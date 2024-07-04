X

Taylor Sheridan's Landman: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know

Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm star in the Paramount+ drama from the Yellowstone creator

Liam Mathews
Landman

 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

It's been an unusually long time since we've gotten a new series from Taylor Sheridan, TV's most prolific writer-producer, because he's been in the lab working onYellowstone's final season as well as a new show that could be one of his biggest. 

That series is Landman, a Texas oil industry drama Sheridan co-created with Christian Wallace that's set to stream on Paramount+. Billy Bob Thornton leads the star-studded cast for the series, which is in production now. Landman sounds like a perfect entry into Sheridan's portfolio of politically ambiguous rough-and-tumble dramas about hard people with hard jobs, and a worthy successor to Yellowstone

Here's everything we know so far about Landman.  

Landman latest news 

On May 2, Deadline revealed that Andy Garcia joined the cast. Garcia is an Academy Award nominee for The Godfather Part III, but he is perhaps best known for playing Terry Benedict, the casino owner who's the primary antagonist of the Ocean's trilogy. More recently he's appeared in Netflix's Pain Hustlers, Expend4bles, and Max's Father of the Bride remake, which he executive-produced. 

In Landman, he'll play Galino, who is described as "an extremely capable, powerful, and practical man." 

He's just one of several high-profile actors in the cast of Landman. More on that below. 

Landman release date 

Paramount+ has not set a release date for Landman yet. We anticipate it will be released sometime in 2025. We'll update this post as soon as that information becomes available. 

Landman production and filming location 

Landman was announced in February 2022, and began filming exactly two years later. 

It's filmed in Fort Worth, Tex., which is Taylor Sheridan's hometown and home base. He owns the 6666 Ranch, which is about 200 miles from Fort Worth. Parts of Yellowstone and 1883 have been filmed in the Fort Worth area, and Landman is expected to be filmed almost entirely in and around Fort Worth, using real oil workers for authenticity. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the show filmed an explosive collision between a small airplane and a tanker truck in Young County, Tex., so that's something exciting to look forward to seeing.  

Landman plot 

Landman is set in the oil boomtowns of contemporary West Texas, where people go seeking fortune and either find it or go bust. Paramount+ describes it as "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." 

Jon Hamm, who plays an oil baron, told People that the show is "not actually cowboy-oriented at all," which is different for a Sheridan show set in Texas. "It's based on oil speculators and what they called landmen, which are the guys that run around and try to acquire mineral rights and land rights in the hope of speculating and finding oil," he said. "There's a lot of oil under the ground here in Texas and they are constantly trying to find it." So if your favorite part of Yellowstone is the Duttons' business and political maneuvering, it sounds like Landman will be for you. 

Landman cast 

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As is the case with all of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ shows, Landman has a cast stacked with high-profile performers. The cast includes several movie and TV stars, as well as some familiar faces from the Taylor Sheridan extended universe. 

  • Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) as Tommy Norris, a crisis executive at an oil company.
  • Demi Moore (Ghost) as Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy's.
  • Ali Larter (Heroes) as Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife.
  • Michelle Randolph (1923) as Ainsley Norris, Tommy and Angela's wild, strong-willed 17-year-old daughter. 
  • Jacob Lofland (Mud) as Cooper Norris, Tommy and Angela's son, a rookie oil and gas field worker. 
  • Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart) as Rebecca Savage, a very intimidating liability attorney who's good at cleaning up messes. 
  • James Jordan (Yellowstone) as Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer who manages roughnecks and is Tommy's roommate. 
  • Mark Collie (Nashville) as Sheriff Joeberg, a West Texas lawman. 
  • Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Ariana, a young mother whose family has suffered a tragedy. 
  • Octavio Rodriguez(Homeland) as Antonio, a hard man who is angry about that tragedy.
  • Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy) as Nathan, an oil company attorney and administrator.
  • Mustafa Speaks (Joe Pickett) as Boss, an experienced roughneck. 
  • J.R. Villarreal (Freeridge) as Manuel, an oil crewman who is seeking revenge after a disaster
  • Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy. 
  • Andy Garcia (Ocean's Eleven) as Galino, a powerful man. 

What is Landman based on? 

Landman is based on a Texas Monthly podcast called Boomtown. Boomtown, which ran for 12 episodes between 2019 and 2020, features in-depth reporting on the oil industry in the Permian Basin, America's most productive oilfield. Boomtown was named one of the 50 best podcasts of 2020 by The Atlantic

Boomtown was reported, written, and hosted by journalist Christian Wallace, who is the co-creator of Landman. Wallace previously worked as a roughneck and as an editor at Texas Monthly

Where to watch Landman

Landman will stream on Paramount+, along with Sheridan's other shows Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, 1883, 1923, Special Ops: Lioness, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves

