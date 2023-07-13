Joe Goldberg is the psychopath we strangely just can't get enough of. When the second half of You Season 4 dropped on Netflix on March 9, 2023, fans quickly binged the remaining episodes to see if Joe (Penn Badgley) would truly turn a corner and be able to overcome his darker side.

Spoiler: He did not! No matter if he's in New York City, Los Angeles, Madre Linda, or London, Joe cannot be anyone other than himself — and for some reason, viewers love a front-row seat to his obsessing, stalking, and murdering.

When the season wrapped, fans were immediately asking, "Will there be a You Season 5?" The good news is yes, there will be. Here, we discuss the latest news on You Season 5, when the season might release, and what it will be about.

More on Netflix:

Penn Badgley, You Netflix

You Season 5 latest news

The first half of You Season 4 premiered in February 2023 (with the second half dropping in March) and the show was renewed for a fifth and final season on Mar. 24, 2023. Netflix tweeted that the series would return for its final season in 2024.

Although the details of Season 5 have been kept under wraps, Netflix released a teaser trailer (below) at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil in June 2023, which provided fans a sneak peek of the final season. The teaser indicated that Joe may encounter trouble due to past players reemerging.

You Season 5 release prediction



When Netflix announced that You was renewed for a fifth and final season, the streamer said it would come in 2024. But due to the ongoing writers' strike and no word that the series has begun production, it seems unlikely that the season would drop before summer 2024. Given the current circumstances, we predict that You Season 5 will premiere in the summer or fall of 2024.

You Season 5 trailer

Although fans may have to wait another year or so to watch You Season 5, Netflix's global fan event Tudum 2023 allowed them to get a small taste. As characters from past seasons flash on the screen, Badgley talks to the camera saying, "We all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past. The question is: Who are you?"

Watch the full teaser here.

What will You Season 5 be about?

Joe has been around the world and found himself back where it all started: New York. At the end of Season 4, Joe fully embraced his dark side (despite spending much of the season trying to fight it). He admits to his most-recent love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), that he's a killer. As with Love, he's found the right woman to fall for. Kate has a darkness of her own, so she takes this news in stride. She also has massive family wealth, which is how she's able to help Joe return to New York and spin his past (remember, he's supposed to be dead) into press gold.

As for what exactly will happen in Season 5, we can't yet say. The first season of the series was based on Caroline Kepnes's book You; the second and third seasons were loosely based on her sequel Hidden Bodies. The third book in the series is called You Love Me, but the TV series does not follow it (in either the third or fourth season), so it's unlikely that we can draw any conclusions from its storyline, which is set in the Pacific Northwest and centered around a love interest named Mary Kay DiMarco.

But that isn't to say the showrunners don't have a plan. "We have an idea for Season 5 that we're excited about," Sera Gamble, who co-created the show with Greg Berlanti, told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023.

Who will be in You Season 5?



Because we're not yet certain what Season 5 will be about, it's hard to be certain who will appear (and who might reappear) outside of Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. Although, it seems highly likely that we'll see Kate based on her role in the Season 4 finale.

If we're making predictions now, we'd love to see Ellie (played by Wednesday's Jenna Ortega) from Season 2 return.

More shows like You

If you're looking for more shows about creepy guys and gals always running away from danger, we've got a list of TV shows that all fans of You will love.

Where to watch You



The first four seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix.