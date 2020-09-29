The coziest season of the year is almost upon us, and with it comes a brand new Netflix slate of delightfully cheesy, emotionally gutting holiday movies to put us in the most festive of Christmas moods.

November and December are going to be chock full of seasonal treats including the highly anticipated sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, a new Dolly Parton musical with Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis starring alongside Parton, an Emma Roberts romcom, and a new feature starring Forest Whitaker as whimsical inventor whose granddaughter helps him rediscover his love for the holiday season.

For a full list of Netflix's holiday specials, including first look images and trailers, keep reading below. (And maybe after you're done bookmarking, start picking out Christmas cookie recipes to make each premiere just a little bit sweeter.)





The Holidate (Oct. 28)

Official description: Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other's "holidate" for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.





Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Nov. 13)

Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle. Photo: Netflix

Official description: A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.





Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Nov. 22)

Photo: Netflix

Official description: An embittered "Scrooge" of a woman plans to sell her small town, regardless of the consequences to the people who live there. (Pic is directed by Debbie Allen and stars Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, and Jenifer Lewis.)





The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Nov. 25)

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.



Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

Official description: It's been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom's new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn). Written and directed by Chris Columbus, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that's full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.