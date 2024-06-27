The New Shows of the 2024 Fall TV Season

A new season of television is always exciting for returning shows, but give me a new series over a veteran series any day. The possibilities! The potential! The unknown! We all anticipate meeting our new favorite TV doctor, lawyer, or cop and their messy personal life, or spending time with a workplace comedy at an office where no one seems to actually work or be qualified for their job. That's the dream of TV, baby!

Last year, the actors and writers strikes for fair wages dried up our usual flow of new series, but the 2024 fall broadcast TV season has several for us. From spin-offs of your favorite CBS dramas to spin-offs of spin-offs of your favorite CBS comedies, from another show by Ryan Murphy to another show by Greg Berlanti, from one show that's a clear knockoff of a hit on another network to another show that's a clear knockoff of a hit on a different network, here are all the new series coming to the major networks this fall season. Well, the ones that have promotional pictures, anyway.

(Not included: ABC's The Golden Bachelorette and Scamanda, and The CW's Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.)