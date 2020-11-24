It's almost December and that means the rollercoaster ride that is 2020 will be coming to an end. For some year-end streaming entertainment fun, Netflix has both holiday and non-holiday treats for subscribers. The big ticket offerings include David Fincher's film Mank, Bridgerton, the first series from Shonda Rhimes under her Netflix deal, and the new Selena biopic series.
After fans will be excited to know that the highly-anticipated sequel will be hitting Netflix on Dec. 20. For more whole some viewing, those in the mood for holiday fare, there's plenty of that too, including a holiday installment of The Great British Baking Show.
Of course, there's bad news too. The Office bingers need to get in their viewing before the series leaves Netflix at the end of the month, and comic fans who have enjoyed repeat viewing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse need to get their fill before the animated masterpiece leaves Netflix on Christmas Day.
Here's a rundown of what's coming to Netflix in December 2020:
Dec. 1
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Dec. 2
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Dec. 3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
Dec. 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
Dec. 5
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Dec. 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Dec. 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9 (2016)
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon's Cut
Dec. 10
Alice in Borderland
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
Dec. 14
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special
Dec. 17
Braven (2018)
Dec. 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sweet Home
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Dec. 21
The Con Is On (2018)
Dec. 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
Dec. 25
Bridgerton
Dec. 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
Dec. 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Dec. 28
Cops and Robbers
Rango (2011)
Dec. 29
Dare Me: Season 1
Dec. 30
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
Dec. 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
Leaving Netflix in December
Dec. 1
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Dec. 4
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
Dec. 5
The Rum Diary (2011)
Dec. 6
The Secret (2006)
Dec. 7
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Dec. 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Dec. 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Dec. 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Dec. 17
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Dec. 22
The Little Hours (2017)
Dec. 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Dec. 27
Fifty (2015)
Dec. 28
Lawless (2012)
Dec. 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Dec. 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 31
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office: Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)