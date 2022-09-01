Game of Thrones Cast: Where Are They Now

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Winter is definitely not coming for these stars' careers
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.]
Game of Thrones is long over, but that doesn't mean your favorite actors have hung up their acting jerseys. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and the rest of the series' stars have been busy working on new projects. Find out what gigs and blockbuster hits the GoT gang has been seen in recently.
In Season 8, Harington's tragic, heroic, and previously dead Jon Snow teams up with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen in her quest for the Iron Throne. After fatally stabbing Dany in the series finale, he ends up in exile with the Night Watch.
The actor has been open about his mental health and sobriety struggles, and has slowed down a bit with work. However, he is reportedly set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a new Game of Thrones spin off series.
Going into Season 8, Cunningham said his ambition was for Davos to survive GoT's final bloody battles. As fans can attest, he gets his wish. (Whew!)
The Irish star is forging ahead with work on multiple projects including voice work for video games, the audio series Impact Winter, and as Livius in the Epix original series Domina. Cunningham is also set to star in Universal's upcoming horror film The Last Voyage of Demeter (2023).
Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister doesn't make it out of GoT alive: In the Season 8 episode "The Bells," the anti-hero dies in the arms of his ever-lovin' twin, Cersei (Lena Headey).
The Danish actor is on a surer journey than Jaime's. Recent projects include the big-screen thriller The Silencing with Annabelle Wallis and Netfllix's Against the Ice.
Las Vegas oddsmakers pegged Wright's Bran Stark, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, as the favorite to win the Iron Throne — and they were right, to a point: In the finale, Bran emerges as the ruler of the now-six kingdoms of Westeros, but he doesn't sit atop the Iron Throne because, well, Drogon melted the Iron Throne.
The actor recently blasted off in the sci-fi thriller Voyagers with Colin Farrell. He is also set for a role in an upcoming heist film, The Blue Mauritius.
On GoT, Headey ruled (for a time) as the Iron Throne's iron-willed and ultimately doomed Cersei Lannister.
The actress was recently seen as a deadly assassin in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake (pictured) and an ex-burlesque dancer on the run in the low profile film 9 Bullets. She also has a small voice role in DC League of Super-Pets.
In a busy Season 8, Clarke's dragon-raising, Iron Throne-pursuing Daenerys Targaryen gains power, loses her head, and gets shivved by her nephew (and former lover) Jon Snow.
The British actress is pretty busy herself. She recently starred in the holiday rom-com Last Christmas, co-starring Love Actually's Emma Thompson, who co-wrote the script. She's also been seen as a rural Kentucky woman in the action-thriller Above Suspicion (pictured).
Dinklage's caustic Tyrion Lannister not only makes it out of GoT alive, he helps forge Westeros' course forward.
The Emmy-winning actor has been keeping busy with multiple projects, including the lead role for musical drama Cyrano (2021), Dr. Phil Loder in the dark comedy American Dreamer, and most recently reprising his role as Eitri in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).
On GoT, Glen's Jorah Mormont remains loyal to Daenerys Targaryen right up to his tragic end during the Battle of Winterfell.
Glen is seen here promoting his disloyal turn in PBS's three-part Masterpiece Theatre miniseries Mrs. Wilson. Glen also stars in a chilling role in British crime drama series The Cane Field Killings.
Over the course of Game of Thrones, Williams's Arya is a child of privilege who toughens up and ultimately slays the Night King.
The actress plays one of Marvel Comics' ultimate outsiders, Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, in The New Mutants (2020). She has also had roles in TV Series such as Two Weeks to Live, Gen: Lock, and Pistol.
In Season 8, Christie's Brienne of Tarth is knighted by Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and goes on to become Lord Commander of the Kingsguard in the series finale, "The Iron Throne."
This chilling image of Christie is from her new role as Lucifer in
Netflix's The Sandman which premiered Aug. 5. She will next play a role in Netflix's Wednesday, about the eldest daughter of The Addams Family.
In Season 8 episode "The Long Night," Allen's put-upon Theon Greyjoy is killed by the Night King.
Things are looking bright for Allen, who's had high-profile feature-film roles in John Wick and The Predator reboot, JoJo Rabbit, and the horror film Night Teeth on Netflix.
As Sansa Stark, Turner comes into her own in the series finale as the Queen in the North.
Since her days on GoT, Sophie has been busy playing Jean Grey in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, Margaret in HBO Max's The Staircase, and making babies with husband Joe Jonas.
In Season 8, Hill's cunning Lord Varys is executed for treason by Dany (Emilia Clarke) in "The Bells."
Hill is mired in mystery in the U.K. crime-thriller TV series Dublin Murders,
and Magpie Murders.
Bradley's loyal Sam survives GoT's brutal final season, and he even broaches the idea of democracy with the lords and ladies of Westeros.
The actor was most recently featured as JLO's lovable assistant and confidant Collin Calloway, in Marry Me. He also stars in the upcoming family film The Railway Children Return on Sept. 23.
In the Season 8 episode, "The Long Night," Carice van Houten's Red Priestess Melisandre survives the Battle of Winterfell only to kill herself by removing her necklace.
The Dutch actress is alive and kicking in indie films and currently at work on the TV miniseries Temple, which has been picked up for a second season on the U.K. network Sky.
GoT fans know Dormer's Margaery Tyrell as one of Westeros' more benevolent queens. She dies in a wildfire (with an assist from Cersei Lannister) in Season 6's "The Winds of Winter."
Since leaving GoT in 2016, Dormer has worked up a storm. She's played a demon in Showtime's Penny Dreadful revival, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and has lended her voice to the Netflix animated series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.