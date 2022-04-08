Will Smith Banned From Attending the Oscars for 10 Years

UPDATE 12:03 p.m. PT on April 8: Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS) Board of Governors announced in a letter on Friday. The AMPAS Board cited "unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," and said that Smith is banned not only from the Oscars ceremony but all Academy events and programs for 10 years, Deadline reported.

The letter, which was addressed to the full membership of the Academy, also included an apology. "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry," the AMPAS Board wrote. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m. PT on April 1: Will Smith has preemptively resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences in wake of the controversy stirred by him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on March 27. The actor released a new statement saying that he will accept any further disciplinary action deemed necessary by the Academy's board.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith said in a statement obtained by Vanity Fair.

"I am heartbroken," the statement continued. "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. PT on March 30: In a new statement, the Academy said that its Board of Governors has begun disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Academy said Smith has violated its Standards of Conduct including "inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy." The organization also shared that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, and acknowledged that it "could have handled the situation differently." The next board meeting will take place on April 18, and, according to the statement, "the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct."

UPDATE: 8:05 a.m. PT on March 29: Following Smith's apology to Rock for hitting him at the Oscars, Jada Pinkett Smith responded on Tuesday with a post on Instagram. The post reads, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it." Pinkett Smith does not directly reference the incident that took place at the 2022 Oscars.

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m. PT on March 28: Will Smith took to social media the day after the Oscars to issue his official statement about the incident. He apologized to Chris Rock, the Academy, the Williams family, and everyone in attendance at the Oscars and called his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable." Read his full statement below.

UPDATE: 12:53 p.m. PT on March 28: Variety reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opened a review of the altercation. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," a spokesperson said. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

TV Guide's original story is below.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith stepped on stage and punched the comedian.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Rock said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it." The comment seemed to be referencing Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The actress previously shared that she has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes upon hearing the joke.

Her husband approached the comedian and hit him. "Will Smith just smacked the sh-- out of me," Rock said, to which Smith responded by saying, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth." The exchange was censored by ABC, but a clip posted on social media said that Australian television aired the incident uncensored.

Shortly after, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and pretend like that's okay."

Vanity Fair's Rebecca Ford tweeted that during the ceremony break, "Denzel [Washington] pulled Will aside to talk to him and they walk away from their seats together." The Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg, who was also in attendance at the show, posted a video of the exchange from his seat in the balcony of the theater.

Smith spoke of this exchange in his speech. "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you.'"

Smith continued: "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees." The actor cried throughout the speech, but he clarified that he was not in tears for winning an award. "It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine the light on Tim [D. White, producer], and Trevor [White, producer], and Zach [Baylin, screenwriter], and Saniyya [Sidney], and Demi [Singleton], and Aunjanue [Ellis] and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, and Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family."

After the awards ceremony, the Academy released a statement saying that it "does not condone violence of any form."

Additional reporting by Megan Vick

This story was updated with the Academy's statement