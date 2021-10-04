If you consider October to be the most wonderful time of the year, hello and welcome. Even if you're pretty neutral on Halloween, it's a fact of life that everyone has those movies they like to return to in honor of spooky season, the ones you can't help wanting to rewatch even if you have every jump scare memorized. So instead of frantically Googling where, exactly, Hocus Pocus or Beetlejuice are available to stream, our helpful guide will lead you along on your journey for the best Halloween movies to watch right now.

In our list of the best Halloween movies to watch this year, you'll find a mix of old and modern classics, some newer releases, and others we just think you'll be on the hunt for. Check out the list below.

Beetlejuice Warner Bros.

Much like many Halloween movies, Beetlejuice is most notable for its villain. This one is played by Michael Keaton, having an absolute blast as the titular Beetlejuice, a mischievous and malevolent spirit who agrees to help a deceased couple haunt the family trying to buy their home, quickly escalating the situation to scary and fun heights in the process.







Neve Campbell and Rose McGowan, Scream Getty Images

The slasher movie to end all slasher movies, Wes Craven's self-aware '90s classic centers around a California high school being targeted by a masked killer. There are so many reasons this movie remains iconic -- that still terrifying opening phone call scene, to name just one -- and if you enjoy it, there are three more movies in the series (some of questionable quality, to be fair).







Hocus Pocus Buena Vista Pictures/Freeform

Yes, there's a plot here -- a group of kids have to stop a trio of evil, kooky witches from becoming immortal -- but it's barely worth noting, since the witches themselves (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are the best part of the whole movie. We aren't still talking about Hocus Pocus all these years after its release because of its riveting story, we're still talking about it because of the "I Put a Spell On You" scene!







Coraline Laika/Focus Features

After moving into a new home with her parents, Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door that brings her to a seemingly idealized version of the world she lives in. Obviously, nothing is ever as it seems, and the people in the alternate universe begin to reveal that they're hiding their own spooky secrets. You will never look at buttons the same way.







Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's horror film has become a modern classic, telling the story of a young Black photographer whose white girlfriend brings him home for a weekend to meet her family, only for him to quickly discover that there's something much more sinister going on underneath the wealthy, Obama-voting surface.







Ghostbusters Getty Images

A trio of disgraced scientists decide to try their hand at taking out the paranormal entities terrorizing New York City -- get it? They're busting the ghosts! -- which makes them the city's only line of defense when they happen upon a doorway to an evil dimension that could destroy everything. I can't imagine there are very many people out there who haven't at least heard the Ghostbusters theme, a song absolutely impossible to escape during the month of October, but I'm sure they exist!









Jack Nicholson, The Shining Getty Images

This adaptation of Stephen King's novel is a true psychological trip, starring Jack Nicholson as a writer who accepts a job as a winter caretaker at a remote hotel, bringing along his wife and young son. As time passes, he slowly begins to unravel as the supernatural forces that exist on the property begin to make themselves known.







Halloweentown Disney

Disney adults, gather round. A teenage girl discovers she's descended from witches and bound to help protect the supernatural community of Halloweentown, where skeletons drive cabs and goblins walk among humans. It's charmingly low budget and co-stars Debbie Reynolds, what more could you want?







The Addams Family Universal Pictures

This is admittedly not the best Addams Family film, but it should entertain any kids you have in your life. In this one, which is somehow the first time this source material has gotten the animation treatment, the dark, eccentric Addamses move to a bland suburb, quickly becoming the focus of the town's confusion and ire.







Casper Universal Pictures

One of the only sweet-hearted movies on this list, Casper is, of course, about the titular friendly ghost, who strikes up a friendship with the teen girl who's just moved into the house he haunts.







Scary Movie Getty Images

Remember the bygone era of parody movies? They definitely get worse as they go on -- there were five total Scary Movie films, fun fact -- but this one is still kind of stupidly funny, mocking Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, among other teen horror movies.







It Warner Bros.

A group of young kids from a small town in Maine are terrorized by a demonic entity who takes on the form of the creepiest clown you've ever seen, which is saying something. Nothing says Halloween like a good old fashioned Stephen King adaptation.







Tim Curry, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Getty Images

The best way to watch this cult classic musical about a young couple who get stranded at a mysterious mansion full of deranged characters during a storm is in a theater packed with other super fans, but you'll get plenty of enjoyment out of watching it at home too.







Fear Street Part Three: 1666 Netflix

The Fear Street movies

R.L. Stine, the guy who wrote the Goosebumps books, set his sights on a slightly older crowd with his Fear Street novel series, which are now the foundation for one of Netflix's biggest film experiments yet. The three teen-slasher horror films, which all tell the origin story of a cursed town, were each released over three consecutive Fridays in July 2021. Each film is set in a different year (1994, 1978, and 1666), culminating in a flashback to witch trials in the 1600s, and feature carryover cast members and plenty of gory deaths. Let's just say that after watching this you'll be extra careful around a bread slicer. -Tim Surette







Toni Collette, Hereditary A24

After the death of their secretive grandmother, a family begins to notice a series of disturbing incidents that leave them trying to escape the fate they've inherited. This is an excellent, truly horrifying movie, but the main reason to put it on is Toni Collette, who gives an absolute powerhouse performance as the mother of the family.







Suspiria Amazon Studios

Luca Guadagnino directs this remake of the 1977 Dario Argento horror classic. Dakota Johnson stars as Susie, a seemingly fresh-faced dancer who travels from Ohio to Berlin to study at an elite dance academy and is quickly named head dancer. As Suspiria unfolds, and as more students and teachers are found dead or go missing entirely, it becomes increasingly clear that something very sinister and supernatural is going on underneath the surface. Also, Tilda Swinton plays three roles, and for one of them she gets to dress up as an old man. It's kooky, it's campy, and it's also very, very scary.







Megan Fox, Jennifer's Body Twentieth Century Fox

Despite being utterly panned when it was first released, time has been kind to Jennifer's Body. Karyn Kusama's 2009 teen horror film was recently added to Amazon Prime Video but it earned cult classic status a few years ago, largely thanks to its voracious internet fandom, who rightfully pointed out all the ways this movie was not only very good but also very ahead of its time. Megan Fox stars as Jennifer, a high school girl who gets (spoiler) possessed and has to feed on boys in order to stay alive, with her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) the only one able to stop her. It's infinitely quotable, incredibly funny, and so, so smart.







Midsommar Amazon Studios

Even if you haven't seen Midsommar, you've probably at least seen the memes or heard someone quote one of its most iconic lines: "Do you feel held by him?" This is the break-up movie to end all break-up movies, starring Florence Pugh as a girl who, while emotionally recovering from a devastating family tragedy, tags along on a trip to Sweden with her terrible boyfriend and his terrible friends to attend a festival that only occurs once every 90 years. And because this was directed by Ari Aster, the guy whose twisted mind brought us Hereditary, it naturally devolves into a story about a neopagan cult, flower crowns, and unspeakable horrors occurring in broad daylight. If that's not enough to hook you, it's also one of Ariana Grande's favorite films.







Joel Edgerton, It Comes at Night A24/Netflix

While an unidentified illness ravages the world's population, a man holes up inside his secluded home in the woods with his wife and son. Their tenuous peace is disturbed by the arrival of another family, also looking for a place to stay safe from the disease. If this one seems a little, um, on the nose for you right now, we understand.







The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney

Is it a Halloween movie? Is it a Christmas movie? Why not both? Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman), the unhappy pumpkin king of Halloweentown who's become bored with his repetitively spooky life, discovers a new passion when he accidentally learns of the existence of Christmastown. He decides to kidnap Santa Claus and take over his role, but as you can imagine, things don't go exactly as planned.







Child's Play

A kid discovers his new doll has been possessed by the spirit of a serial killer named Chucky. While I've always found this to be one of the dumber horror franchises, it sure has endured through the years, hasn't it?







Pet Sematary Paramount Pictures

Stephen King's supernatural horror novel about a family that discovers an ancient burial ground behind their house was adapted once before in the '80s, but this most recent one is worth checking out if you want a cheap scare.







The Omen YouTube

The Omen was famously remade in 2006, but have you seen the original film it was based on? Gregory Peck stars as a politician who begins to suspect his adopted son might just be the Antichrist.







The Craft Columbia Pictures

The new girl at a Catholic high school befriends three outcasts who regularly practice witchcraft. When their spells appear to be working, the four begin to go mad with power.







Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Ben Rothstein

Two paranormal investigators (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are called on to investigate a haunted house, quickly discovering the malevolent presence lurking around them. The weirdest part of this whole movie is that it claims to be based on a true story.







Friday the 13th Warner Bros.

The character of Jason Voorhees has been through many, many iterations throughout the decades, but this film, about a summer camp being targeted by a killer disguised behind a hockey mask, gives us his origin story.







A Nightmare on Elm Street New Line Cinema

Much like Jason, Freddy Kreuger (Robert Englund) is at this point such a legendary film character that it's almost difficult to imagine a time when he wasn't around. This film, though, takes us back to the beginning, revolving around four teenagers who are attacked and killed by Kreuger in their dreams and in real life.







What We Do in the Shadows Paramount Pictures

In this horror-comedy, three vampire roommates are the subjects of a mockumentary about the hardships and daily pitfalls of modern-day life as a member of the undead community. This is one of those "Halloween movies for people who are scared of Halloween movies" movies, and once you finish it, you can go check out the excellent FX comedy series based on the film, which is just as much fun (if not even more) as the source material.







Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler threatened that if he wasn't nominated for an Oscar for Uncut Gems, he'd make the "worst movie ever." While this was his direct follow up to Gems, it's not the worst movie ever! It's actually goofily charming, starring Sandler as Hubie, the bumblingly earnest resident punching bag in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, who somehow finds himself involved in a very real murder case on Halloween.







Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dìrísù, His House Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX

A refugee couple from South Sudan find their new housing in England is not what it seems in this chilling and stylish horror movie from writer-director Remi Weekes. If you love ghosts and grief but are ready for a little more intensity, His House is a must-watch; it's a haunted house story that blends serious scares with thoughtful commentary on immigration and trauma. Plus, it's anchored by unmissable performances from stars Wunmi Mosaku and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. -Kelly Connolly







Paranorman Laika/Focus Features

This inventive animated movie follows Norman, a kid with the ability to communicate with the dead, as the only person who can save his town from a centuries-old curse.