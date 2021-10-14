What's New to Stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and More in October 2021

We are officially halfway through spooky season and there's a lot of creepy stuff to watch during the middle weekend of October. YOU Season 3 arrives on Netflix showcasing the bloody next chapter in Joe Goldberg's story. Amazon Prime also launches its I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot on Oct. 15, meaning you will have no shortage of killer content to watch.

Elsewhere in October, a new Paranormal Activity movie hits Paramount+, and two Poltergeist movies head to HBO Max. Of course, if you're checking out the latter streaming service, you will want to keep an eye out for Dune on Oct. 23. The film is expected to be the biggest movie of 2021, and while director Dennis Villeneuve abhors the idea of you watching his space epic at home, you are absolutely welcome to thanks to HBO Max streaming the movie on the same day it hits theaters.

For nostalgia TV watchers, Castle is back on streaming thanks to Hulu so you can have a Chilltober with your favorite cop and author duo. Meanwhile, on Netflix, it is time to say goodbye to the kids of On My Block, who deliver an emotional and heart-wrenching final season, now streaming.

There is so much to check out this month so we won't keep you any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in October below.