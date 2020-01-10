Oftentimes while watching Supergirl, we find ourselves thinking that Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) must have little birds do her hair in the morning like a true Disney princess, given how sweet and sincere and utterly lovable she is. So obviously, in a new round of Who Said It, we set out to prove she's basically a Disney character by challenging the cast to see who could tell the difference between Supergirl quotes and Disney Princess quotes.

Poor Staz Nair, who plays William Dey, had a hard time keeping up, but Katie McGrath, who claimed to have very little Disney knowledge actually managed a pretty decent score. No one could compare to Melissa Benoist, Miss Kara Danvers herself, though, who walked away with a perfect score. Now there's a girl who knows her lines!

Nicole Maines, who plays Nia Nal, also turned out to be a secret Disney expert! Not only was she able to identify which quotes were which, she even picked out which specific Disney princess said each line. Get it, girl! The highlight of the game, however, was definitely Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist breaking out into song upon recognizing the lyrics to "Colors of the Wind." We're not saying we purposefully put those lyrics in there in the hopes that this would happen, but we totally did.

