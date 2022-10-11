Where to Watch Angela Lansbury's Murder, She Wrote

Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote Peacock

The television world today mourns the loss of Hollywood icon Angela Lansbury, who passed away at the age of 96. The star of TV and film had a lengthy career that included several Academy Award nominations, including an Honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement in 2013. But Lansbury's most beloved role was as Jessica Fletcher, the indomitable detective in the long-running mystery series Murder, She Wrote.

The show premiered in 1984 and ran for 12 seasons and four movies on CBS, earning a dozen nominations for Lansbury in the Best Actress in a Drama category, one for each season the series aired. Astonishingly, Lansbury never won an Emmy for the role, losing each time. (She did win four Golden Globes, however.)

If you're looking to celebrate Lansbury's career with a marathon of Murder, She Wrote, there are multiple ways to do so. We outline them below.

Where to Watch Murder, She Wrote

Watch Murder, She Wrote on Peacock

Peacock is going to be the first place to go to watch Murder, She Wrote. The NBCU-owned streaming service has all 12 seasons of the series, but you'll need to be a subscriber ($5/month) to watch them.



Watch Murder, She Wrote on Roku



You can also watch Murder, She Wrote via Roku. The Roku Channel is a free streaming service that's supported by ads, but it features all 12 seasons.



Watch Murder, She Wrote on Freevee



Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, might not sound familiar, but its bones have been around a long time. (It was formerly IMDbTV before switching brand identities earlier this year.) Freevee is also ad-supported, and it has the first six seasons of Murder, She Wrote. You do not have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch shows on Freevee.