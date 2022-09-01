Amazon Prime Gaming Deals: Get 8 Games For Free During September — Worth More Than $200

It's the beginning of the month, so that means it's time to pick up new free games, courtesy of Amazon Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime).

For September, the retail giant is giving away more than $200 worth of free games (valued at Steam) to all Prime members. Just log into Prime Gaming, sign into your Twitch account (sign up here, if you don't have one), download the Amazon Prime Gaming app, pick a free game, and start playing.

One of the highlights for this month is Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition), as it ties into the TV debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

Prime Gaming is Amazon and Twitch's gaming service, which drops a handful of free games -- along with free level-ups and loot for characters, upgrades, skins, boosts, and more -- for all of its Prime members every month. All games can be played on Windows desktops and laptops. And even if you cancel the service, you can still keep the free games in your digital library.

Please note: These free games are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down for all the free Prime Gaming video games, below:

Castle on the Coast



Regular price: $15

$15 Sale price: Free

Play as George the Giraffe through crystal caves, lavish libraries, and huge halls in a 3D hand-drawn platformer. Castle on the Coast is trippy, epic, and loads of fun.

Football Manager 2022



Regular price: $55

$55 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 85

Manage your team on every level to win. Football Manager 2022 is a soccer game that makes it feel like you're in charge on the pitch and in the front office.

The Dig



Regular price: $6

$6 Sale price: Free

After an asteroid is nuked, you must explore, examine, and dig through the blasted rock orbiting the planet. And what you find in The Dig might shock you.

Defend The Rook



Regular price: $18

$18 Sale price: Free

Defend The Rook is a chess-puzzle game that uses battle mechanics and tactics that finds you building towers and armies to fight off waves of baddies.

We. The Revolution



Regular price: $20

$20 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 75

We. The Revolution is set during Revolutionary Paris, France, while you play as a judge who must serve as jury and executioner for citizens and criminals, alike. Unfold the political intrigue and try not to make your way to the guillotine, yourself.

Assassin's Creed Origins



Regular price: $60

$60 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 84

Assassin's Creed Origins is a prequel set in Ptolemaic Egypt from 48 BC. Follow Bayek of Siwa, as he builds the very beginnings of the Assassin's Brotherhood.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition)

Regular price: $20

$20 Sale price: Free

Free Metascore: 84

Discover the genesis of the Rings of Power in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition), as you battle your way through Mordor to face off against the evil Sauron to become a legend of the realm.

Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition

Regular price: $10

$10 Sale price: Free

In Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition, you investigate crimes and government secrets to stop a string of murders in the city.

