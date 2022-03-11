Join or Sign In
Bridgerton Season 2, Halo, and Moon Knight are just a few of the titles we can't wait to watch
March is packed with premiere dates for highly anticipated shows across a number of platforms. To start, Bridgerton Season 2, which will bring us back to Regency-era London where another season of courtship takes place, premieres on Netflix on March 25. Lady Whistledown is bound to share the latest gossip on the hottest couples — particularly Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the new leads of Bridgerton's second installment.
Another major title of the month launched on Hulu March 3. The Dropout is a drama about Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos, with Amanda Seyfried starring as the disgraced founder of the now-infamous startup. The show follows Holmes as she drops out of Stanford and builds a tech company that promised a new kind of blood test.
Disney+ also has a buzzy lineup ahead. This weekend the Pixar film Turning Red releases on the platform. The story is about 13-year-old Mei Lee who begins to transform into a giant red panda when her emotions run high. Moon Knight, the series that is the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase, premieres March 30. It stars Oscar Isaac as the eponymous superhero and Ethan Hawke as the series antagonist Arthur Harrow.
Over on Paramount+, the TV adaptation of the bestselling video game Halo will be available on March 24.
Some other titles that are already available to watch include Joe vs. Carole, which premiered on Peacock March 3, and Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. There is also The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the animated spin-off of The Boys, on Amazon Prime Video which dropped all of its Season 1 episodes on March 4.
Check out everything new in March to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+ below.
Coming soon
800 Meters
Tomorrow
March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against the Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma's World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
The Adam Project
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ
March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley (1996)
8MM (1999)
A Made Christmas (2013)
Another Earth (2011)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Beaches (1988)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Big Scary S Word (2020)
Blue Chips (1994)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Brothers (2009)
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Casualties of War (1989)
Center Stage (2000)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
The Choice (2016)
Crash (2005)
Dance Flick (2009)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Deficit (2007)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descendants (2011)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
The Edge (1997)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Feel the Noise (2007)
The Firm (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Freedomland (2006)
Fright Night (1985)
G (2005)
Garden State (2004)
Ghoulies (1985)
The Gift (2000)
Gigli (2003)
Glory (1989)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
Green Zone (2010)
Guarding Tess (1994)
Guess Who (2005)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Insider (1999)
Juno (2007)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Land of the Dead (2005)
The Last Waltz (1978)
Lawless (2012)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Margin Call (2011)
The Meddler (2015)
Moby Doc (2021)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
People Like Us (2012)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Predators (2010)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Roxanne (1987)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Sahara (2005)
The Saint (1997)
Savior for Sale (2021)
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shine a Light (2008)
Shit & Champagne (2020)
Show Me the Picture (2019)
Single White Female (1992)
Spaced Invaders (1990)
The Square (2017)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Starship Troopers (1997)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Terminal (2004)
Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride (2005)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Transcendence (2014)
Trapped (2002)
Unstoppable (2010)
Vertical Limit (2000)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Woman in Black (2002)
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Before Midnight (2013)
Oculus (2013)
March 4
Fresh (2022)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta (2021)
Lantern's Lane (2021)
March 5
Stronger (2017)
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)
March 7
American Crime Story: Complete Installments 1-3
Pose: Complete Seasons 1-3
Starkeisha (2022)
March 8
India Sweets & Spices (2021)
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee (2021)
March 12
Multiverse (2021)
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury (2021)
March 15
All Good Things (2010)
Nature Calls (2012)
You Can't Kill Meme (2021)
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step (2017)
March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Deep Water (2022)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za'Atari (2021)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
My Little Pony (2017)
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021)
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege (2022)
March 26
Mass (2021)
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men (2018)
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
March 1
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie's (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)
March 4
*Lucy and Desi (2022)
*The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
*Upload (2022): Season 1
March 10
*Harina (2022)
March 11
*Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4
March 18
*Master (2022)
March 25
*Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1
March 2
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story
March 4
Russia's Wild Tiger
March 9
Weekend Family (S1)
March 11
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
March 16
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
March 18
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen
More Than Robots
March 23
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels
March 25
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
March 30
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight (Series premiere)
Coming Soon
Swimsuit
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B
March 1
The Aviator
Adaptation
All the Pretty Horses
Are We Done Yet?
Around the World in 80 Days
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home
Gigi
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes) (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli
One Tree Hill
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers
Starsky & Hutch
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos) (HBO)
March 2
Blade I
Drive My Car
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story (HBO)
March 3
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4
El Planeta (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro (HBO)
March 6
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 - 8
March 10
Dune (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18
Halloween Kills (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki
March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The '68 Summer Games - 1999,
March 24
King Richard
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot
March 1
A Simple Favor (2018)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Baby Geniuses (1999)
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beginners (2010)
Black Sheep (1996)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Dolittle (2020)
Earth to Echo (2014)
Emma. (2020)
Fighting (2009)
Finding Forrester (2000)
Get a Job (2016)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hitchcock (2012)
Holmes & Watson (2018)
Jackie (2016)
Kingpin (1996)
Lost in Translation (2003)
Made of Honor (2008)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Office Space (1999)
Run All Night (2015)
S.W.A.T (2003)
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
She's Out of My League (2010)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
Skiptrace (2016)
Super Troopers (2001)
Taken 3 (2014)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Book of Life (2014)
The Fighter (2010)
The Fourth Kind (2009)
The Heat (2013)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
The Three Stooges (2012)
The Young Victoria (2009)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Falcon Crest S1-9 (1981)
Law & Order: UK S1-5 (2009)
March 4
*Bug Out (2022)
March 12
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
March 15
Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
Fifty Shades of Darker (2017)
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
March 19
The Invisible Man (2020)
March 25
Destroyer (2018)
March 26
Judy (2019)
March 1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Constantine
Elektra
Hancock
Hellboy (2019)
I Am Legend
Jarhead
Man on Fire (2004)
Mo' Money
Nighthawks
Painkiller Jane
Revolver (2005)
Safe
Taken
The Tourist
A Low Down Dirty Shame
B.A.P.S
Brown Sugar
Eve's Bayou
Fat Albert
I Think I Love My Wife
Johnson Family Vacation
Mr. 3000
Our Family Wedding
Set It Off
Tales From the Hood
The Color Purple
The Players Club
The Sixth Man
Thin Line Between Love and Hate
Three Can Play that Game
Bad Company (2002)
Big Fat Liar
Chai Lai Angels
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Disaster Movie
Dude Where's My Car?
Gigli
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Spy
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2
Like Mike
Metro
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
National Lampoon's European Vacation
The Bucket List
The Heat (2013)
The Princess Bride
The Sitter (2011)
Shallow Hal
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
This Means War
Unfinished Business
Before and After (1996)
Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Cast Away
Crash
Donnie Brasco
Driving Miss Daisy
Edward Scissorhands Field of Dreams
Fight Club
For Love of the Game
Jackie (2016)
Lawless
Seven Pounds
The Fault in our Stars
The Impossible
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Wild (2014)
Anacondas: Trail of Blood
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Deep Rising
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
It (1990)
Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 3
Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
The Eye
Valentine
Marley & Me
Ramona and Beezus
Robots (2005)
The Goonies
Sci-Fi & Thriller
Alien Resurrection
Alien3
Bicentennial Man Cellular
Con Air
Enemy of the State
From Hell
Future World
Green Zone
One Hour Photo
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Starship Troopers
Siberia (2018)
The Gateway
The Recruit
Ultraviolet
Unfaithful
Vice
March 4
House of Glass
Death Link
March 11
Even Mice Belong in Heaven
Silent Hours
March 1
Big Rich Texas
Big Rich Atlanta
Flip It Like Disick
Friday Night Lights (2006)
Grady
Malcolm & Eddie
Maverick
McCloud
Notorious (2016)
The Steve Harvey Show
The Player (2015)
The Tick (2001)
March 15
Buck Rogers
Law & Order: UK
Shades of Blue
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
March 1
17 Again*
The A-Team
All Is Lost*
American Graffiti*
American Pie*
American Pie 2*
American Reunion*
American Wedding*
Away We Go*
Backdraft*
Being John Malkovich*
The Big Lebowski*
The Birds*
Blue Streak
Bring It On Again*
Bring It On: All or Nothing*
Brokeback Mountain*
Brown Sugar
Cape Fear*
Casino*
Cats*
Concussion*
The Constant Gardener
Crank*
Dallas Buyers Club*
The Darkest Hour*
Dazed and Confused*
Drive Angry 3D*
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind*
The Five-Year Engagement*
Fool's Gold*
Forgetting Sarah Marshall*
Fried Green Tomatoes*
Hancock
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much*
Hitchcock: Rear Window*
Hitchcock: Rope*
Hitchcock: Vertigo*
Honey*
Honey 2*
Hot Fuzz*
Hours*
How to Train Your Dragon*
Howard the Duck*
The Hurt Locker
In Bruges*
Knocked Up*
A League of their Own*
Leprechaun*
Leprechaun II*
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*
Leprechaun V: In the Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
Lucy*
Made of Honor
Mamma Mia!*
Marnie*
My Girl
Notting Hill*
Pompeii
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire*
The Producers*
Psycho*
The Punisher*
The Road to El Dorado*
Saboteur*
Scarface*
Scent of a Woman*
Seven*
Shadow of a Doubt
Silent Running
Sinister*
Step Brothers*
Taken
Taken 3
Traffic*
Trainwreck*
Transporter 3*
Twelve Monkeys*
Underworld*
Underworld Awakening*
Underworld: Blood Wars*
Unlocked*
Van Helsing*
The Waterboy
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date*
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins*
Zombieland*
March 3
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Women's 4x6km Relay
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*
March 4
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Men's 4x7.5km Relay
Premiership Rugby - Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons
Winter Paralympics
March 5
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Men's 10km Sprint
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Women's 7.5km Spring
Premiership Rugby - Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby - Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby - London Irish v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby - Saracens v. Leicester Tigers
Premier League - TBD
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
Supercross - Daytona, FL
Winter Paralympics
March 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Women's 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Men's 12.5km Pursuit
Paris-Nice Cycling
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
Winter Paralympics
March 7
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Paris-Nice Cycling
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics
March 8
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic*
Paris-Nice Cycling
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Winter Paralympics
March 9
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics
March 10
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Men's 10km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*
Winter Paralympics
March 11
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Women's 7.5km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Six Nations Rugby - Italy v. Wales
Winter Paralympics
March 12
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Men's 15km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Women's 12.5km Mass Start
Paris-Nice Cycling
THE PLAYERS Championship
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby - Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby - Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby - England v. France
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Ireland
Winter Paralympics
March 13
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Players Championship
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby - Northamption Saints v. Wasps
Supercross - Detroit, MI
Winter Paralympics
March 14
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 15
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
My Son*
March 16
Big Daddy*
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
March 17
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Women's 7.5km Sprint
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)
March 18
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Men's 10km Sprint
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 19
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Women's 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Men's 12.5km Pursuit
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Ireland
Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. England
Six Nations Rugby - France v. Wales
Supercross - Indianapolis, IN
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 20
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Women's 12.5km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Men's 15km Mass Start
IndyCar - Texas
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships
March 21
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 22
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 23
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
March 24
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)
March 26
Supercross - Seattle, WA
World Figure Skating Championships
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 27
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play
March 28
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
March 29
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)
March 30
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
March 31
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
The Last Exorcism*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA)
March 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 2
March 24
HALO
March 31
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
March 9
Aerieal Greece
America's Heartland: Wild PrairieReborn
Corporate (Season 3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
Girl Code (Seasons 3-4)
Inside the Tower of London Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 - 7)
Survivor (Season 42)
March 16
Baby Shark's Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
Bar Rescue (Season 7)
Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 11 - 14)
March 23
Silent Library (Seasons 2 - 4)
March 30
Age of Humans
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Inside the Food Factory
Mighty Trains (Season 4)
Over Australia (Season 1)
Secrets (Season 7)
Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
March 31
How We Roll (Season 1)
March 1
2 Days In The Valley
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Blue Velvet
Dance Flick
Deuces Wild
Devil In A Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Garden State
Ghoulies
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Look Who's Talking
Peggy Sue Got Married
Platoon Leader
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scary Movie 3
Selma
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Single White Female
The Fighter
The Firm The Gift
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Waltz
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Omen
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
The Woman in Black
Vertical Limit
March 10
American Refugee
March 23
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut