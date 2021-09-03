Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Is Here

Join or Sign In
It's officially spooky season!
Get out the candles and pumpkins because it is officially spooky season! Freeform has announced its full schedule for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween celebration. The staples are back in the lineup, including Hocus Pocus, Casper, The Addams Family, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. New faves (to Freeform) are also in there, like Halloweentown and Maleficent. Freeform is also continuing to take advantage of Disney's acquisition of Fox by adding The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" and Family Guy Halloween episodes into the mix.
The marquee addition to 31 Nights of Halloween this year is the Jaws trilogy. Everyone knows that one of the best parts of any Freeform holiday schedule is debating whether a movie actually belongs in the lineup. On the one hand, there is a ton of blood and thrills in the Jaws movies, but do the beaches, bathing suits, and suntan lotion negate Jaws' Halloween credentials? Who are we to say? It's going to be airing in October anyway, and you know what, let's just have fun. Check out the full schedule below so you can fill out your spooky season viewing calendar.
Friday, Oct. 1
2:30 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
5:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Addams Family (1991)
7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Addams Family Values
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Goonies
9:35 a.m. ET/PT - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:15 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
2:45 p.m. ET/PT - The Addams Family (1991)
4:50 p.m. ET/PT - Addams Family Values
6:55 p.m. ET/PT - Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)
11:30 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 3
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:40 a.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
11:10 a.m. ET/PT - Matilda
1:15 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:55 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. ET/PT - Maleficent
8:50 p.m. ET/PT - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. ET/PT - The Craft (1996)
Monday, Oct. 4
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
1:30 p.m. ET/PT - The Goonies
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Matilda
6:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Craft (1996)
8:30 p.m. ET/PT - Fright Night (2011) - Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 5
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Matilda
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek
5:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek Forever After
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 6
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek
2:30 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
4:30 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek Forever After
6:30 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:30 p.m. ET/PT - Halloweentown
3:30 p.m. ET/PT - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:00 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
8:30 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters II
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Jaws 3 - Freeform Premiere
Friday, Oct. 8
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Frankenweenie (2012)
Saturday, Oct. 9
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Turbo (2013)
9:10 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek
11:15 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
1:20 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek Forever After
3:25 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. ET/PT - The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. ET/PT - Addams Family Values
Sunday, Oct. 10
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek
9:05 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
11:10 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek Forever After
1:15 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 2
3:20 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
5:30 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. ET/PT - The Addams Family (1991)
9:45 p.m. ET/PT - Addams Family Values
11:50 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
Monday, Oct. 11
11:30 a.m. ET/PT - Jaws - Freeform Premiere
2:30 p.m. ET/PT - Jaws 2 - Freeform Premiere
5:05 p.m. ET/PT - Alien
7:45 p.m. ET/PT - Aliens
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 12
3:00 p.m. ET/PT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
6:30 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:00 p.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 13
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. ET/PT - Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Doubtfire
8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 14
1:00 p.m. ET/PT - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:30 p.m. ET/PT - Hook
6:45 p.m. ET/PT - Matilda
8:50 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 15
11:00 a.m. ET/PT - Matilda
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
Saturday, Oct. 16
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters II
12:00 p.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Doubtfire
3:05 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black (1997)
5:15 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black II - Freeform Premiere
7:15 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. ET/PT - Maleficent
11:30 p.m. ET/PT - The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 17
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Middle Halloween Episode
7:30 a.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Doubtfire
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Men in Black (1997)
12:40 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black II
2:40 p.m. ET/PT - The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:10 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 2
9:25 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:35 p.m. ET/PT - Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
12:05 a.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 18
2:00 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
4:30 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30 p.m. ET/PT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:30 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 19
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
3:40 p.m. ET/PT - X-Men: First Class
6:50 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black (1997)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black II
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - X-Men: First Class
1:30 p.m. ET/PT - Cowboys & Aliens - Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black (1997)
6:00 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black II
8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 21
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Craft (1996)
6:30 p.m. ET/PT - The Huntsman: Winter's War - Freeform Premiere
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Maleficent
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Mirror Mirror
Friday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - The Craft (1996)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
11:50 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek
1:55 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Halloweentown
6:05 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
8:15 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (2016)
11:30 p.m. ET/PT - Fright Night (2011)
Sunday, Oct. 24
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
9:30 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek
11:40 a.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
1:45 p.m. ET/PT - Halloweentown
3:50 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:30 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (2016)
8:45 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
10:55 p.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Oct. 25
1:00 p.m. ET/PT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
2:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Goonies
4:30 p.m. ET/PT - Scared Shrekless
5:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek
7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek Forever After
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 26
12:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Goonies
2:30 p.m. ET/PT - Scared Shrekless
3:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek
5:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek 2
7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Shrek Forever After
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Maleficent
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 27
1:00 p.m. ET/PT - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:30 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
6:00 p.m. ET/PT - Matilda
8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - The Simpsons - "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 28
11:30 a.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
2:00 p.m. ET/PT - Matilda
4:00 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. ET/PT - The Craft (1996)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Frankenweenie (2012)
Friday, Oct. 29
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black (1997)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. ET/PT - Men in Black II
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)
10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Men in Black (1997)
12:35 p.m. ET/PT - Men in Black II
2:35 p.m. ET/PT - Goosebumps (2015)
5:05 p.m. ET/PT - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Freeform Premiere
7:10 p.m. ET/PT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
11:00 p.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children - Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 31
7:00 a.m. ET/PT - Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
10:00 a.m. ET/PT - Goosebumps
12:30 p.m. ET/PT - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
4:45 p.m. ET/PT - Casper (1995)
7:15 p.m. ET/PT - Maleficent
9:20 p.m. ET/PT - Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. ET/PT - Ghostbusters (1984)