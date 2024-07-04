Join or Sign In
Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm star in the Paramount+ drama from the Yellowstone creator
It's been an unusually long time since we've gotten a new series from Taylor Sheridan, TV's most prolific writer-producer, because he's been in the lab working onYellowstone's final season as well as a new show that could be one of his biggest.
That series is Landman, a Texas oil industry drama Sheridan co-created with Christian Wallace that's set to stream on Paramount+. Billy Bob Thornton leads the star-studded cast for the series, which is in production now. Landman sounds like a perfect entry into Sheridan's portfolio of politically ambiguous rough-and-tumble dramas about hard people with hard jobs, and a worthy successor to Yellowstone.
Here's everything we know so far about Landman.
On May 2, Deadline revealed that Andy Garcia joined the cast. Garcia is an Academy Award nominee for The Godfather Part III, but he is perhaps best known for playing Terry Benedict, the casino owner who's the primary antagonist of the Ocean's trilogy. More recently he's appeared in Netflix's Pain Hustlers, Expend4bles, and Max's Father of the Bride remake, which he executive-produced.
In Landman, he'll play Galino, who is described as "an extremely capable, powerful, and practical man."
He's just one of several high-profile actors in the cast of Landman. More on that below.
Paramount+ has not set a release date for Landman yet. We anticipate it will be released sometime in 2025. We'll update this post as soon as that information becomes available.
Landman was announced in February 2022, and began filming exactly two years later.
It's filmed in Fort Worth, Tex., which is Taylor Sheridan's hometown and home base. He owns the 6666 Ranch, which is about 200 miles from Fort Worth. Parts of Yellowstone and 1883 have been filmed in the Fort Worth area, and Landman is expected to be filmed almost entirely in and around Fort Worth, using real oil workers for authenticity. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the show filmed an explosive collision between a small airplane and a tanker truck in Young County, Tex., so that's something exciting to look forward to seeing.
Landman is set in the oil boomtowns of contemporary West Texas, where people go seeking fortune and either find it or go bust. Paramount+ describes it as "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."
Jon Hamm, who plays an oil baron, told People that the show is "not actually cowboy-oriented at all," which is different for a Sheridan show set in Texas. "It's based on oil speculators and what they called landmen, which are the guys that run around and try to acquire mineral rights and land rights in the hope of speculating and finding oil," he said. "There's a lot of oil under the ground here in Texas and they are constantly trying to find it." So if your favorite part of Yellowstone is the Duttons' business and political maneuvering, it sounds like Landman will be for you.
As is the case with all of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ shows, Landman has a cast stacked with high-profile performers. The cast includes several movie and TV stars, as well as some familiar faces from the Taylor Sheridan extended universe.
Landman is based on a Texas Monthly podcast called Boomtown. Boomtown, which ran for 12 episodes between 2019 and 2020, features in-depth reporting on the oil industry in the Permian Basin, America's most productive oilfield. Boomtown was named one of the 50 best podcasts of 2020 by The Atlantic.
Boomtown was reported, written, and hosted by journalist Christian Wallace, who is the co-creator of Landman. Wallace previously worked as a roughneck and as an editor at Texas Monthly.
Landman will stream on Paramount+, along with Sheridan's other shows Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.