1 shows Adult Jonas 1 the Adult Noah 1 photo from 1921 and he tells them about the Sic Mundus travelers. Adult Charlotte 1 takes Adult Hannah 1 and Adult Jonas 1 to the bunker and shows them all the files she's collected. Adult Peter 1 explains that Old Claudia 1 told them everything to do. Adult Charlotte 1 brings Adult Katharina 1 to the bunker and they explain everything to her but she doesn't believe them. Adult Katharina 1 goes to the school records to look up Michael Kahnwald and finds the picture of Child Mikkel 1/Michael 1 in a class photo and finally believes. Teen Magnus 1, Teen Martha 1, Teen Franziska 1, and Child Elisabeth 1 go to the caves where they run into Teen Bartosz 1. They leave Teen Bartosz 1 tied up and take the time machine from him. Clausen 1 and Wöller 1 interview Adult Aleksander 1, with most questions being about his past. Adult Hannah 1 misses her interview appointment with Clausen 1.

-- June 25 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Jonas 1 goes to Teen Martha 1's bedroom and leaves the St. Christopher necklace for her. Adult Hannah 1 tells Adult Katharina 1 about Adult Jonas 1's time machine. Clausen 1 interviews Adult Hannah 1. Child Elisabeth 1, Teen Franziska 1, Teen Magnus 1, and Teen Martha 1 go into the caves to get answers from Teen Bartosz 1, who tells them about the time machine. Teen Bartosz 1 takes them to 1987 in Adam's world. Adult Jonas 1 tells Adult Charlotte 1about Adult Noah 1 and how Claudia used them all to further her agenda. Adult Noah 1 tellsAdult Charlotte 1 that he's her father and that he plans on killing Adam so that everyone, not just those in the bunker, will survive. Adult Jonas 1 confronts Adult Hannah 1 about not loving Michael 1/Mikkel 1 and her affair with Adult Ulrich 1. Child Elisabeth 1, Teen Franziska 1, Teen Magnus 1, Teen Martha 1, and Teen Bartosz 1 return from 1987 in Adam's world. Teen Martha 1 finds the St. Christopher necklace Adult Jonas 1 left for her.

-- June 26 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Hannah 1 steals Adult Jonas 1's time machine and leaves for 1954. Adult Charlotte 1tells Adult Peter 1 about Adult Noah 1 and the apocalypse. Teen Magnus 1, Teen Franziska 1, and Child Elisabeth 1 tell Adult Peter 1 and Adult Charlotte 1 about time travel, only to learn they already knew. Clausen 1 arrests Adult Aleksander 1 for identity theft. Clausen 1 reveals that his brother, Aleksander Köhler, disappeared in 1986 in Adam's world and that's whose identity Aleksander 1 stole. Clausen 1 says he knew to go to Winden to look for him because he had received a letter from an anonymous source. Teen Martha 1 meets Adult Jonas 1, who reveals his true identity to her. Adult Katharina 1 shows up and reveals that Jonas 1 is Martha 1's nephew because Mikkel and Michael are the same person. Adult Jonas 1 reveals Adult Hannah 1 took the machine. Teen Magnus 1 brings the time machine to Teen Martha 1 and Adult Katharina 1.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Bartosz 1 tells Adult Regina 1 that Claudia isn't dead and visited last fall. Teen Bartosz 1 gives Adult Regina 1 the photo of her and Adult Claudia 1 from 1986 in Adam's world. Adult Jonas 1 tells Teen Martha 1 she needs to go to the bunker because he can't watch her die again. She refuses so he pulls Aleksander 1's gun on her and forces her into the bunker. Teen Jonas 1 and Adult Claudia 1 arrive from 1987 in Adam's world. Teen Jonas 1 instructed Adult Claudia 1 to bring the time machine to the bunker. Adult Claudia 1 brings Adult Regina 1 with her. Teen Noah 1 arrives from 1921 in Adam's world and gives Teen Jonas 1 a letter from Martha saying he must save Teen Bartosz 1, Teen Magnus 1, Teen Franziska 1, Adult Agnes 1, and Teen Noah 1 so that Teen Martha 1 will live and the prophecy is fulfilled. Wöller 1 tells Adult Charlotte 1 about helping Adult Aleksander 1 bury the radioactive waste at the power plant. Adult Charlotte 1tells Wöller 1 everything. Clausen 1 gets a search warrant for the power plant and has them dig up the radioactive waste, despite Adult Charlotte 1's protests. Adult Peter 1 takes Child Elisabeth 1 into the bunker. Teen Martha 1 leaves the bunker and returns to the Kahnwald house where she finds Teen Jonas 1. Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 1 kiss. Adam arrives from 1921 in Adam's world. Adam kills Teen Martha 1 to ensure that Teen Jonas 1 will eventually turn into Adam. Adult Katharina 1 finds the maps of the cave and flashlight in Teen Jonas 1's room and takes them. Adult Katharina 1 heads to the caves and travels to 1987 in Adam's world. The birds die. The God Particle is created and a wormhole between 2020 and 2053 opens up, allowing Adult Charlotte 1 to travel to 2053 in Adam's world. Adult Jonas 1 finds Teen Bartosz 1, Teen Magnus 1, and Teen Franziska 1 and uses the time machine to escape the apocalypse but they accidentally travel to 1888 in Adam's world. Teen Bartosz 2 stops Teen Martha 2 from rescuing Teen Jonas 1. Teen Jonas 1 survives the apocalypse by hiding in the basement. The apocalypse happens, killing many people including Wöller 1, Jürgen 1, Adult Aleksander 1, and Clausen 1.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 1B): Teen Martha 2 arrives from 2019 in Eva's world and rescues Teen Jonas 1 from the apocalypse.They both leave for 2019 in Eva's world.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 2): Adam rescues Teen Jonas 1 from the apocalypse and brings him to 2019 in Eva's world.



-- Sept. 22 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 records the tapes that Teen Jonas 1 listens to in 2053. Old Tronte 1 kills Adult Regina 1 on Adult Claudia 1's orders after learning Regina isn't his daughter. Adult Peter 1 and Child Elisabeth 1 continue to search for their missing family; Teen Noah 1 tells Child Elisabeth 1 where to find him and promises Adult Peter 1 he'll look after Elisabeth 1 after his death.

-- Sept. 24 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 buries Adult Regina 1. Adult Claudia 1 meets Adult Claudia 2, who recruits her to work for Eva. Child Elisabeth 1 is attacked by a stranger. The man kills Adult Peter 1 but Child Elisabeth 1 kills him. Adult Claudia 2 gives Adult Claudia 1 the Triquetra notebook. Child Elisabeth 1 goes to live with Teen Noah 1.

-- Sept. 25 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 and Teen Jonas 1 begin working together on stabilizing the God Particle.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Claudia 1 asks Old Claudia 1 to apologize to Egon 1 before his death. Old Claudia 1 promises Adult Claudia 1 that if their plan works, Regina will live.

~ (Origin, Reality 2): Adult Regina OG hosts a dinner party with Adult Katharina OG, Adult Hannah OG, Adult Wöller OG, Adult Peter OG, and Adult Benni OG. Adult Hannah OG, who is expecting a baby with Wöller OG, reveals she may name her son Jonas.

Netflix

2021

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Noah 1 and Child Elisabeth 1 dig out the passage.

2023

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 tries to end his life but Teen Noah 1 stops him and explains there's no way for Teen Jonas 1 to die because Adam already exists.

2040

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Noah 1, Adult Claudia 1, and Adult Jonas 1 experiment on the God Particle and get close to it stabilizing. Adult Elisabeth 1 is pregnant with Charlotte 1. Adult Claudia 1 kills Adult Claudia 2 so she can find a third path where Regina will live. Adult Claudia 1 travels to 2040 in Eva's world.

~ (Eva, Reality 1B): Eva gives Adult Claudia 1 the blueprints.

2041

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Elisabeth 1 and Adult Charlotte 1 kidnap Baby Charlotte 1 after arriving from 2053 in Adam's world. Adult Noah 1 takes the Triquetra notebook and leaves for 1920 in Adam's world on a quest to find Baby Charlotte 1.

Netflix

2052

-- Nov. 6 (Eva, Reality 1B): Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 2 arrive from 2019 in Eva's world and meet Adult Martha 2. Adult Martha 2 tells Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 2 to stop the barrels from being opened to prevent the apocalypse in Eva's world. Adult Noah 2 meets with Adult Martha 2 about their plan to keep the cycle intact.

-- Nov. 7 (Eva, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Teen Bartosz 2 and Teen Martha 2 arrive from 2020 in Adam's world. Eva gives Teen Martha 2 the face scar. Eva introduces Teen Martha 2 to their son. Adult Martha 2 and Eva have Teen Martha 2 write the letter to Adult Jonas 1. Eva instructs Teen Martha 2 to kill Teen Jonas 1 for their son to live. Eva sends her team to preserve the knot. Teen Martha 2, Adult Bartosz 2, Adult Egon 2, Adult Noah 2, leave for 2019 in Eva's world. Adult Martha 2 leaves for 1888 in Adam's world to deliver the letter to Adult Jonas 1.

-- Nov. 12 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 arrives from 1986 in Adam's world and is taken captive by Adult Elisabeth 1's people.

~ (Adam, Reality 1A): Old Claudia 1 instructs Adult Jonas 1 to make sure his younger self follows the same path before he travels to 2019 in Adam's world. Old Claudia 1 rips out the last pages in the Triquetra notebook.

2053

-- June 21 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Elisabeth 1 executes two men for entering the dead zone. Teen Jonas 1 discovers the God Particle in the power plant ruins.

-- June 22 (Adam, Reality 1A): Teen Jonas 1 is caught going into the dead zone and is sentenced to death by Adult Elisabeth 1. Teen Jonas 1 is hanged but Adult Elisabeth 1 saves his life at the last second. Teen Silja 1 breaks Teen Jonas 1 out of his cell and demands he show her what's really in the dead zone. Teen Jonas 1 shows Teen Silja 1 the God Particle, temporarily stabilizes it, and goes through the portal to 1921 in Adam's world. Adult Elisabeth 1 catches Teen Silja 1 leaving the power plant and they have a confrontation.

-- June 27 (Adam, Reality 1A): Adult Elisabeth 1 digs up a box of personal belongings, including a photo of her, Adult Noah 1, and Baby Charlotte 1. Adult Elisabeth 1 goes to the power plant where Adult Charlotte 1 arrives from 2020 in Adam's world.

-- Sept. 22 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Teen Martha 2 arrives from 1888 in Adam's world. Adam tells Adult Agnes 1 to give the newspaper clipping of Old Claudia 1's death to her. Adult Agnes 1 travels to the past in Adam's world. Adam tells Teen Martha 2 the origin of the knot is her son with Jonas. Adult Charlotte 1 and Adult Elisabeth 1 go through the God Particle to go to 2041 in Adam's world.

-- Sept. 25 (Adam, Reality 1A and Reality 1B): Teen Silja 1 leaves for 1890 in Adam's world. Adam tries to destroy the origin and kills Teen Martha 2 by harnessing the powers of the apocalypses in both worlds. Old Claudia 1 tells Adam the true origin is the third world. Old Claudia 1 sends Adam to rescue Teen Jonas 1 from the 2020 apocalypse in Adam's world so that Teen Jonas 1 and Teen Martha 2 can prevent Tannhaus' family from dying in 1971 in the origin world.

Dark is available to stream on Netflix.