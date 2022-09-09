Where The Crawdads Sing Is Now Available To Stream At Home via Amazon Prime Video

If you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, Amazon Prime Video has you covered with the latest and greatest movies.

Where The Crawdads Sing is available to stream at home via Prime Video. While film critics were lukewarm on the film with a 43 Metascore, general audiences were a bit more positive with a 6.3 user score on Metacritic. However, it did draw in a box office of $116.5 million worldwide, which made it one of the biggest surprise hits of the summer.

If you missed it in theaters, now is your chance to catch it at home in 4K Ultra HD for $20.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Where The Crawdads Sing CTMG/Sony Pictures Releasing

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name and directed by Olivia Newman, Where The Crawdads Sing is set in the '50s and '60s and follows Catherine "Kya" Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a woman who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina. However, when the man she gets involved with his found dead, she becomes the prime suspect in his murder.

The movie also stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn.

Meanwhile, Where The Crawdads Sing is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movie & TV.

