What's New to Stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and More in October 2021

It's a weekend for serial killers
We are officially halfway through spooky season and there's a lot of creepy stuff to watch during the middle weekend of October. YOU Season 3 arrives on Netflix showcasing the bloody next chapter in Joe Goldberg's story. Amazon Prime also launches its I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot on Oct. 15, meaning you will have no shortage of killer content to watch.
Elsewhere in October, a new Paranormal Activity movie hits Paramount+, and two Poltergeist movies head to HBO Max. Of course, if you're checking out the latter streaming service, you will want to keep an eye out for Dune on Oct. 23. The film is expected to be the biggest movie of 2021, and while director Dennis Villeneuve abhors the idea of you watching his space epic at home, you are absolutely welcome to thanks to HBO Max streaming the movie on the same day it hits theaters.
For nostalgia TV watchers, Castle is back on streaming thanks to Hulu so you can have a Chilltober with your favorite cop and author duo. Meanwhile, on Netflix, it is time to say goodbye to the kids of On My Block, who deliver an emotional and heart-wrenching final season, now streaming.
There is so much to check out this month so we won't keep you any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in October below.
Oct. 1
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4
Oct. 5
Escape The Undertaker
Oct. 6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil
There's Someone Inside Your House
Oct. 7
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Oct. 9
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Going in Style
The King's Affection
Shameless (U.S.)
Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Oct. 14
Another Life: Season 2
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris
Oct. 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Oct. 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Oct. 20
Found
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Oct. 21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Oct. 22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Oct. 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Oct. 28
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Oct. 29
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes
Oct. 1
Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Air Force One (1997)
Ali (2001)
Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
Cedar Rapids (2009)
Chasing Papi (2003)
Class (1983)
Clifford (1994)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Code 46 (2004)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Date Night (2010)
Dead of Winter (1987)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Dr. No (1962)
Edge of the World (2021)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)
Flatliners (1990)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The Holiday (2006)
House of Games (1987)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
Intersection (1994)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Light It Up (1999)
Lost In Space (1998)
The Love Guru (2008)
Mad Max (1980)
Madhouse (2004)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Maze (2017)
Mean Creek (2004)
Meet The Spartans (2008)
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
The Offence (1973)
Peeples (2013)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
The Recruit (2003)
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Road Trip (2000)
Rushmore (1999)
The Saint (1997)
Signs (2002)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Snatch (2000)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Still (2018)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Sweet Land (2006)
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood (1973)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Total Recall (2012)
The Untouchables (1987)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
Vigilante Force (1976)
The Village (2004)
The Vow (2012)
Waitress (2007)
What About Bob? (1991)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Within (2016)
Wolves at the Door (2016)
Wrong Turn 2 (2007)
Oct. 3
Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)
Finding Your Feet (2018)
Oct. 4
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)
Maggie's Plan (2015)
The Program (1993)
Unfaithful (2002)
Oct. 6
Castle: Complete Series (ABC)
Oct. 7
Baker's Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Oct. 8
Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)
Cannabis Evolution (2019)
Oct. 9
Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)
Oct. 10
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
Rogue Hostage (2021)
Oct. 11
Gunda (2020)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)
Oct. 12
Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)
The Loneliest Whale (2021)
Oct. 13
Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
CHiPS (2017)
Oct. 14
Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)
Censor (2021)
Out of Death (2020)
Oct. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)
A Murder to Remember (2020)
Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
Miss India America (2015)
Sleepwalker (2017)
Oct. 16
Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)
Oct. 18
Dream Horse (2020)
Oct. 20
The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)
Oct. 21
The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Evil Next Door (2021)
Oct. 22
The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Gaia (2020)
Oct. 23
The Marksman (2021)
Silent Night (2021)
Oct. 25
Come Away (2020)
Oct. 26
Maybe Next Year (2020)
Oct. 27
For Madmen Only (2021)
Oct. 28
First Date (2021)
Smelliville (2021)
Oct. 30
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)
Oct. 31
Spirit Untamed (2021)
Oct. TBD
Series
*Fairfax - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Oct. 1
Movies
*Bingo Hell - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*Black as Night - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*My Name is Pauli Murray - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
A Good Year (2006)
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)
Anaconda (1997)
Atonement (2007)
Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Duplicity (2009)
Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
Flash Of Genius (2008)
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Garden State (2004)
Get Shorty (1995)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Killers (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Rugrats Go Wild (2003)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Swimming For Gold (2020)
Taken (2009)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Christmas Edition (2020)
The Graduate (1967)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
The Thing (2011)
Welcome To The Jungle (2014)
Series
*All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)
I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2
Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Supermansion: Seasons 1-2
The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Specials
*Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony - Amazon Original Special (2021)
Oct. 3
Movies
Prometheus (2012)
Oct. 8
Movies
*Justin Bieber: Our World - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*Madres - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*The Manor - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Lansky (2021)
Series
*Jessey and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
*Pan y Circo - Amazon Original Series: New Special Episodes
Oct. 14
Series
Deutschland 83: Season 1
Oct. 15
Movies
Akilla's Escape (2021)
Series
*I Know What You Did Last Summer - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Oct. 16
Movies
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Wanderlust (2012)
Oct. 29
Series
*Maradona: Blessed Dream - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Oct. 1
Alvin And the Chipmunks
Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
Oct. 6
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad - 112, "The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No"
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (Season 1)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)
Muppet Babies (Season 3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends - Episode 108 "Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E"
Among the Stars (Season 1)
Turner & Hooch - Episode 112 "Bite Club"
What If...? - Episode 109
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 111 "Night of the Pizza Moon / Who's Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome"
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 105 "Dunk Cost"
Oct. 8
Disney Junior Mickey's Tale of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Oct. 13
Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures - Episode 107 "The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella's Banana Splitz!"
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)
The Wizards of Paws (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)
Just Beyond (Season 1)
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 112 "Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin' Dale"
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 1) Episode 106 "Career Babes"
Oct. 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity of the Maya Warrior King
Oct. 20
Disney's Magic Bake-Off (Season 1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (Season 6), 6 episodes
The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)
Disney Insider - Episode 108 "Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour"
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 107 "Mom-Mentum"
Marvel Studios: Assembled, "The Making of Black Widow"
Oct. 22
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
Oct. 29
Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life
McFarland, USA
Oct. 1
Admission (HBO)
A Royal Affair (HBO)
After the Thin Man
All The President's Men (HBO)
American Gigolo (HBO)
American Graffiti (HBO)
Argo (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II
Bad Boys
Bad Words (HBO)
Ballet 422 (HBO)
Being Flynn (HBO)
Best Man Down (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III (HBO)
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure (HBO)
Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey (HBO)
Billy Elliot (HBO)
Black Christmas (HBO)
Black Hawk Down (HBO)
Blades Of Glory (HBO)
Blazing Saddles
Blood Father (HBO)
Bloodsport (HBO)
Blue Crush (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)
Bridget Jones's Diary
Broken City (HBO)
Caddyshack II
Cake (HBO)
Cats (HBO)
Child 44 (HBO)
City of God (HBO)
Clash of Titans
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer (HBO)
Culpa (HBO)
Danny Collins (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life
Desperately Seeking Susan (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks (HBO)
Doubt (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall (HBO)
Downhill (HBO)
Drop Zone (HBO)
Dying Young (HBO)
El Cantante (HBO)
El Profugo (HBO)
Emma. (HBO)
Endless Love (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…(Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York (HBO)
Gangster Squad (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Hacksaw Ridge (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
He Said She Said (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis (HBO)
Hitch
Hitman (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper
Hostage (HBO)
House of Wax
House (HBO)
Imagine That (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
J. Edgar (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Just Mercy (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (HBO)
Kin (HBO)
Leap Year (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
Less Than Zero (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate (HBO)
Little Man (HBO)
Lincoln (HBO)
Lottery Ticket (HBO)
M*A*S*H (HBO)
Mama (HBO)
Marathon Man (HBO)
Misery (HBO)
Monster's Ball (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Natural Born Killers
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (HBO)
Night Catches Us (HBO)
Orphan
Parental Guidance (HBO)
Pariah (HBO)
Police Academy
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (HBO)
Poltergeist III (HBO)
Private Parts (HBO)
Proof Of Life (HBO)
Racing Stripes (HBO)
Reservation Road (HBO)
Say Anything… (HBO)
Sergeant York
Shaft
Shall We Dance? (HBO)
She's All That (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes
Shrek The Third
Six Degrees Of Separation (HBO)
Sliver (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch (HBO)
Speedway
Step by Step
Stigmata (HBO)
Strange But True (HBO)
Superstar (HBO)
Super 8 (HBO)
Talk To Me (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Banger Sisters (HBO)
The Blind Side (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities
The Book Of Eli (HBO)
The Campaign (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid
The East (HBO)
The Eichmann Show (HBO)
The Internship (HBO)
The Invisible Man (HBO)
The Harvey Girls
The High Note (HBO)
The Hours (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark (Available for a limited time)
The Outsiders
The Perfect Storm
The Poseidon Adventure (HBO)
The Quarry (HBO)
The Rite (HBO)
The Running Man (HBO)
The Way Way Back (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (HBO)
Trance (HBO)
Tully (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys (HBO)
Underwater (HBO)
Up In The Air (HBO)
Wall Street (HBO)
Warm Bodies (HBO)
Wendy (HBO)
XXX
Oct. 3
Simmer
Oct. 4
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet
Oct. 5
American Masters: Mike Nichols
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two
El Verano Que Vivimos
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Oct. 6
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short)
The Republic of Sarah Season 1
Rosa (short)
Oct. 7
15 Minutes of Shame
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
Oct. 8
Voyagers (HBO)
Oct. 9
Birdgirl, Season 16
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Oct. 10
It: Chapter 2
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Oct. 11
We're Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 14
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
Oct. 15
In the Line of Fire
Point Break (HBO)
Tu Me Manques (HBO)
Oct. 17
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 18
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers
Oct. 19
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Oct. 20
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Oct. 21
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Available for limited time)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
Oct. 22
Dune (Available for limited time)
Oct. 24
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 26
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
Oct. 28
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights (HBO)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
Oct. 29
Victor and Valentino, Season 2
Oct. 31
The Bachelorette, Season 16
TV SERIES
Oct. 1
Motive S1-4
Oct. 8
*Leverage: Redemption - IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1 Fall Premiere - 8 New Episodes
Oct. 15
Body of Proof S1-3
MOVIES
Oct. 1
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Princess for Christmas
American Hustle
Astro Boy
Bean
Belly
Brokeback Mountain
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Burlesque
Colombiana
Confessions of Shopaholic
End of Days
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fired Up!
Gods of Egypt
Grumpy Old Man
Harlem Nights
I Now Pronounce You Chucky & Larry
Jack and Jill
Jennifer's Body
Julie & Julia
Little Women
Live Free or Die Hard
Lockout
Magic in the Moonlight
Meet Joe Black
Metro
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Midnight in Paris
Napoleon Dynamite
Ozzy
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Philadelphia
Proud Mary
R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
Rise of the Guardians
Saving Silverman
Secondhand Lions
Shooter
Snowflake, the White Gorilla
The Bucket List
The Counselor
The Descendants
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Legend of Zorro
The Ring
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Soloist
Troy
Underworld: Blood Wars
Waterworld
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild
Wings
Yellowbird
Oct. 20
The Walk
Oct. 23
Don Jon
*denotes Tubi original
Coming to October TBD:
Project Runway (Seasons 6-16)
Project Runway: All Stars (Seasons 1-7)
Oct. 1
Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
Metro (1997)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
The A-Team (2010)
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son (2011)
Bones (2001)
Black Knight (2001)
Django Unchained (2012)
Soul Food (1997)
Taxi (2004)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
Coming to America (1998)
Dude Where's My Car (2000)
Our Family Wedding (2010)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Reno 911 Miami: The Movie (2007)
The Rocker (2008)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Brick (2005)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
Fight Club (1999)
Fury (2014)
Half Nelson (2006)
Moneyball (2011)
The Big Short (2015)
The Pianist (2002)
Whip It (2009)
Cell (2016)
Deep Rising (1998)
Hell Trip (2018)
I'll Take Your Dead (2018)
Kill Theory (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
The Reaping (2007)
The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
Wer (2013)
Arthur and the Invisibles (2006)
Barnyard (2006)
Hoodwinked 2 (2011)
La Leyenda de la Llorona (2011)
Megamind (2010)
The Halloween Tree (1993)
Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1992)
A History of Violence (2005)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Columbus Circle (2012)
Curve (2015)
Don't Say A Word (2001)
Exposed (Daughter of God) (2016)
In Time (2011)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Reversion (2015)
Stargate (1994)
Species (1995)
The Counselor (2013)
The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
TV Series
Firestarter: Rekindled (2001)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective - series (1996)
Oct. 4
The Guardian (2006)
Oct. 6
Meet, Marry, Murder* (2021)
Oct. 15
Predators (2010)
Famously Haunted: Amityville* (2021)
TV Series
Antiques Roadshow (1979)
Oct. 22
Celebrity Exorcism* (2021)
Harland Manor* (2021)
Oct. 27
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
Gotti (2018)
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
Oct. 1
21 Jump Street*
30 Days of Night
Alien vs. Predator*
American Gangster*
Apollo 13
Back to the Future*
Back to the Future II*
Back to the Future III*
Bad Moon
Beloved
The Blob*
The Blues Brothers*
The Bourne Ultimatum*
The Breakfast Club*
Bride of Chucky*
The Broken*
The Burbs*
Carlito's Way
Carlito's Way: Rise to Power
Casino*
Cast Away
Cat People*
Child's Play 2*
Child's Play 3*
Coyote Ugly
Cult of Chucky*
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Curse of Chucky*
Curse of the Fly
Day of the Dead
Definitely, Maybe*
Devil
Die Hard
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Dive Olly Dive and the Octopus Rescue
Dive Olly Dive and the Pirate Treasure
Dracula
Dracula*
Fast & Furious*
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*
Fast Five*
The Fly
Freddy Vs. Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Friday the 13th*
Friday the 13th - Part II*
Friday the 13th - Part V: A New Beginning*
Friday the 13th - Part VI: Jason Lives*
Friday the 13th - Part VII: The New Blood*
Friday the 13th - Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan*
The Funhouse*
Gremlins*
Gremlins 2: The New Batch*
Half Baked
Harlem Nights
The Hills Have Eyes 2*
Honey*
How High*
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I Know What You Did Last Summer
It Follows*
Jason X*
Kicks*
Knowing*
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Live Free or Die Hard
The Mask*
Me You Madness*
Mercury Rising
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Haunted*
Monster High: New Ghoul at School*
Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*
My Cousin Vinny
Nanny McPhee Returns*
National Lampoon's Animal House
The Natural
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Never Back Down*
The Omen
The People Under the Stairs*
Predator*
Predator 2*
Predators
Prince of Darkness*
Problem Child
Prometheus*
Psycho IV: The Beginning*
Reality Bites*
Return of the Fly
Rings*
Runaway Bride9
Saw*
Saw 2*
Saw 3*
Saw 3D*
Saw 4*
Saw 5*
Saw 6*
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark*
Seed of Chucky*
Separation*
Shocker*
The Sixth Sense
The Skeleton Key*
Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice
Slap Shot 3: The Junior League
Slither*
The Spy Who Dumped Me*
Taken*
Tales from the Hood 3*
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre*
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning*
The Triumph,
U-571
Videodrome*
Village of the Damned*
The Wedding Singer
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Chloe's Closet, Seasons 1-2
Dive Olly Dive, Season 2
Married... with Children, Seasons 1-11
Pinkfong! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Halloween Horror Nights Channel*
Universal Monsters Channel*
The Witching Hour Channel*
Oct. 2
Nitro Rallycross
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. Cincinnati Bearcats
Premier League - Burnley v. Norwich City
Premier League - Wolves v. Newcastle
Premier League - Brighton v. Arsenal
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 1 (NBC)
Tales from the Hood 2
Oct. 3
Nitro Rallycross
Sunday Night Football - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 6
It's Showtime at the Apollo, Season 12
Oct. 7
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Create the Escape, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League - Tottenham v. Aston Villa
Premier League - West Ham United v. Brentford
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Sunday Night Football - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. New England Patriots
Oct. 8
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 9
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 2 (NBC)
Oct. 10
Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Bills v. Kansas City Chiefs
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 13
Dead Silence*
In Good Company*
Oct. 14
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here!, Season 4 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*
Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 15
Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 15
Assault on Precinct 13*
Dark Crimes*
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
Halloween Kills*
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
Project Runway, Season 19, Episode 1 (Bravo)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 16
Home Sweet Home, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Premier League - Manchester City v. Burnley
Premier League - Norwich City v. Brighton
Premier League - Southampton v. Leeds United
Premier League - Brentford v. Chelsea
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 3 (NBC)
Oct. 17
Sunday Night Football - Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 18
Premier League - Arsenal v. Crystal Palace
Oct. 21
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Curious George, Season 14 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
WWE Pay-Per-View Crown Jewel
Oct. 23
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. USC Trojans
Premier League - Chelsea v. Norwich City
Premier League - Crystal Palace v. Newcastle
Premier League - Southampton v. Burnley
Premier League - Brighton v. Manchester City
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 4 (NBC)
Oct. 24
Premier League - Brentford v. Leicester City
Sunday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts v. San Francisco 49ers
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 26
Below Deck, Season 9, Episode 1 (Bravo)
Oct. 27
Parientas a la Fuerza, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
Oct. 28
All Summers End
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Band of Robbers
Beers of Joy
Daphne
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Hitmen, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 29
The Blacklist, Season 9, Episode 1 (NBC)
Southern Charm, Season 7
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 30
Much Ado About Christmas*
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football v. UNC Tarheels
Premier League - Burnley v. Brentford
Premier League - Liverpool v. Brighton
Premier League - Watford v. Southampton
Premier League - Tottenham v. Manchester United
Oct. 31
Spirit Untamed
Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys v. Minnesota Vikings
Peacock Sunday NFL Final (Peacock Original)*
Oct. 1
54
A Walk on the Moon
Air Force One
Ali
All I Want For Christmas
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Biker Boyz
Boxcar Bertha
Boys And Girls
Class
Clifford
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Crocodile Dundee II
Dead of Winter
Dr. No
Flatliners
From Russia with Love
Get Over It
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Grease
Harlem Nights
Head of State
House of Games
I Love You, Man
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Jackie Brown
Kate & Leopold
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
License to Kill
Life Is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
Mad Max
Mean Creek
Minority Report
Racing with the Moon
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Road Trip
Rugrats Go Wild
Rushmore
Saving Private Ryan
Serendipity
Shooter
Sleeping with the Enemy
Snatch
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Spy Kids
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Sweet Land
Teen Wolf
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crying Game
The Devil Inside
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Mask of Zorro
The Monster Squad
The Offence
The Perfect Holiday
The Queens of Comedy
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Untouchables
Theater of Blood
Titanic
Total Recall
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vigilante Force
What About Bob?
Zodiac
Zoolander
Oct. 4
Finding your Feet
Oct. 7
Rugrats: Season 1 - New episodes
Oct. 8
Madame X - Paramount+ Original Film premiere
Oct. 10
SEAL Team - Season 5 premiere
Evil - Season 2 finale
Oct. 11
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Oct. 13
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
This Is Stand-Up
Oct. 14
Guilty Party - Paramount+ Original Series premiere
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2 finale
Oct. 19
Mommie Dearest
Oct. 20
See Dad Run (Season 1-3)
Tosh.0 (Season 1-10)
Oct. 25
Come Away
The Marksman
Rango
Oct. 27
100 Things to Do Before High School (Season 1)
America's Hidden Stories (Season 2)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team (Season 14)
Jagger Eaton's Mega Life (Season 1)
Keep It Spotless (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 1)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 9)
Oct. 28
Star Trek: Prodigy - Paramount+ Original Series premiere
Oct. 29
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin - Paramount film premiere
Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity