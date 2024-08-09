If you got Peacock to watch the Summer Olympics, you might be looking at another two weeks left on your subscription once the games are over. What do you do then? Watch a movie on Peacock, duh. Though Peacock is part of the NBC Universal family, the streamer is a little behind on quality films in its library — unless you love bad Christmas movies — so it can be hard to find something to watch.

Lucky for you, we've combed through the streamer's films, including skipping right over The Dog Who Saved Christmas AND The Dog Who Saved Halloween, to find the best movies you can watch right now. We've focused on movies released somewhat recently, as well as some Peacock exclusives that you can't stream anywhere else. (Hello, Harry Potter!)

Last updated Aug. 9, 2024; newer additions are at the top

Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir, Abigail Bernard Walsh / Universal Pictures

This horror film uses the tried-and-true storyline of "bad guys get stuck in a tight space with something even badder" to good effect, creating a tense thriller that knows how to have fun. The plot — a crew of crooks who don't know each other tries to kidnap a young ballerina under orders of an unseen boss — is secondary and the big reveal that happens fairly early on has likely already been spoiled for you, but that doesn't matter because the joy of watching Abigail is to see how violently everyone will be killed off one-by-one. The cast is led by Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, and Kevin Durand, with a star-making turn for young Alisha Weir and another notch on Dan Stevens' belt of maniacal performances. Abigail is solid even if it isn't memorable. -Tim Surette

Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish could have won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2023 if it wasn't up against the stellar Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. A sequel to 2011's Shrek spin-off Puss in Boots, The Last Wish follows the swashbuckling cat (voiced by Antonio Banderas) as he stares down the last of his nine lives following a life of care-free risk-taking as a vigilante hero of the people. Seeking to restore his lives using the powers of a wishing star, he races against other fairy-tale figures, including Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and Death (Wagner Moura). The animation is top-notch, borrowing the comic-strip action of the Spider-Man animated films, and the humor serves both kids and parents. It's meow-tstanding. -Tim Surette

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman Focus Features

Director and writer Emerald Fennell won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, a dark comedy starring Carey Mulligan as a woman who exacts revenge on predatory men following a life-changing experience when she was a medical student. Mulligan's fantastic and the supporting cast — which includes Sam Richardson, Bo Burnham, Molly Shannon, and many others — shines, but it's Fennell's ability to slide from comedy to thriller that made this a favorite of 2020. It's a daring film that takes big risks, most of which land. -Tim Surette

King Richard Warner Bros.

Will Smith disappears into his character in this biopic of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. (Which was overshadowed by his infamous slap on Chris Rock during the ceremony.) The sports drama touches on racial and social issues, and shows the lengths that Richard went to in order to get his daughters the opportunity just to get on a tennis court, let alone eventually become the queens of it. -Tim Surette

Dev Patel, Monkey Man Universal Pictures

Dev Patel writes, directs, and stars in this well-reviewed action film about a young man who works at an Indian underground fight club, where he bides his time looking for the right moment to get revenge on the local police chief who killed his mother. It's a dark film loaded with extended bone-crunching fight scenes, but if you wipe away the blood, you'll find an engaging revenge thriller about class and corruption. -Tim Surette

Bob Odenkirk, Nobody

It's impossible for Bob Odenkirk to be in anything bad, because one of Hollywood's best-known rules is, "If it has Bob Odenkirk in it, it can't suck." The Better Call Saul star carries this action-thriller about a seemingly regular guy (Odenkirk) whose past as an assassin for hire is unearthed after he battles a crime lord and his countless goons. You aren't used to seeing Odenkirk destroy baddies in hyper-violent fashion, but after watching his performance in Nobody, you'll at least believe he's capable of it. -Tim Surette

Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage has a knack for picking unusual roles and films, but this one might be the wildest. Cage stars as an exaggerated version of himself in this bizarre meta comedy about the actor being down and his luck when he's offered a million dollars to appear at a superfan's (Pedro Pascal) party. From there, things get weird. Like, the CIA gets involved weird. The movie's well worth a watch just to see where it goes and witness Cage transform into past roles to get out of sticky situations. –Tim Surette

Violet McGraw, M3GAN Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

At first glance, M3GAN seems like a shlock horror film exploiting everyone's fear of creepy dolls, but the Blumhouse-produced movie is actually a smart, satirical look at artificial intelligence and commercialism, and it's funny, to boot. When the experimental android M3GAN becomes a companion to Cady, an orphaned eight-year-old girl, its artificial intelligence develops maternal behaviors to protect Cady at all costs. All costs! The result is an extremely enjoyable campy horror/sci-fi film. -Tim Surette

The Harry Potter films

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliff, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Warner Bros

Even though the Harry Potter films were produced by Warner Bros., all eight movies are streaming on Peacock — instead of the WB-owned Max — because of licensing deals that even Dumbledore couldn't understand. You don't need a recap of these super popular family-friendly films, just go rewatch them until Peacock's deal expires, whenever that is. -Tim Surette

Kathryn Newton, Freaky

There are plenty of body-swap movies out there, but usually it's a child changing places with their parent, or a kid exchanging basketball skills with Kevin Durant, or Kevin Spacey becoming a cat. How many find a teenage girl trading meatsuits with a serial killer? Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn get to have a blast in this incredibly self-aware horror-comedy from director Christopher Landon, who throws in plenty of high school drama for a genre-blender that actually works. -Tim Surette