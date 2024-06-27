The New Shows of the 2024 Fall TV Season

Join or Sign In
A new season of television is always exciting for returning shows, but give me a new series over a veteran series any day. The possibilities! The potential! The unknown! We all anticipate meeting our new favorite TV doctor, lawyer, or cop and their messy personal life, or spending time with a workplace comedy at an office where no one seems to actually work or be qualified for their job. That's the dream of TV, baby!
Last year, the actors and writers strikes for fair wages dried up our usual flow of new series, but the 2024 fall broadcast TV season has several for us. From spin-offs of your favorite CBS dramas to spin-offs of spin-offs of your favorite CBS comedies, from another show by Ryan Murphy to another show by Greg Berlanti, from one show that's a clear knockoff of a hit on another network to another show that's a clear knockoff of a hit on a different network, here are all the new series coming to the major networks this fall season. Well, the ones that have promotional pictures, anyway.
(Not included: ABC's The Golden Bachelorette and Scamanda, and The CW's Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.)
Zachary Quinto returns to NBC — where he broke out as supervillain Sylar in Heroes — to lead a new medical drama based on the life of renowned neurologist Oliver Sacks. The Greg Berlanti-produced series follows a group of doctors diving into the human mind while — you guessed it — dealing with their own relationships and mental issues. Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, and Alex MacNicoll also star.
Mondays at 10/9c (NBC's fall schedule)
With a name like Doctor Odyssey, you'd expect this series to be about a time-traveling medic who goes through the multiverse helping out the Avengers or something, but instead it's a Ryan Murphy series starring Joshua Jackson as a doctor aboard a cruise ship. As with most Murphy shows, there are very little details out there, but you can expect Murphy's brand of over-the-top procedural as Jackson helps those in need in the middle of the ocean. Someone will definitely say, "Does this shrimp cocktail taste funny to you?" at some point in the season.
Thursdays at 9/8c (ABC's fall schedule)
Familiarity seems to be CBS's plan for the season, with the majority of its new fall shows coming from known franchises: NCIS: Origins, Matlock, and this spin-off of Young Sheldon (which, of course, is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory). Montana Jordan and Emily Osment return as the titular couple in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which follows them as they start a family in Texas. Bazinga, y'all!
Thursdays at 8/7c (CBS's fall schedule)
Reba McEntire returns to television in this half-hour comedy about a woman who inherits a bar and restaurant after her father passes away. A bigger challenge than keeping the place clean is working with the half-sister (Belissa Escobedo) she never knew she had. Also in the show are Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn.
Fridays at 8/7c (NBC's fall schedule)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson returns to broadcast TV (her Fox comedy The Mick was excellent, but was canceled after two seasons) in this adaptation of the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), which follows a single mom with an unusual knack for solving crimes. You know what happens next: She starts working with the police, and her unconventional but effective methods drive her by-the-book partner (Daniel Sunjata) wacko.
Tuesdays at 10/9c (ABC's fall schedule)
Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner stars as Joan Hannington, who operated as Britain's most notorious jewel thief in the 1980s. The six-episode crime drama will follow Hannington's rise from housewife to petty thief to criminal mastermind. She may just steal your heart next. Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) co-stars as Boise Hannington, Joan's criminal husband.
Wednesdays at 9/8c (The CW's fall schedule)
The Librarians franchise is opening up a new book, turning the page, and writing its next chapter, and you don't have to know squat about the Dewey Decimal System to find it. In The Librarians: The Next Chapter, the keepers of some of the most magical items in the universe have a new predicament on their hands: a time-traveling fellow librarian who is stuck in their era. Being a librarian has never been so cool. Wait, is this cool? I don't know.
Thursdays at 9/8c (The CW's fall schedule)
Add the 1980s and 1990s classic NBC and ABC legal drama Matlock to the list of shows rebooted and gender-swapped, though to be fair, this one seems like less of a reboot and more of a "let's borrow the well-known name and do something only vaguely familiar." Kathy Bates stars as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a woman in her 70s who, after time off, decides to rejoin the workforce at a law firm, where she helps a senior attorney (Skye P. Marshall) and tackles corruption inside the company. Jason Ritter and Beau Bridges also star. Maybe this isn't really like the original Matlock at all.
Thursdays at 9/8c (CBS's fall schedule)
You'll never guess what Murder in a Small Town is about. The Canadian drama is based on L.R. Wright's Karl Alberg series of books and follows detective Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) after he moves to a quaint coastal town to escape the hubbub of the big city, only to find that small towns have murders, too. Kristin Kreuk co-stars as his romantic interest, who probably won't get murdered. At least not until Season 12, anyway.
Tuesdays at 9/8c (Fox's fall schedule)
Call it Young Leroy. This prequel to the unfathomably popular NCIS dives into the formative years of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played famously by Mark Harmon in the original NCIS and by Austin Stowell here. Set in 1991, it follow Gibbs as a new agent in the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he works under the legendary Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Harmon will narrate the series. Here's everything we know about the show.
Mondays at 10/9c (CBS's fall schedule)
It's a family affair in this half-hour comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., as the father-son duo play a legendary talk show host named Poppa and his dreamer son. The generation gap grows wider for Poppa at work, where a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) challenges his views.
Mondays at 8:30/7:30c (CBS's fall schedule)
Surf's up! And so is an increased chance of finding yourself in a life-or-death situation in the unpredictable waves of the North Shore of Hawaii. It's a good thing the men and women of Rescue: HI Surf are here to save the day. The procedural drama follows the tanned lifeguards who pull stragglers out of the ocean, and the turbulent lives they live when they're off duty. Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, and Kekoa Kekumano star.
Mondays at 9/8c (Fox's fall schedule)
People will compare this new half-hour mockumentary to Abbott Elementary, and... yeah, it's basically that, but set in an underfunded Oregon hospital instead of an underfunded Philadelphia school. If you're going to crib from something, it may as well be from the best. The cast is excellent, with Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi starring.
Tuesdays at 8/7c (NBC's fall schedule)
Manu Bennett (Spartacus) hosts this new competition series that looks like it will put other shows' challenges to shame. The Summit pits regular competitors against a frickin' mountain, with each of them holding an equal share of a $1 million prize as they try to reach the summit. And yes, there will be twists and obstacles along the way, as if CLIMBING A GIANT MOUNTAIN wasn't enough.
Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c (CBS's fall schedule)
The newest animated comedy to join Fox's Sunday night lineup is Universal Basic Guys, which follows a pair of dudes who lose their jobs to automation and thrive on a universal basic income plan, using the money and free time to discover who they are. Which appears to be beer drinking buddies.
Sundays at 8:30/7:30c (Fox's fall schedule)