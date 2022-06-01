YouTube TV Channels List: What Channels Are On YouTube TV?

The high cost of cable and satellite TV has driven many people to search for other options. Are you one of them? A live TV streaming service may be a great alternative to your cable box. You can access most of your favorite channels without the fees and equipment rentals that traditional cable requires.

YouTube TV, which launched in 2017, is becoming increasingly popular among cable cutters. In fact, the number of YouTube subscribers has grown from 192 million in 2018 to 205.9 million in 2021. Let's talk about what your channel package looks like with this Google-owned platform.

What is YouTubeTV

As one of the most popular over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, YouTube TV keeps it simple by offering a single plan. For $65/mo., viewers have access to more than 85 YouTube live TV channels in the entertainment, news, and sports categories. The number of channels available to you will depend on your location.

YouTube TV allows up to six user profiles per household and three simultaneous streams, so you can customize the streaming service. With no annual contract and a free trial that lasts up to 14 days, it's easy to find out if YouTube TV is the best streaming service for you.

In addition to YouTube TV live TV channels, the service comes with unlimited cloud storage space at no extra charge. While it's impressive that YouTube TV lets you record as many shows, movies, and live events as you want -- you should keep in mind that all recordings are automatically deleted after nine months. Meanwhile, you can view your recordings on any mobile device where you are logged into YouTube TV and have an internet connection.

The service works on most streaming devices, TVs, and laptops. Among these are Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV (Google TV), LG, Samsung, Vizio, Sharp, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Android, and Apple iOS and iPadOS.

While YouTube TV does not have its own library of on-demand titles, with many networks, you can watch recent episodes and movies on demand. You can also unlock 4K Ultra High Definition playback with the 4K Plus add-on.

Beyond more than 85 YouTube TV live channels, you can add premium channels for an additional fee. This includes:

Acorn TV : $6/mo.

AMC Premiere : $5/mo.

Cinemax : $10/mo.

Curiosity Stream : $3/mo.

Epix : $6/mo.

Fox Soccer Plus : $15/mo.

HBO : $15/mo.

HBO Max : $15/mo.

NBA League Pass : $30/mo.

Showtime : $11/mo.

Shudder : $5/mo.

Starz : $9/mo.

Sundance Now : $7/mo.

Urban Movie Channel: $5/mo.

YouTube TV at a Glance

YouTube TV Monthly price $65/mo. Number of channels 85+ Access to on-demand titles? Yes

YouTube TV Channel List

On the YouTube TV channel list is a wide range of entertainment, news, sports, and kids' networks. Among its more than 85 channels are more than 40 lifestyle channels, more than 15 sports channels, more than 15 news channels, and more than 10 family channels, and even local networks.

This includes favorites like BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and PBS. You can also keep up with current events with news networks like CNN and BBC World News. In addition, sports lovers will be happy to find MLB, NBA, and NFL networks.

ABC

ABC News

ACC Network

Adult Swim

AMC

Animal Planet

BBC

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

Big Ten Network

Bravo

Cartoon

CBS

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar

CMT

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Court TV

Cozi TV

Dabl

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNews

ESPNU

Food Network

Fox

Fox Business

Fox News

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Golf Channel

HGTV

HLN

IFC

Investigation Discovery

LAFC

MLB Game of the Week

MLB Network

Motortrend

MSNBC

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic

MyNetwork TV

NatGeo Wild

National Geographic

NBA TV

NBC

NBC News Now

NBC Sports

NBCSN

NBC Universo

NBC LX

NECN

Newsy

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

NickToons

Nick Jr.

Olympics Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Paramount Network

PBS

PBS Kids

Pop

QVC

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

SNY

StartTV

SundanceTV

SyFy

Tastemade

TBS

TCM

Teen Nick

Telemundo

The CW

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

TruTV

TV Land

TYT

USA Network

Universal Kids

VH1

WE TV

WGN America

YouTube Originals

Sports Channels with YouTube TV

The basic YouTube TV package has more than 15 sports channels available. Among these channels are ESPN family of networks; Fox Sports networks; league networks for MLB, NBA, and NFL; and college networks like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network.

Viewers wanting more sports can add the Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. It contains 15 additional channels, including Billiard TV, Outdoor TV+, Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Stadium, and TVG.

Keep in mind that YouTube TV is subject to the same blackout rules imposed by professional leagues that you'll find with traditional cable. What does that mean exactly? Games may be blacked out in certain geographic locations if games are not sold out or you are located out of the approved media market. Occasionally, depending on league rules, games may also be blacked out specifically on mobile devices.

Diehard basketball fans can get all of the NBA's out-of-market games with NBA League Pass. Fans can choose from either the single team option for $60 for the year or upgrade and watch all games for all teams for $100. The rate for fans who prefer to make monthly payments is $30/mo. during the season, though you will want to check the site for current pricing.

What's not available are the Fox Sports or NBC Sports regional networks, NESN, or YES Network.

Local channels with YouTube TV

If you want to watch your local news, weather and sports, you're in luck with YouTube TV. Many of the most popular networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, are available in most areas of the country. Depending on where you live, you may also get PBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and Telemundo. To see which local networks you'll be able to watch, simply enter your zip code on YouTube TV's website.

How Do YouTube Channels Compare?

You certainly have a lot of options when it comes to choosing a live TV streaming service. Your choices include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Philo. YouTube TV is more expensive than Sling TV, which starts at $35/mo., and Philo, which has a $25/mo. plan.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV at $65/mo. is slightly less expensive than fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV, which both start at $70/mo. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV is $76/mo. And, with more than 85 channels, YouTube TV offers about the same amount of channels as Hulu + Live TV. However, it has more than the other services; Sling TV starts with 33 channels and Philo offers 64 channels. Only fuboTV offers more at 117 live channels.

For Entertainment Channels

More than 65 percent of YouTube TV's channels are in the entertainment category, as about 50 of the service's more than 85 channels fit in this space. YouTube TV offers more entertainment channels than any of these services with the exception of fuboTV. This includes favorites like AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, TBS, The CW, TNT, USA Network, and more.

For News Channels

YouTube TV beats the competition in the news category, currently offering more than 13 news channels. This includes popular channels like CNBC, CNN, HLN, MSNBC, and more.

For Kids

Your younger family members will have plenty of things to watch. YouTube TV offers a ton of the best kid-friendly channels. Among the favorites available on YouTube TV are the Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., PBS Kids, and Universal Kids.

This is comparable to the competition; Hulu + Live TV also has Disney, Nickelodeon and more, while the Sling TV Blue package has channels like TeenNick, Nick Jr., Cartoon Network, and Baby TV.

Overall Value for Price

While YouTube TV costs more than Philo or Sling TV, it gives viewers a more robust experience with more viewing options for all members of the family. When compared to its similarly priced competitors -- fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV -- YouTube TV also comes out on top. While fuboTV has more channels, close to half are in the sports category. This is great for diehard sports fans, but for viewers who aren't interested in sports or sports beyond the mainstream, they're paying for much more than they'll use.

Additionally, with YouTube TV's unlimited cloud DVR service, viewers never have to worry about running out of space to record and watch their favorite shows.

Does YouTube's Channel List Beat the Rest?

YouTube TV provides a nice mix of entertainment, kids, news, and sports channel options, meaning there will always be something for every member of the family. As far as channel line-ups go, most viewers will be satisfied with what YouTube TV has to offer. If you also need access to premium networks, just add them on with no long-term commitment.

With YouTube TV's comprehensive channel list, unlimited cloud DVR, six user accounts, and a free trial that lasts up to 14 days, viewers can try out the service and quickly see it has everything they need. The live streaming service certainly stands up against Hulu and fuboTV, and it has Sling TV beat with its single comprehensive channel list.