Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses), Lana Condor (To All the Boys: Always and Forever) Hulu, Disney+, Netflix

It's already mid-February and this month's new streaming options do not disappoint. From Valentine's Day rom-coms and romantic movies to Black History Month debuts and a few nostalgic hits, there's something for everyone on the streaming services in February.

If you're in a romantic mood for Valentine's Day, Netflix is offering the third movie in the To All the Boys trilogy on Feb. 12, and the Zendaya starrer Malcolm & Marie started streaming on Feb. 3 for those who prefer a more dysfunctional romance. Hulu will also be adding a few rom-com favorites, like You've Got Mail and Some Kind of Wonderful, at the start of the month for you to swoon over.

For those who want to get historical in light of February being Black History Month, Hulu also will premiere The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Feb. 26, with Andra Day playing the "Strange Fruit" crooner. Meanwhile, HBO Max will have Judas and the Black Messiah available to stream on the same day it hits theaters (Feb. 12).

Disney+ will have the premiere of Flora & Ulysses on Feb. 19, which is a superhero film the whole family can watch together. The streaming service will also be adding all five seasons of The Muppet Show early in the month if you're in the mood for a nostalgic trip. Peacock also adds its Punky Brewster revival into the mix on Feb. 25.

Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi below.

