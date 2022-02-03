13 Shows and Movies to Watch While You Wait for Yellowstone Season 5

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone Paramount Network

If you're a Yellowstone fan, it probably doesn't surprise you to hear that Paramount Network's neo-Western drama has officially been renewed for Season 5. Taylor Sheridan's Kevin Costner-starring series is the biggest show on TV right now, proving so popular that it inspired a spin-off prequel, 1883, with another Texas-set spin-off, 6666, in the works. There's something about the show, which follows a family of Montana ranchers fighting to protect their land and way of life from outsiders (and, spoiler alert, each other), that makes people want to dig out their cowboy hats. Yeehaw indeed!

A Season 5 premiere date hasn't been announced, so to help you out during the hiatus between seasons, we've put together this list of shows and movies that remind us of Yellowstone. The series shares a lot of DNA with other shows and movies. Whether you're looking for a dysfunctional family drama, a contemporary Western, an engrossing crime thriller, a macho soap, or some combination of all of the above, these shows and movies hit like Rip Wheeler beating up a disobedient ranch hand. And of course, Yellowstone itself is always streaming on Peacock if you want to watch it on demand.

Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone that tells the story of how John Dutton's ancestors got to Montana. James Dutton (Tim McGraw) is leading his family on a perilous journey across the Great Plains alongside Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), a tough old cowboy with a heart of gold. It's an old-fashioned Western with beautiful cinematography. It's an on-the-road show more like Lonesome Dove than Yellowstone, but Taylor Sheridan hallmarks like artfully macho dialogue and an impressive sense of authenticity in its cowboy-life details will make fans of the flagship show feel at home in the earlier time period. If you want to know more about the differences and similarities between Yellowstone and 1883, check out our review.

Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown Paramount+

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is proving himself to be one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. Not only is he busy on two spin-offs of Yellowstone, but he co-created the new Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Though not set anywhere near a ranch, it features lots of Yellowstone's touchstones: a rugged leading man (Jeremy Renner, who also starred in Sheridan's Wind River), complex dynamics between strong characters, and tough guys being tough guys. Renner plays a power broker in Michigan whose business is prisons, mixing him up with politicians, the police, and criminals as he struggles to keep his empire afloat. -Tim Surette









Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner, Wind River

Before Taylor Sheridan began his domination of television, he was making a name for himself as a film screenwriter, penning such hits as Sicario, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Hell or High Water, which earned him a ton of nominations, including for an Oscar. In the middle of those films, Sheridan wrote and directed 2017's Wind River, a drama about a U.S. Fish and Game tracker (Jeremy Renner) and an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who team up to solve a case of sexual assault and murder on a Native American reservation in Wyoming in the dead of winter. It has all the Sheridan trademarks, including intense action sequences, a connection to the land, and challenging character dynamics.









Pierce Brosnan, The Son Van Redin/AMC

If you'd like a show that's something like a mashup of 1883's period setting with Yellowstone's family ranch drama, mosey on over to the 2017 drama The Son. The series aired on AMC for two seasons and also stars a well-known face — Pierce Brosnan — as the head of a ranching family. The difference here is that The Son is set down south in Texas across two different timelines, the 1840s and early 1900s, following Brosnan's character Eli McCulloch as a young boy when he was taken by Comanches and as a father who has difficulties connecting to his son in the show's present timeline. But the premise is eerily similar to Yellowstone: Stay the hell off my ranch!









Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, Let Him Go Focus Features

Calling all Costner heads. If your favorite thing about Yellowstone is seeing present-day Kevin Costner in the American West, you should be all over this movie, in which he plays George, a retired sheriff turned horse farmer mourning his son. But it goes beyond the standard "grizzled older man learns about his feelings" trope, as it quickly becomes clear that the movie is actually about George and his wife, played by Diane Lane, leaving their ranch in Montana to track down their young grandson and their daughter-in-law, who has recently re-married an abusive man. It's less of a quiet family drama and more of a high-stakes thriller, and Costner is just so dang good in it. -Allison Picurro









Larry Hagman, Dallas CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

If you want to watch the proto-Yellowstone, Dallas is the one. Yellowstone isn't subtle about being Dallas for the 21st Century, with oil swapped for cattle. They're both cowboy-hatted soaps about a rich, fighting family, with similarly heightened melodramatic tones. Season 3 of Yellowstone even ended on a "Who shot J.R.?"-style cliffhanger. The difference is that Yellowstone is made to also feel like a premium cable show with bloody violence, swearing, and nudity that they couldn't get away with on '80s broadcast TV. It's the Dallas Dallas couldn't be.









Sam Keeley and Cristina Rodlo, 68 Whiskey Paramount Network

The same way that Yellowstone is contemporary Dallas, 68 Whiskey was contemporary M*A*S*H. Yellowstone's Paramount Network sibling was a dramedy about Army medics in Afghanistan who always try to do the right thing, but usually go about it the wrong way. It has a charismatic ensemble cast led by rising stars Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, and Jeremy Tardy, and updates the M*A*S*H formula with premium cable-style violence, profanity, and moral ambiguity. It was canceled after one season, but it's still worth a watch.









Brian Cox, Succession HBO

Yellowstone is about the Mountain West elite, and Succession is its East Coast counterpart. The shows have pretty much the same premise: A difficult, demanding father and his ruined adult children fend off attacks on their empire from all sides, while fighting amongst themselves over who gets to be daddy's favorite (or at least his least-disliked). The trappings of wealth manifest a little bit differently — Yellowstone has a fleet of fancy pick-up trucks, while Succession has a mega-yacht — but they're both about the corrosive effects of that wealth on the soul.









Robert Taylor and Lou Diamond Phillips, Longmire Netflix

If your favorite part of Yellowstone is its Western setting, this crime drama will be a satisfying next step. Robert Taylor stars as Walt Longmire, the sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming, who investigates Western-tinged crimes while battling his personal demons. Like on Yellowstone, conflict and negotiation between the region's white and Native American residents is a major theme, with a particular focus on Longmire's relationship with the Cheyenne reservation's tribal police force, led by Chief Mathias (Zahn McClarnon), which has its own authority and sometimes works with him and sometimes doesn't.









Charlie Hunnam, Sons of Anarchy FX

The similarities between Yellowstone and Sons of Anarchy are numerous. SAMCRO and the Yellowstone are both families/gangs that are hard to join and harder to leave. Both shows have an obsession with codes of masculinity — toxic or otherwise — and an outlaw spirit of us-against-the-world ruggedness. The women in each family are tougher than any of the men (Katey Sagal's Gemma on Sons and Kelly Reilly's Beth on Yellowstone). Charlie Hunnam and Luke Grimes vibe on the same frequency. There's even some significant personnel overlap: Yellowstone's co-creator, writer, executive producer, and director Taylor Sheridan acted on Sons of Anarchy as Deputy Police Chief David Hale, and his co-creator John Linson also executive-produced Sons of Anarchy. In a very real way, Yellowstone would not exist without Sons of Anarchy. SoA spin-off Mayans M.C. is another macho soap in a similar vein to these other shows.









Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, Ozark Netflix

If you love the crime family part of Yellowstone, Ozark will hit the same sweet spot. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this hit thriller as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri after Marty's job laundering drug cartel money goes wrong, and they quickly get involved with the criminal element in their new red state home. Like Yellowstone, it has the level of acting and production value you'd find in a top-tier prestige drama being used in the service of pure popular entertainment. You'll have to suspend your disbelief about plenty of stuff — how has Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), an even looser cannon than Beth Dutton, survived so long? — but you'll love the twists and the performances.









Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad AMC

Hear me out: Contemporary Western setting, family drama revolving around a difficult and demanding father figure and his conflicted son, occasional forays into hair-raising brutality, neo-Nazis, Jeremiah Bitsui, a constant feeling of "this is all going to turn out very badly," a star who talks in a very growly voice. Yellowstone lacks Breaking Bad's relentlessness, but it has a lot of other things in common.









Angelina Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead Emerson Miller

Angelina Jolie stars as a skydiving firefighter (I know) who encounters a boy – played by Finn Little, also known as Yellowstone's dirty-shirted orphan ranch hand Carter – on the run from assassins who killed his father. Her journey to get him to safety is complicated by the two assassins (played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) pursuing them, and the blazing fires that surround them. Technically this is a movie, not a show, but it should be of interest to Yellowstone fans, as co-creator Taylor Sheridan directed it. If you already like his general style, Those Who Wish Me Dead is definitely worth checking out. -Allison Picurro

