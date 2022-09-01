X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Game of Thrones Cast: Where Are They Now

Winter is definitely not coming for these stars' careers

Tmera Hepburn
tvguide-landing.jpg
1 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO (left)-Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images (right)

Game of Thrones Cast: Where Are They Now

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.]

Game of Thrones is long over, but that doesn't mean your favorite actors have hung up their acting jerseys. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and the rest of the series' stars have been busy working on new projects. Find out what gigs and blockbuster hits the GoT gang has been seen in recently.

2 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

In Season 8, Harington's tragic, heroic, and previously dead Jon Snow teams up with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen in her quest for the Iron Throne. After fatally stabbing Dany in the series finale, he ends up in exile with the Night Watch.

3 of 33 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Kit Harington

The actor has been open about his mental health and sobriety struggles, and has slowed down a bit with work. However, he is reportedly set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a new Game of Thrones spin off series.

4 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Going into Season 8, Cunningham said his ambition was for Davos to survive GoT's final bloody battles. As fans can attest, he gets his wish. (Whew!)

5 of 33 Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Liam Cunningham

The Irish star is forging ahead with work on multiple projects including voice work for video games, the audio series Impact Winter, and as Livius in the Epix original series Domina. Cunningham is also set to star in Universal's upcoming horror film The Last Voyage of Demeter (2023).

6 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister doesn't make it out of GoT alive: In the Season 8 episode "The Bells," the anti-hero dies in the arms of his ever-lovin' twin, Cersei (Lena Headey).

7 of 33 James Devaney/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The Danish actor is on a surer journey than Jaime's. Recent projects include the big-screen thriller The Silencing with Annabelle Wallis and Netfllix's Against the Ice.

8 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Las Vegas oddsmakers pegged Wright's Bran Stark, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, as the favorite to win the Iron Throne — and they were right, to a point: In the finale, Bran emerges as the ruler of the now-six kingdoms of Westeros, but he doesn't sit atop the Iron Throne because, well, Drogon melted the Iron Throne.

9 of 33 WMG/YouTube

Isaac Hempstead Wright

The actor recently blasted off in the sci-fi thriller Voyagers with Colin Farrell. He is also set for a role in an upcoming heist film, The Blue Mauritius.

10 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

On GoT, Headey ruled (for a time) as the Iron Throne's iron-willed and ultimately doomed Cersei Lannister.

11 of 33 MGM

Lena Headey

The actress was recently seen as a deadly assassin in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake (pictured) and an ex-burlesque dancer on the run in the low profile film 9 Bullets. She also has a small voice role in DC League of Super-Pets.

12 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

In a busy Season 8, Clarke's dragon-raising, Iron Throne-pursuing Daenerys Targaryen gains power, loses her head, and gets shivved by her nephew (and former lover) Jon Snow.

13 of 33 Bold Films

Emilia Clarke

The British actress is pretty busy herself. She recently starred in the holiday rom-com Last Christmas, co-starring Love Actually's Emma Thompson, who co-wrote the script. She's also been seen as a rural Kentucky woman in the action-thriller Above Suspicion (pictured).

14 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Dinklage's caustic Tyrion Lannister not only makes it out of GoT alive, he helps forge Westeros' course forward.

15 of 33 Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Peter Dinklage

The Emmy-winning actor has been keeping busy with multiple projects, including the lead role for musical drama Cyrano (2021), Dr. Phil Loder in the dark comedy American Dreamer, and most recently reprising his role as Eitri in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

16 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

On GoT, Glen's Jorah Mormont remains loyal to Daenerys Targaryen right up to his tragic end during the Battle of Winterfell.

17 of 33 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Iain Glen

Glen is seen here promoting his disloyal turn in PBS's three-part Masterpiece Theatre miniseries Mrs. Wilson. Glen also stars in a chilling role in British crime drama series The Cane Field Killings.

18 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Over the course of Game of Thrones, Williams's Arya is a child of privilege who toughens up and ultimately slays the Night King.

19 of 33 Twentieth Century Fox

Maisie Williams

The actress plays one of Marvel Comics' ultimate outsiders, Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, in The New Mutants (2020). She has also had roles in TV Series such as Two Weeks to Live, Gen: Lock, and Pistol.

20 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

In Season 8, Christie's Brienne of Tarth is knighted by Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and goes on to become Lord Commander of the Kingsguard in the series finale, "The Iron Throne."

21 of 33 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

This chilling image of Christie is from her new role as Lucifer in
Netflix's The Sandman which premiered Aug. 5. She will next play a role in Netflix's Wednesday, about the eldest daughter of The Addams Family.

22 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

In Season 8 episode "The Long Night," Allen's put-upon Theon Greyjoy is killed by the Night King.

23 of 33 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Alfie Allen

Things are looking bright for Allen, who's had high-profile feature-film roles in John Wick and The Predator reboot, JoJo Rabbit, and the horror film Night Teeth on Netflix.

24 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

As Sansa Stark, Turner comes into her own in the series finale as the Queen in the North.

25 of 33 Twentieth Century Fox

Sophie Turner

Since her days on GoT, Sophie has been busy playing Jean Grey in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, Margaret in HBO Max's The Staircase, and making babies with husband Joe Jonas.

26 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Conleth Hill as Lord Varys

In Season 8, Hill's cunning Lord Varys is executed for treason by Dany (Emilia Clarke) in "The Bells."

27 of 33 Film Magic/Getty Images

Conleth Hill

Hill is mired in mystery in the U.K. crime-thriller TV series Dublin Murders,
and Magpie Murders.

28 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Bradley's loyal Sam survives GoT's brutal final season, and he even broaches the idea of democracy with the lords and ladies of Westeros.

29 of 33 John Peters/Man Utd/Getty Images

John Bradley

The actor was most recently featured as JLO's lovable assistant and confidant Collin Calloway, in Marry Me. He also stars in the upcoming family film The Railway Children Return on Sept. 23.

30 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Carice van Houten as Melisandre of Asshai

In the Season 8 episode, "The Long Night," Carice van Houten's Red Priestess Melisandre survives the Battle of Winterfell only to kill herself by removing her necklace.

31 of 33 David M. Benett/Dunhill/Getty Images

Carice van Houten

The Dutch actress is alive and kicking in indie films and currently at work on the TV miniseries Temple, which has been picked up for a second season on the U.K. network Sky.

32 of 33 Helen Sloan/HBO

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

GoT fans know Dormer's Margaery Tyrell as one of Westeros' more benevolent queens. She dies in a wildfire (with an assist from Cersei Lannister) in Season 6's "The Winds of Winter."

33 of 33 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer

Since leaving GoT in 2016, Dormer has worked up a storm. She's played a demon in Showtime's Penny Dreadful revival, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and has lended her voice to the Netflix animated series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.