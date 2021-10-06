Where to Stream and Watch Hocus Pocus in 2021

It is not Halloween or spooky season without an annual viewing (or 20) of Hocus Pocus. The classic witch movie may seem like it is for kids, but it is a treasured classic for millennials and Gen-Zers who can't truly get into the October spirit without a few honorary "Amuck! Amuck! Amuck!"s. So light some candles, pop some popcorn, and get ready because TV Guide knows all the ways you can enjoy the Sanderson sisters cause mayhem in Hocus Pocus this year.

Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Sanderson are available to watch via streaming and the movie is airing multiple times on basic cable, so you can watch whatever way makes you happiest.

The Best Halloween Movies to Stream in 2021







When is Hocus Pocus airing on TV?

The most reliable way to watch Hocus Pocus on linear cable is during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" festivities. Here are all the air times ahead for this year's lineup.

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8:50 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5:10 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6:05 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 8:45 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8:50 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2:35 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 9:20 p.m. ET/PT



Is Hocus Pocus streaming?

You can find Hocus Pocus streaming on Disney+ this year, which is yet another reason to sign up for this new streamer. Fans can also pay to watch the picture online by buying or renting it from Disney Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNow.