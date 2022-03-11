March is packed with premiere dates for highly anticipated shows across a number of platforms. To start, Bridgerton Season 2, which will bring us back to Regency-era London where another season of courtship takes place, premieres on Netflix on March 25. Lady Whistledown is bound to share the latest gossip on the hottest couples — particularly Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the new leads of Bridgerton's second installment.

Another major title of the month launched on Hulu March 3. The Dropout is a drama about Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos, with Amanda Seyfried starring as the disgraced founder of the now-infamous startup. The show follows Holmes as she drops out of Stanford and builds a tech company that promised a new kind of blood test.

Disney+ also has a buzzy lineup ahead. This weekend the Pixar film Turning Red releases on the platform. The story is about 13-year-old Mei Lee who begins to transform into a giant red panda when her emotions run high. Moon Knight, the series that is the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase, premieres March 30. It stars Oscar Isaac as the eponymous superhero and Ethan Hawke as the series antagonist Arthur Harrow.

Over on Paramount+, the TV adaptation of the bestselling video game Halo will be available on March 24.

Some other titles that are already available to watch include Joe vs. Carole, which premiered on Peacock March 3, and Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. There is also The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the animated spin-off of The Boys, on Amazon Prime Video which dropped all of its Season 1 episodes on March 4.

Check out everything new in March to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+ below.

JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, Paramount+