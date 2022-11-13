Join or Sign In
Yellowstone Season 5 is underway but that doesn't mean our thirst for more Dutton family drama has been quenched. The premiere of the next "Yellowstone Origin Story" is mere weeks away. 1923, a star-studded prequel series, will debut on Paramount+ in mid-December. It's a sequel of sorts to last year's hit Yellowstone prequel 1883, and will follow a new generation of Duttons as they try to survive drought, disease, and economic upheaval in the wild Mountain West of the early 20th century.
Here's everything we know so far about 1923, including the premiere date, cast, how to watch, and what we can expect for this generation of the Dutton family.
The first teaser trailer for 1923 arrived during the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. Not only did it give us the first footage of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford inside the Yellowstone universe, but the trailer featured a very familiar sounding voice over. It was Elsa (Isabel May) from 1883 who introduced the new series, explaining that the Duttons have always been cursed with or follow violence over a montage of several stressful shoot-outs and tense scenes.
The spin-off, which was originally titled 1932 before producers changed the year in which it's set, takes place during the Prohibition era following World War I, with Montana experiencing an economic collapse ahead of the Great Depression. This sets the story about 30 or 35 years before Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton III, was born, and about 40 years after the events of 1883.
The official show description reads, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."
1883 followed the Dutton family's journey across the plains to Montana and explained how they came to settle there instead of their original destination of Oregon. Before James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) could make it all the way to the Pacific Northwest, their teenage daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), was shot through the liver by a Lakota arrow. James took her to die in a picturesque Montana valley that then became the Dutton homestead. Elsa's younger brother, John, then presumably grew up to carry on the Dutton name and honor his sister, though that part of the story is not entirely clear yet, and is expected to be revealed in 1923.
Paramount+ sent shockwaves across the internet when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would lead the new series, and we now know that they'll be playing the brother and sister-in-law to Tim McGraw's James Dutton from 1883.
Paramount+ revealed the full cast list, as well as confirmed who Ford and Mirren were playing, in early September.
1923 is scheduled to arrive on Paramount+ Dec. 18, 2022. Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Nov. 13 alongside Taylor Sheridan's non-Yellowstone crime drama Tulsa King, so this holiday season is the season of Sheridan.
Paramount has not confirmed the number of episodes in 1923, but Deadline reports that the show will consist of two eight-episode seasons. The show is set and filmed in Montana, and filming locations also include South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta.
While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock, 1923 will stream exclusively on Paramount+, just like 1883.
Paramount+ will also be home to spin-off 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, while fellow Yellowstone spin-off 6666 will air on Paramount Network.