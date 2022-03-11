X

What's Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and More in March 2022

Bridgerton Season 2, Halo, and Moon Knight are just a few of the titles we can't wait to watch

Kat Moon, Megan Vick

March is packed with premiere dates for highly anticipated shows across a number of platforms. To start, Bridgerton Season 2, which will bring us back to Regency-era London where another season of courtship takes place, premieres on Netflix on March 25. Lady Whistledown is bound to share the latest gossip on the hottest couples — particularly Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the new leads of Bridgerton's second installment. 

Another major title of the month launched on Hulu March 3. The Dropout is a drama about Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos, with Amanda Seyfried starring as the disgraced founder of the now-infamous startup. The show follows Holmes as she drops out of Stanford and builds a tech company that promised a new kind of blood test.

Disney+ also has a buzzy lineup ahead. This weekend the Pixar film Turning Red releases on the platform. The story is about 13-year-old Mei Lee who begins to transform into a giant red panda when her emotions run high. Moon Knight, the series that is the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase, premieres March 30. It stars Oscar Isaac as the eponymous superhero and Ethan Hawke as the series antagonist Arthur Harrow.

Over on Paramount+, the TV adaptation of the bestselling video game Halo will be available on March 24.

Some other titles that are already available to watch include Joe vs. Carole, which premiered on Peacock March 3, and Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. There is also The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the animated spin-off of The Boys, on Amazon Prime Video which dropped all of its Season 1 episodes on March 4.

Check out everything new in March to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+ below.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

 Netflix

Netflix

Coming soon
800 Meters
Tomorrow

March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander

March 2
Against the Ice 
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 
Savage Rhythm

March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 
Midnight at the Pera Palace 
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit 
Making Fun 
Meskina 
Pieces of Her

March 5
Beirut

March 7
Good Girls: Season 4

March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl 
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing 
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment 
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany 
The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma's World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone 
Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
The Adam Project

March 12
Dunkirk

March 13
London Has Fallen

March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation 
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes 
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go

March 16
Pedal to Metal 
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby 
Soil

March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question 
Animal: Season 2 
Black Crab 
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love 
Human Resources 
Is It Cake? 
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African

March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands

March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure

March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 
Transformers: BotBots

March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves

March 28
The Imitation Game

March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6 
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

 Hulu

Hulu 

March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley (1996)
8MM (1999)
A Made Christmas (2013)
Another Earth (2011)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Beaches (1988)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Benny & Joon (1993)
The Big Scary S Word (2020)
Blue Chips (1994)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Brothers (2009)
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Casualties of War (1989)
Center Stage (2000)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
The Choice (2016)
Crash (2005)
Dance Flick (2009)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Deficit (2007)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descendants (2011)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
The Edge (1997)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Feel the Noise (2007)
The Firm (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Freedomland (2006)
Fright Night (1985)
G (2005)
Garden State (2004)
Ghoulies (1985)
The Gift (2000)
Gigli (2003)
Glory (1989)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
Green Zone (2010)
Guarding Tess (1994)
Guess Who (2005)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Insider (1999)
Juno (2007)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Land of the Dead (2005)
The Last Waltz (1978)
Lawless (2012)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Margin Call (2011)
The Meddler (2015)
Moby Doc (2021)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
People Like Us (2012)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Predators (2010)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Roxanne (1987)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Sahara (2005)
The Saint (1997)
Savior for Sale (2021)
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shine a Light (2008)
Shit & Champagne (2020)
Show Me the Picture (2019)
Single White Female (1992)
Spaced Invaders (1990)
The Square (2017)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Starship Troopers (1997)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Terminal (2004)
Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride (2005)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Transcendence (2014)
Trapped (2002)
Unstoppable (2010)
Vertical Limit (2000)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Woman in Black (2002)

March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Before Midnight (2013)
Oculus (2013)

March 4
Fresh (2022)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta (2021)
Lantern's Lane (2021)

March 5
Stronger (2017)

March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)

March 7
American Crime Story: Complete Installments 1-3
Pose: Complete Seasons 1-3
Starkeisha (2022)

March 8
India Sweets & Spices (2021)

March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee (2021)

March 12
Multiverse (2021)

March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

March 15
All Good Things (2010)
Nature Calls (2012)
You Can't Kill Meme (2021)

March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step (2017)

March 17
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021)

March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Deep Water (2022)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

March 19
Captains of Za'Atari (2021)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
My Little Pony (2017)

March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021)

March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege (2022)

March 26
Mass (2021)

March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men (2018)

March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut)

March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2
Killing Them Softly (2012)

March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

 Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video

March 1
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie's (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)

March 4
*Lucy and Desi (2022)
*The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
*Upload (2022): Season 1

March 10
*Harina (2022)

March 11
*Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 18
*Master (2022)

March 25
*Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

Moon Knight

Moon Knight

 Disney+

Disney+

March 2
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story

March 4
Russia's Wild Tiger

March 9
Weekend Family (S1)

March 11
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

March 18
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen
More Than Robots

March 23
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels

March 25
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight (Series premiere)

King Richard

King Richard

 Warner Bros.

HBO Max

Coming Soon
Swimsuit
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B

March 1
The Aviator
Adaptation
All the Pretty Horses
Are We Done Yet?
Around the World in 80 Days
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home
Gigi
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes) (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli
One Tree Hill
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers
Starsky & Hutch
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos) (HBO)

March 2
Blade I
Drive My Car
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story (HBO)

March 3
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4
El Planeta (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro (HBO)

March 6
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 - 8

March 10
Dune (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18
Halloween Kills (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki

March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The '68 Summer Games - 1999,

March 24
King Richard
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey

 Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures

IMDb TV 

March 1
A Simple Favor (2018)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Baby Geniuses (1999)
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beginners (2010)
Black Sheep (1996)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Dolittle (2020)
Earth to Echo (2014)
Emma. (2020)
Fighting (2009)
Finding Forrester (2000)
Get a Job (2016)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hitchcock (2012)
Holmes & Watson (2018)
Jackie (2016)
Kingpin (1996)
Lost in Translation (2003)
Made of Honor (2008)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Office Space (1999)
Run All Night (2015)
S.W.A.T (2003)
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
She's Out of My League (2010)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
Skiptrace (2016)
Super Troopers (2001)
Taken 3 (2014)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Book of Life (2014)
The Fighter (2010)
The Fourth Kind (2009)
The Heat (2013)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
The Three Stooges (2012)
The Young Victoria (2009)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Falcon Crest S1-9 (1981)
Law & Order: UK S1-5 (2009)

March 4
*Bug Out (2022)

March 12
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

March 15
Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
Fifty Shades of Darker (2017)
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

March 19
The Invisible Man (2020)

March 25
Destroyer (2018)

March 26
Judy (2019)

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, The Princess Bride

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, The Princess Bride

 LES ARCHIVES DU 7E ART

Tubi

MOVIES


March 1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Constantine
Elektra
Hancock
Hellboy (2019)
I Am Legend
Jarhead
Man on Fire (2004)
Mo' Money
Nighthawks
Painkiller Jane 
Revolver (2005)
Safe
Taken
The Tourist
A Low Down Dirty Shame
B.A.P.S
Brown Sugar
Eve's Bayou
Fat Albert
I Think I Love My Wife 
Johnson Family Vacation
Mr. 3000
Our Family Wedding
Set It Off 
Tales From the Hood 
The Color Purple
The Players Club 
The Sixth Man
Thin Line Between Love and Hate
Three Can Play that Game 
Bad Company (2002)
Big Fat Liar 
Chai Lai Angels 
Confessions of a Shopaholic 
Disaster Movie
Dude Where's My Car?
Gigli
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Spy
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2
Like Mike
Metro
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
National Lampoon's European Vacation
The Bucket List
The Heat (2013)
The Princess Bride
The Sitter (2011)
Shallow Hal
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit 
This Means War 
Unfinished Business 
Before and After (1996)
Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Cast Away 
Crash
Donnie Brasco
Driving Miss Daisy
Edward Scissorhands Field of Dreams
Fight Club
For Love of the Game
Jackie (2016)
Lawless 
Seven Pounds
The Fault in our Stars
The Impossible
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Wild (2014)
Anacondas: Trail of Blood 
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Deep Rising
Final Destination 
Final Destination 2
It (1990)
Lake Placid 2
 Lake Placid 3
Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
The Eye
Valentine 
Marley & Me
Ramona and Beezus
Robots (2005)
The Goonies
Sci-Fi & Thriller 
Alien Resurrection
Alien3 
Bicentennial Man  Cellular
Con Air
Enemy of the State
From Hell
Future World
Green Zone 
One Hour Photo
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Starship Troopers
Siberia (2018)
The Gateway
The Recruit
Ultraviolet
Unfaithful 
Vice

March 4
House of Glass
Death Link

March 11
Even Mice Belong in Heaven
Silent Hours

TV Shows

March 1
Big Rich Texas
Big Rich Atlanta
Flip It Like Disick
Friday Night Lights (2006)
Grady
Malcolm & Eddie 
Maverick
McCloud
Notorious (2016)
The Steve Harvey Show 
The Player (2015)
The Tick (2001)

March 15
Buck Rogers
Law & Order: UK
Shades of Blue 

Kate McKinnon, Joe vs. Carole

Kate McKinnon, Joe vs. Carole

 Peacock

Peacock

*denotes exclusive to Peacock

March 1
17 Again*
The A-Team
All Is Lost*
American Graffiti*
American Pie*
American Pie 2*
American Reunion*
American Wedding*
Away We Go*
Backdraft*
Being John Malkovich*
The Big Lebowski*
The Birds*
Blue Streak
Bring It On Again*
Bring It On: All or Nothing*
Brokeback Mountain*
Brown Sugar
Cape Fear*
Casino*
Cats*
Concussion*
The Constant Gardener
Crank*
Dallas Buyers Club*
The Darkest Hour*
Dazed and Confused*
Drive Angry 3D*
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind*
The Five-Year Engagement*
Fool's Gold*
Forgetting Sarah Marshall*
Fried Green Tomatoes*
Hancock
Hitchcock: The Man Who Know Too Much*
Hitchcock: Rear Window*
Hitchcock: Rope*
Hitchcock: Vertigo*
Honey*
Honey 2*
Hot Fuzz*
Hours*
How to Train Your Dragon*
Howard the Duck*
The Hurt Locker
In Bruges*
Knocked Up*
A League of their Own*
Leprechaun*
Leprechaun II*
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*
Leprechaun V: In the Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
Lucy*
Made of Honor
Mamma Mia!*
Marnie*
My Girl
Notting Hill*
Pompeii
Precious: Based on the Novel by Sapphire*
The Producers*
Psycho*
The Punisher*
The Road to El Dorado*
Saboteur*
Scarface*
Scent of a Woman*
Seven*
Shadow of a Doubt
Silent Running
Sinister*
Step Brothers*
Taken
Taken 3
Traffic*
Trainwreck*
Transporter 3*
Twelve Monkeys*
Underworld*
Underworld Awakening*
Underworld: Blood Wars*
Unlocked*
Van Helsing*
The Waterboy
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date*
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins*
Zombieland*

March 3
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Women's 4x6km Relay
JOE vs CAROLE, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 1 (Peacock Original)*

March 4
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Men's 4x7.5km Relay
Premiership Rugby - Harlequins v. Newcastle Falcons
Winter Paralympics

March 5
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Men's 10km Sprint
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Women's 7.5km Spring
Premiership Rugby - Bath Rugby v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby - Gloucester Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby - London Irish v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby - Saracens v. Leicester Tigers
Premier League - TBD
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 14 (NBC)
Supercross - Daytona, FL
Winter Paralympics

March 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Women's 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Kontiolahti, Finland: Men's 12.5km Pursuit
Paris-Nice Cycling
Premiership Rugby - Exeter Chiefs v. Sale Sharks
Winter Paralympics

March 7
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Paris-Nice Cycling
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics

March 8
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic*
Paris-Nice Cycling
Perfect World: A Deadly Game, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*
Winter Paralympics

March 9
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Thing About Pam, Episode 1 (NBC)
Winter Paralympics

March 10
Bust Down, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Men's 10km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 1 Reunion Part 2 (Peacock Original)*
Winter Paralympics

March 11
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Women's 7.5km Sprint
Paris-Nice Cycling
Six Nations Rugby - Italy v. Wales
Winter Paralympics

March 12
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Men's 15km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Women's 12.5km Mass Start
Paris-Nice Cycling
THE PLAYERS Championship
Premiership Rugby - Worcester Warriors v. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby - Leicester Tigers v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby - Newcastle Falcons v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby - Sale Sharks v. Gloucester Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 15 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby - England v. France
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Ireland
Winter Paralympics

March 13
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Mixed Relay
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Otepaeae, Estonia: Single Mixed Relay
Paris-Nice Cycling
The Players Championship
Premiership Rugby - Bristol Bears v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby - Northamption Saints v. Wasps
Supercross - Detroit, MI
Winter Paralympics

March 14
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 15
Family Massacre, Season 1 (Oxygen)
My Son*

March 16
Big Daddy*
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 2 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)

March 17
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George, Season 15, Episodes 1-15 (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Women's 7.5km Sprint
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 1 (USA)

March 18
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Men's 10km Sprint
Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Season 20
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 19
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Women's 10km Pursuit
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Men's 12.5km Pursuit
IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring
Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Ireland
Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. England
Six Nations Rugby - France v. Wales
Supercross - Indianapolis, IN
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 20
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Women's 12.5km Mass Start
IBU World Cup Biathlon - Holmenkollen, Norway: Men's 15km Mass Start
IndyCar - Texas
Valspar Championship
World Athletics Indoor Championships

March 21
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
El Señor De Los Cielos, Seasons 1-3
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 22
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Twister Killers, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 23
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 3 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)

March 24
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 2 (USA)

March 26
Supercross - Seattle, WA
World Figure Skating Championships
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 27
World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play

March 28
The Courtship, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Transplant, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
Weakest Link, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)

March 29
American Song Content, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
New York Homicide, Season 1 (Oxygen)

March 30
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
The Thing About Pam, Episode 4 (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)

March 31
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
The Last Exorcism*
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 3 (USA) 

Pablo Schreider, HALO

Pablo Schreider, HALO

 Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives & Specials

March 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 2

March 24
HALO  

March 31
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder 

TV SHOWS

March 9
Aerieal Greece 
America's Heartland: Wild PrairieReborn 
Corporate (Season 3) 
Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
Girl Code (Seasons 3-4)
Inside the Tower of London Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3) 
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3) 
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 - 7) 
Survivor (Season 42)

March 16
Baby Shark's Big Show Shorts (Season 1) 
Bar Rescue (Season 7) 
Beyond the Edge (Season 1) 
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 11 - 14)  

March 23
 Silent Library (Seasons 2 - 4)

March 30
Age of Humans 
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
 Inside the Food Factory 
Mighty Trains (Season 4) 
Over Australia (Season 1) 
Secrets (Season 7) 
Tomb Hunters (Season 1)  

March 31 
How We Roll (Season 1)

MOVIES

March 1
2 Days In The Valley 
48 Hrs. 
Another 48 Hrs. 
Beaches
 Behind Enemy Lines 
Benny & Joon
 Blue Velvet 
Dance Flick 
Deuces Wild 
Devil In A Blue Dress 
Downhill Racer
 Edward Scissorhands 
Flatliners
 Forever My Girl 
Garden State
 Ghoulies 
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral 
Heaven Can Wait 
Kingpin
 Kiss The Girls 
Look Who's Talking 
Peggy Sue Got Married
 Platoon Leader 
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion 
Scary Movie 3 
Selma 
Shanghai Noon 
Shine a Light
 Single White Female 
The Fighter
 The Firm The Gift 
The Golden Child 
The Greatest Story Ever Told
 The Last Waltz 
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou 
The Omen 
The Royal Tenenbaums 
The Tailor of Panama 
The Talented Mr. Ripley
 The Terminal 
The Woman in Black
 Vertical Limit 

March 10 
American Refugee

March 23
Summer Days, Summer Nights 
Wrath of Man

March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

