It's almost December and that means the rollercoaster ride that is 2020 will be coming to an end. For some year-end streaming entertainment fun, Netflix has both holiday and non-holiday treats for subscribers. The big ticket offerings include David Fincher's film Mank, Bridgerton, the first series from Shonda Rhimes under her Netflix deal, and the new Selena biopic series.

After fans will be excited to know that the highly-anticipated sequel will be hitting Netflix on Dec. 20. For more whole some viewing, those in the mood for holiday fare, there's plenty of that too, including a holiday installment of The Great British Baking Show.

Of course, there's bad news too. The Office bingers need to get in their viewing before the series leaves Netflix at the end of the month, and comic fans who have enjoyed repeat viewing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse need to get their fill before the animated masterpiece leaves Netflix on Christmas Day.

Here's a rundown of what's coming to Netflix in December 2020:

Dec. 1

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Dec. 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

Dec. 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon's Cut

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Dec. 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

Dec. 17

Braven (2018)

Dec. 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sweet Home

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Dec. 25

Bridgerton

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Leaving Netflix in December

Dec. 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Dec. 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Dec. 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Dec. 6

The Secret (2006)

Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)