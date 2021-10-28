Join or Sign In
It's a weekend for serial killers
It's already November, which means you could get caught up in an existential crisis about how 2021 is almost already over, or you could focus on the stellar streaming options coming soon. With Oscar season ramping up and Christmas next month, all of the streaming services are putting their best feet forward for the penultimate month of 2021.
Netflix might be edging out the competition with major movie premieres like The Harder They Fall, Red Notice, Passing, andTick Tick...Boom. Cowboy Bebop headlines Netflix's original series selections as the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime hits the streaming service in the middle of the month. The "Here for the Holidays" celebrations also kick off in November with a Nina Dobrev holiday rom-com Love Hard, and Vanessa Hudgens does triple time in The Princess Switch 3.
HBO Max shouldn't be counted out though, with King Richard premiering on the service on Nov. 19. Oscar buzz is already swirling around Will Smith, who plays the father of tennis superheroes Venus and Serena Williams in the Warner Bros flick. Disney+, meanwhile, is focusing on the holidays already with Home Sweet Home Alone and the Christmas-themedHawkeye series that premieres over Thanksgiving weekend.
Elsewhere, Peacock's November offerings bring the second season of the Saved by the Bell sequel series. Tubi also has new originals and expands its library with fun Christmas offerings. And Paramount+ has a new season of Star Trek: Discovery and Taylor Sheridan's new series Mayor of Kingstown.
There is so much to check out this month so we won't keep you any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in November below.
Nov. 1
The Claus Family -- NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General's Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad's Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall -- NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 4
Catching Killers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Club -- NETFLIX SERIES
Glória -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard -- NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar -- NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer -- NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn't Become Adults -- NETFLIX FILM
Yara -- NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 6
Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 8
Swap Shop -- NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Nov. 10
Animal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Passing -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 13
Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America's Next Top Model: Season 21
America's Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit -- NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow -- NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen -- NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka -- NETFLIX FILM
Extinct -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead -- NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick...BOOM! -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 20
Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 22
Outlaws -- NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Bruised -- NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
True Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake -- NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 28
Elves -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier -- NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods -- NETFLIX FILM
Nov. 1
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)
10,000 BC (2008)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Apache Uprising (1965)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Beach (2000)
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
Boys Don't Cry (1999)
Boyz N' The Hood (1991)
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)
China Moon (1994)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
The Comedian (2017)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Cutter's Way (1981)
Dark Angel (1990)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Doc (1971)
Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)
Elektra (2005)
Enter the Ninja (1981)
Eye for An Eye (1996)
Eye of the Needle (1981)
Fargo (1996)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Fighter (2010)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
The Fly (1986)
How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)
The Hunted (2003)
I Escaped From Devil's Island (1973)
I, Tonya (2017)
In Secret (2014)
Inception (2010)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
London Mitchell's Christmas (2018)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Maggie (2015)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Minority Report (2002)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
Modern Girls (1986)
Moneyball (2011)
Monuments (2020)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
The Outsider (1980)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
The Quiet Man (1952)
Real Men (1987)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
The Shootist (1976)
Single White Female (1992)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Soapdish (1991)
The Soloist (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Troll 2 (1991)
True Grit (1969)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State Of The Union (2005)
Yes Man (2008)
Nov. 2
Prospect (2018)
Nov. 3
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)
Nov. 4
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God (2021)
Nov. 5
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
Nov. 7
Pain & Gain (2013)
Nov. 8
Emperor (2012)
Nov. 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)
Nov. 14
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
Nov. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Kiss II (2014)
A Christmas Switch (2018)
A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)
A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015)
A Puppy For Christmas (2016)
Angels In The Snow (2015)
Back To Christmas (2014)
The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)
Christmas Belle (2013)
The Christmas Calendar (2017)
Christmas In The Heartland (2018)
Christmas With the Andersons (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)
Holly's Holiday (2012)
The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)
Married by Christmas (2016)
My Dad is Scrooge (2014)
My Santa (2013)
Naughty & Nice (2014)
Rock N' Roll Christmas (2019)
Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
Second Chance Christmas (2017)
The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)
The Truth About Christmas (2018)
Winter Wedding (2017)
Nov. 16
The Master (2012)
Nov. 17
Marvel's Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
Nov. 18
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Mandibles (2021)
Nov. 19
The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Nov. 22
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Nov. 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star (2021)
Nov. 25
Ride the Eagle (2021)
Nov. 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)
Pig (2021)
Nov. 28
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
Nov. 29
All Light, Everywhere (2021)
Nov. 30
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Nov. 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
Alpha Dog (2005)
American Assassin (2017)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Casanova, Last Love (2021)
Cast Away (2000)
Children Of Men (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Eragon (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hope Springs Eternal (2018)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In Time (2011)
It's Complicated (2009)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)
Johnny English (2003)
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
Major Payne (1995)
Meet Dave (2008)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Predator 2 (1990)
Rushmore (1999)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Snatch (2000)
Stuck On You (2003)
The Big Year (2011)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Three Men And A Baby (1987)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Vantage Point (2008)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wimbledon (2004)
Series
Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)
Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Nov. 5
Movies
*The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Snowmance (2017)
The Spruces And The Pines (2017)
Series
Pete the Cat - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Tampa Baes - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 12
Movies
Mayor Pete - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Finding You (2021)
Series
Always Jane - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 16
Movies
Beginners (2011)
Nov. 19
Series
Everybody Loves Natti - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Wheel of Time - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 20
Movies
Here Comes The Boom (2012)
Nov. 24
Series
Hanna - Amazon Original Series: Season 3
Special
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus - Amazon Original Special (2021)
Nov. 26
Movies
Anni da cane (Dog Years) - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Nov. 29
Movies
Burning - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Nov. 3
Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
Photo Ark (S2)
Storm Rising (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109
Nov. 5
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
Nov. 10
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110
Nov. 12
Ciao Alberto (Short) - Disney Plus Premiere
Entrelozados (S1) - Disney Plus Series Premiere
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Home Sweet Home Alone
Jungle Cruise
Olaf Presents (S1) - Disney Plus Series Premiere
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
An all-new short from The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S2, 5 episodes) - Disney+ Series Premiere
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett - Disney+ Premiere
Nov. 17
Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Nov. 19
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy For Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
Nov. 24
Becoming Cousteau
PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 25
The Beatles: Get Back, Part One - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 26
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 27
The Beatles: Get Back, Part Three - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 1
The 90 Day Plan
A Good Day To Die Hard (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel (HBO)
Adult Beginners (HBO)
Aftermath (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), (HBO)
Bully (HBO)
Caddyshack
City Of Ghosts (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange
Company Business (HBO)
Cry Wolf (HBO)
Cymbeline (HBO)
Dead Heat (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior (HBO)
Doom (HBO)
Dressed To Kill (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut
Executive Decision (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket
Godsend (HBO)
Hangin' with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White (HBO)
Love And A .45 (HBO)
Moonstruck (HBO)
Murphy's Law (HBO)
Never Let Me Go (HBO)
New Year's Eve
Practical Magic
The Parent 'Hood
Pride & Prejudice (HBO)
Rush (HBO)
Showtime (HBO)
Something New (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail (HBO)
Still Waiting (HBO)
Summer School (HBO)
The Bourne Identity (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie (HBO)
The Conspirator (HBO)
The French Lieutenant's Woman (HBO)
The Next Three Days (HBO)
The Presidio (HBO)
The Purge (HBO)
The Queen (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction (HBO)
The Transporter (HBO)
The Wolverine (HBO)
Thelma & Louise (HBO)
Transporter 2 (HBO)
Unleashed (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Waiting... (HBO)
Weightless (HBO)
What's The Worst That Could Happen? (HBO)
Witness (HBO)
Wildcats
Wristcutters: A Love Story (HBO)
Nov. 2
Single Mother By Choice
Son of Monarchs
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Nov. 3
This is Not a War Story
Nov. 4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
Nov. 5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls) (HBO)
Nov. 6
Land (HBO)
The Story of Late Night
Nov. 8
Dawson's Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Nov. 9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Nov. 12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
Nov. 13
Boogie (HBO)
Darwin's Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
Nov. 14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
Nov. 15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Nov. 18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Nov. 19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Nov. 20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Nov. 25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
Nov. 26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
Nov. 28
Anna Karenina (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Nov. 29
We're Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
TV SERIES
Nov. 1
Judy Justice - IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
MOVIES
Nov. 1
12 Years a Slave (2013)
48 Hrs. (1982)
A Belle for Christmas (2014)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
Casper and Wendy's Ghostly Adventures (2002)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Divergent (2014)
Drive (2011)
Due Date (2010)
EuroTrip (2004)
Feliz Navidad (2006)
Gone Baby Gone (2007)
Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
Happy Christmas (2014)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Holy Man (1998)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
In Search of Santa (2004)
Jingle Bells (1999)
Midway (2019)
Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
My Adventures with Santa (2019)
O' Christmas Tree (1999)
People Like Us (2012)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Predator (1987)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Southpaw (2015)
Stan & Ollie (2018)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Happy Elf (2005)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
The Monuments Men (2014)
The Other Woman (2014)
Tin Cup (1996)
White Boy Rick (2018)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Nov. 11
Goosebumps (2015)
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
Nov. 18
Nine (2009)
*denotes Tubi original
Nov. 1
A Man Apart (2003)
Big Game (2014)
Con Air (1997)
Die Hard III: With a Vengeance (1995)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Heist (2001)
Machete (2010)
Taken (2008)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
Blankman (1994)
Codename: The Cleaner (2007)
Gridlock'd (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Proud Mary (2018)
The Players Club (1998)
Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)
XXX: State of the Union (2005)
Black Knight (2001)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Holy Man (1998)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Robinhood: Men in Tights (1993)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)
Australia (2008)
Empire of the Sun (1987)
Gotti (2018)
Platoon (1986)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sophie's Choice (1982)
Southpaw (2015)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Water For Elephants (2011)
Dead in Tombstone (2013)
Dead in Tombstone Again (2017)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gothika (2003)
It Follows (2014)
The Disappointments Room (2016)
Leatherface (2017)
Vacancy (2007)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)
The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn't (1972)
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Driven (2001)
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
Nov. 2
Robin Hood (2018)
Nov. 14
The Freak Brothers (2021) (Tubi Original)
Nov. 15
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Waterworld (1995)
Waist Deep (2006)
Accepted (2006)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
The Kids Are Alright (2010)
He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special (1985)
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
My Adventures with Santa (2019)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
Delirium (2018)
The Thing (2011)
Nov. 17
Siberia (2018)
TV Series
Nov. 1
V.I.P (1998) - new episodes
Zorro (1957) - new episodes
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
Nov. 1
17 Again*
2012*
The Addams Family
Along Came Polly*
Billy Madison*
Blade
Blade 2
Blue Bagoo Kids Playlist
Blue Bagoo Lullaby Hour
Blue Bagoo Nursery Rhyme Paty
Boo! A Madea Halloween*
Casper's Scare School*
Christmas in Compton2*
Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love*
The Chronicles of Riddick*
Coat of Many Colors*
The Cold Light of Day*
Country Line
Cry Baby*
Dallas Buyers Club*
Dazed and Confused*
Death at a Funeral*
Deck the Halls*
The Deer Hunter*
Downton Abbey*
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical*
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial*
End of Days*
Erin Brockovich*
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind*
Evan Almighty*
Far and Away*
Goodfellas
Fatal Secrets
Hairspray Live!*
Happiness Is a Four Letter Word
Happy Gilmore*
High Holiday*
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
How the Grinch Stole Christmas*
How Murray Saved Christmas*
Into the Mirror
Jesus Christ Superstar*
A Knight's Tale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Song
Legal Action
The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave
Lethal Weapon*
Lethal Weapon 2*
Lethal Weapon 3*
Lethal Weapon 4*
Lone Survivor
Lord, All Men Can't Be Dogs
A Lot Like Christmas
Lucy*
Menace II Society
Midnight Run
A Million Ways to Die in the West*
Mo' Money*
Mr. Bean's Holiday*
Munich*
Murder Manual
Mystery Men
Neighbors*
New Year New Us
Non-Stop*
The Notebook
An Officer and a Gentleman*
The Only Thrill
Open Water*
Open Water 2: Adrift*
Patriot Games
Peter Pan Live*
Pitch Black*
The Proposal
Reindeer Games
Salt*
Santa Claus: The Movie*
Santa's Slay*
Savannah Sunrise
Scent of a Woman*
Seven*
Shadows in the Sun
The Sound of Music (Live Stage Play)*
Sunburn
Ted 2*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3*
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines*
Terminator Salvation*
Thanksgiving with the Carter's
This Christmas*
TMNT*
Trainwreck*
Unstoppable*
W.*
Walk the Line
The Warrant
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins*
The Wiz: Live*
XXX: Return of Xander Cage*
You've Got Mail
Antiques to the Rescue, Season 1
The Cowboy Way, Season 1-7
Wild West Chronicles, Season 1
Nov. 2
Election Night Special Editions of The Mehdi Hasan Show and Zerlina. (Peacock Originals)*
Nov. 4
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Beast Mode
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Nov. 5
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf
Love Joy (Peacock Original Comedy Special)*
Premier League - Southampton v. Aston Villa*
Nov. 6
Breeders Cup Classic
The Great Christmas Switch, 2021*
Notre Dame College Football - Navy v. Notre Dame
Premier League - Brentford v. Norwich City*
Premier League - Chelsea v. Burnley*
Premier League - Brighton v. Newcastle
Nov. 7
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 1
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Premier League - Leeds United v. Leicester City*
Sunday Night Football - Tennessee Titans v. Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 8
The Adventures of Pepper & Paula
Arthur & Merlin
AWOL-72
Behaving Badly
Body of Sin
The Challenge Disaster
The Changeover
The Crash
Daylight's End
Don't Hang Up
Dwegons and Leprechauns
Eloise
The Good Neighbor
The Great Bear
Heavenly Deposit
A Horse for Summer
The Hot Flashes
Pixies
Pod
Pressure
Rapid Eye Movement
Rich Boy Rich Girl
Robot Overlords
Rushlights
Scenic Route
The Strange Ones
The Trials of Cate McCall
Nov. 10
Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story
The Restless Conscience
Nov. 11
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 5
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
Nov. 12
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure
Nov. 13
Christmas Time is Here*
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*
Nov. 14
Dead Heist
Edmond
Ernest in the Army
Ernest Rides Again
Fifty Pills
Finding Rin Tin Tin
Grand Theft Parsons
The Great New Wonderful
Labor Pains
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mayor of the Sunset Strip
Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass*
The Proposition
Straight A's
Strays
Sunday Night Football - Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders
Nov. 15
Escape to the Chateau DIY, Season 6*
Liar, Liar*
Nov. 16
Cowboys & Aliens*
One Day*
Safe House*
Nov. 17
1,000 Times Good Night
All You Ever Wished For
Arcadia
The Barefoot Artists
Broken
Burn Burn Burn
Dogs on the Inside
Famous Nathan
Glassland
The Greatest Ears in Town: The Arif Mardin Story
Hector
Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives
Jasper Jones
Longmire, Seasons 1-6
My Art
Not Another Happy Ending
A Reggae Sesson
Second Coming
Sign Painters
Small, Beautiful Moving Parts
Strike a Pose
Nov. 18
30 Miles From Nowhere
All I Want For Christmas
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
Avenging Angelo
Blonde and Blonder
Bob the Builder
Boy Meets Girl, Season 1
Christmas Together
A Christmas Wedding Date
Christmas Wedding Runway
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Hidden Away
High School Exorcism
Holiday Switch
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Mad Whale
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
Psych 3: This is Gus (Peacock Original)*
A Royal Christmas Engagement
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Save the Wedding
Shoelaces for Christmas
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*
What Doesn't Kill You
Where the Red Fern Grows
The World Made Straight
Nov. 19
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Pressure Cooker
Teach
Nov. 20
A Kindhearted Christmas*
Nitro Rallycross*
Notre Dame Football - Georgia Tech v. Notre Dame
Premier League - Burnley v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League - Liverpool v. Arsenal
Premier League - Newcastle v. Brentford*
Premier League - Norwich City v. Southampton*
Premier League - Watford v. Manchester United*
Nov. 21
LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Nitro Rallycross*
Sunday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers v. Los Angeles Chargers
WWE Survivor Series*
Nov. 22
Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin
Nov. 24
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
Nov. 25
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
The Siwa Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Today All Day - Al's Thanksgiving Takeover: Cooking Up A Storm Marathon
Thanksgiving Football - Buffalo Bills v. New Orleans Saints
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*
Nov. 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase
Nov. 27
Premier League - Brighton v. Leeds United
Premier League - Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa*
Royally Wrapped for Christmas*
Nov. 28
Christmas Is You*
Premier League - Brentford v. Everton*
Premier League - Burnley v. Tottenham*
Premier League - Chelsea v. Manchester United*
Premier League - Leicester City v. Watford*
Premier League - Manchester City v. West Ham United*
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football - Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens
Shows & Specials
Nov. 3
Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
Before I Forget (Season 1)
Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom (Season 8)
Nov. 10
Aerial Britain (Season 2)
Air Warriors (Season 8)
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure
My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
Ocean Super Predators
Sacred Sites (Season 2)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Nov. 11
The Game (Paramount+ Original)
The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Nov. 14
Adele One Night Only Special (Paramount+ Exclusive)
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+ Original)
Nov. 17
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
Love & Listings (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
The Loud House (Season 4)
Nov. 18
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Texas 6 Season 2 Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Nov. 19
Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Paramount+ Documentary)
Nov. 24
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount+ Original)
Movies
Nov. 1
Abandon
Addams Family Values
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Bounce
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and The Indians
Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
China Moon
Cutter's Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Enter the Ninja
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Friday The 13th Part II
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gone Baby Gone
Hardball
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped From Devil's Island
In Secret
Modern Girls
Kate & Leopold
Once Upon A Time In The West
Pootie Tang
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sahara
Single White Female
Sleepless In Seattle
Star Trek
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The General's Daughter
The Legend of Zorro
The Outside
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Switch
The Uninvited
The Wood
Troll 2
True Grit
Nov. 8
Emperor
Pain & Gain
Nov. 10
Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount+ Exclusive)
Nov. 17
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Nov. 26
A Loud House Christmas (Nickelodeon Original Movie)