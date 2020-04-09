Chris Hemsworth is taking over Netflix this month. OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but he does have a new action movie coming to the streaming service on Friday, April 24, and it looks like a doozy. Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave, stars Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who's hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss.
Ana de Armas' knives will also be out (probably) in Sergio, a pic directed by Greg Barker. Wagner Moura stars as the titular U.N. diplomat who wants to spend a quiet life with the woman he loves (Armas) but is given one more life-or-death assignment in Baghdad. The film premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 17. Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson will headline a film about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend's 11-year-old to take down a ruthless criminal in Coffee & Kareem, which premieres April 3, and Netflix's next YA hit-in-the-making is Outer Banks, a show about a tight-knit group of teens uncovering a long-buried secret that takes them on a wild adventure, arrives April 15.
The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in April
In addition to those titles, Netflix will also debut its new series Brew Brothers, the fourth season of Money Heist, and even a film about why people love Money Heist. Plus, Community Seasons 1-6 will finally hit the platform, along with movies like The Social Network, The Hangover, and The Matrix.
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage — New Episodes (Netflix Documentary)
The Circle Game: France (Netflix Original)
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
La casa de papel Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9
Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 10
Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15
The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Ghost In the Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix Anime)
April 24
After Life Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Love 101 (Netflix Original)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 30
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)