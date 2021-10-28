It's already November, which means you could get caught up in an existential crisis about how 2021 is almost already over, or you could focus on the stellar streaming options coming soon. With Oscar season ramping up and Christmas next month, all of the streaming services are putting their best feet forward for the penultimate month of 2021.

Netflix might be edging out the competition with major movie premieres like The Harder They Fall, Red Notice, Passing, andTick Tick...Boom. Cowboy Bebop headlines Netflix's original series selections as the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime hits the streaming service in the middle of the month. The "Here for the Holidays" celebrations also kick off in November with a Nina Dobrev holiday rom-com Love Hard, and Vanessa Hudgens does triple time in The Princess Switch 3.

HBO Max shouldn't be counted out though, with King Richard premiering on the service on Nov. 19. Oscar buzz is already swirling around Will Smith, who plays the father of tennis superheroes Venus and Serena Williams in the Warner Bros flick. Disney+, meanwhile, is focusing on the holidays already with Home Sweet Home Alone and the Christmas-themedHawkeye series that premieres over Thanksgiving weekend.

Elsewhere, Peacock's November offerings bring the second season of the Saved by the Bell sequel series. Tubi also has new originals and expands its library with fun Christmas offerings. And Paramount+ has a new season of Star Trek: Discovery and Taylor Sheridan's new series Mayor of Kingstown.

There is so much to check out this month so we won't keep you any longer. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in November below.