It's The Big Bang Theory canon that Sheldon Cooper started college at age 11, and our boy young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is right there. As we saw earlier in Season 3, Sheldon wants to go to Caltech after paying a visit to the school; and in the finale, Sheldon learns that Caltech wants him, too. He also finds out that someone was keeping that fact a secret, as this exclusive sneak peek shows.

In this clip from the Season 3 finale "A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat," Sheldon confronts George Sr. (Lance Barber) in his favorite after-work bar about a recruitment letter from the university he found. You know Sheldon is upset if he had no hesitation about stepping foot in a scuzzy sports bar!

As the episode continues, it will become clear that it's Mary (Zoe Perry) who doesn't want Sheldon to go, while George Sr. thinks it's a great opportunity for him. If you've watched The Big Bang Theory, you know what the decision will be.

This episode was supposed to be the second-to-last episode of the season, but the planned finale couldn't be completed due to the coronavirus shutdown. This episode ends at a place that feels like a natural spot to leave off, though. Young Sheldon is renewed through Season 4, which could be the start of Young Sheldon: The College Years.

Young Sheldon's Season 3 finale airs Thursday, April 30 at 8/7c on CBS. Previous episodes are available to stream on CBS All Access.