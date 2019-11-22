Good news for kids of all ages: Santa is coming (we know him!).

For the uninitiated, that's a famous line from Will Ferrell's character in Elf, Buddy, a pure soul who loves to smile (it's his favorite), make snow angels, and — of course — cuddle. Buddy was raised as one of jolly ol' Saint Nick's helpers until he grew up and realized he was once a normal human boy who accidentally ended up at the North Pole.

The cheeky holiday comedy from future Iron Man director Jon Favreau follows Buddy as he tries to reclaim his identity as an average Joe by making way to his biological father, Walter (James Caan), in New York — but finds that the non-toy-making world is a pretty harsh place for an open-hearted person like him. Buddy's good-nature and naïveté don't mix well with the Big Apple, and yet, the city could use a little of his spirit at Christmastime all the same.

The 2003 movie is a rare stand-alone success that's still worth revisiting again and again (and again and again) throughout the holiday season. Fortunately, that's as easy as starting a holiday-saving singalong; AMC will air it several times ahead of the holiday:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7/6c

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9/8c

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7/6c

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9/8c

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8/7c

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6/5c

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6/5c

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6/5c

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7/6c

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c

Monday, Dec. 16 at 8/7c

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6/5c

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6/5c

Friday, Dec. 20 at 8/7c

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6/5c

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7/6c

Elf is also available to rent or buy at Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Elf is not available on Netflix at this time.

