It's officially 2021, and while you prepare yourself for a whole new you, don't forget to take the time to prepare for a whole new year of television. For those looking for good old comfort binges, it's important to note that The Office moved to Peacock on Jan. 1, now with bonus "superfan episodes." Meanwhile, all eight seasons of How I Met Your Mother arrived to Amazon at the start of the year.

If you're one of the many who became addicted to Cobra Kai when it moved to Netflix (or you're an OG fan from the series' YouTube days), you can get a head start on Season 3, which arrived on Netflix a week early in time to ring in the new year. And in mid-January 2021, Marvel fans will get their superhero fix when WandaVision finally premieres on Disney+.

This is all just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your viewing options in January 2021. Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi below.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide





Ralph Maccio and William Zabka, Cobra Kai Photo: Netflix

Jan. 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

Cobra Kai: Season 3

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It's a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Penguins of Madagascar

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

The Dig (Netflix Film)

Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Film)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 31

Fatima





The Ultimate Playlist of Noise Photo: Hulu

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

Jan. 5

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Jan. 8

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

Jan. 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Jan. 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 13

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

Jan. 14

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Jan. 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

Jan. 18

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Jan. 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

Jan. 22

Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Terra Willy (2020)

Jan. 27

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

Jan. 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!





Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami... Photo: Amazon

Related:

Jan. 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2000)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Jan. 8

Herself (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

Jan. 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 15

One Night in Miami (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

Jan. 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

Jan. 19

Grantchester: Season 5

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Jan. 22

Flack: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes

Jan. 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)





Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision Photo: Marvel Studios





Jan. 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper's Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Jan. 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2

Jan. 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

WandaVision: Premiere

Mary Poppins Returns

Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

Jan. 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn: Premiere

WandaVision: Episode 2

Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

Jan. 29

Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision: Episode 3

Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)





Alia Shawkat, Search Party Photo: HBO Max

*denotes HBO premiere

Jan. 1:

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street (1933)

All the President's Men (1976)

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)*

Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

Batman: Hush (2019)

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade (1998)

A Better Life (2011)*

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown (1974)

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)*

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Dim Sum Funeral (2009)*

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait) (2021)*

Happy Feet (2006)

The Electric Horseman (1979)*

Escape from New York (1981)

The Exorcist (1973)

Flashpoint (1984)*

The General's Daughter (1999)*

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N'Ever After (2007)*

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White (2009)*

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)*

He Said She Said (1991)*

Heaven Help Us (1985)*

The Infamous Future (2018)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Little Con Lili (2021)*

Loiter Squad

Ma (2019)*

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins (2005)

Margaret (2011)* (Extended Version)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)*

Miss Firecracker (1989)*

Mulholland Dr. (2001)

Mystic River (2003)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D (2012)*

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Notebook (2004)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Piter (2021)*

The Producers (1968)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Ready Player One (2018)

Revenge Of The Nerds (1984)*

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise (1987)*

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love (2005)*

Rollerball (2002)*

Se7en (1995)

Shallow Hal (2001)*

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born (2018)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman Returns (2006)

Swimfan (2002)*

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

The Three Stooges (2012)*

TMNT (2007)

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies (1987)*

Underclassman (2005)*

V for Vendetta (2005)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), (2009)*

Walk of Shame (2014)*

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2*

Willard (1971)*

Worth Winning (1989)*

You Can Count on Me (2000)*



Jan. 2:

The High Note (2020)*



Jan. 4:

30 Coins, Series Premiere*



Jan. 8:

Patriot's Day (2016)

Scream (1996)

Squish, Season 1



Jan. 9:

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, Season 4A

The King Of Staten Island (2020)*



Jan. 10:

Miracle Workers, Season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere*



Jan. 12:

Against The Wild (2014)

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti (2016)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs (2016)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (2015)

Blue Valentine (2010)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

The Escape Artist (1982)

Get Carter (1971)

Hecho En Mexico (2012)

Hellboy: Blood and Iron (2007)

Hellboy: Sword of Storms (2006)

Hellboy: The Dark Below (2010)

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again (2016)

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (2013)

La Mujer de Mi Hermano (2005)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers (2015)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade (2014)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team (2014)

Leapfrog: Numberland (2012)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

Love and Sex (2000)

Lovely & Amazing (2002)

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

Meatballs (1979)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

A Mermaid's Tale (2017)

Mistress (1992)

Mother's Day (2012)

Mud (2013)

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (2016)

Night is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2

Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2

Pinocchio (2012)

Promare (2019)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Ride Your Wave (2019)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Sprung (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Tender Mercies (1983)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Turtle Tale (2018)

The Visitor (2008)

Vixen (2015)



Jan. 14:

Search Party, Season 4

Jan. 15:

Stephen King's It (1990)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Poltergeist (1982)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere*

Roots Mini Series (1977)

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (2021)*

The Wayans Bros



Jan. 16:

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)*

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)*



Jan. 19:

Everwood



Jan. 20

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1*

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere*



Jan. 21:

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

Jan. 22:

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere*



Jan. 23:

Don't Let Go (2019)

Person of Interest



Jan. 24:

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F--k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere*



Jan. 26:

Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel*



Jan. 29:

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), (2021)*

The Little Things

What I Like About You

Jan. 30:

The Mummy (1999)*

The Mummy Returns (2001)*

Pushing Daisies

The Scorpion King (2002)



Jan. 31

Axios, Season 4 Premiere*





Katie Leclerc and Vanessa Marano, Switched at Birth Photo: Todd Wawrychuk, Freeform

TV Series Starting Jan. 15th

24 S1-8

Switched at Birth S1-5

Movies Starting Jan. 1st

After Earth

Captain Phillips

Ender's Game

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Shrek Forever After

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Family Stone

Speed

Step Up

Patriots Day

The 5th Wave

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

As Good As It Gets

Barbie In A Mermaid Tale 2

Barbie In The Pink Shoes

Barbie: The Pearl Princess

Big Fish

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Valentine

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Bulletproof

Casper And Wendy's Ghostly Adventures

Catch And Release

Cinderella Man

Drive (2011)

An Education

Ella Enchanted

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

Hot Rod

Little Italy

Midway

My Best Friend's Girl

My Girl

Save The Last Dance 2

Solace

Transporter 2

Undercover Brother

Vanilla Sky

Wet Hot American Summer

The Wife

Wild Hogs





Craig Robinson, The Masked Dancer Photo: Fox

Jan. 1

Angels & Demons (2009)

Broken City (2013)

Deja Vu (2009)

Empire State (2013)

Extraction (2015)

I-Spy (2002)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Parker (2013)

Transporter 2 (2005)

100 Streets (2016)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Blue Streak (1999)

Dear White People (2014)

Good Fences (2003)

This Christmas (2007)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

Grease (1978)

Grease 2 (1982)

She's Funny That Way (2014)

Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story (2020)

Wayne's World (1992)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Blue Valentine (2010)

Enough (2002)

Fight Club (1999)

Forever My Girl (2018)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Legion (2010)

Mara (2018)

P2 (2007)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Henchmen (2018)

Kin (2018)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Stuart Little 3 (2005)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Jan. 10

The Masked Dancer Season 1 (2020)





Steve Carell, The Office Photo: NBC/Peacock

Jan. 1

2012 (2009)

Away We Go (2009)

Baby Mama (2008)

Balto (1998)

Baseketball (1998)

Born On The Fourth of July (1989)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Buried (2010)

Burlesque (2010)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casino (1995)

Cloak & Dagger (1984)

The Condemned (2007)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Delta Farce (2007)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Duplicity (2009)

E.T. (1982)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Freeheld Documentary (2007)

Freeheld Feature (2015)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Funny People (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Half Baked (1998)

Hamlet 2 (2008)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Inside Man (2006)

The Island (2006)

Johnny English (2003)

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Land of the Dead (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Love Actually (2003)

Lucy (2014)

Major Payne (1995)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Monty Python's Meaning of Life (1983)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Non-Stop (2014)

Peter Pan (2003)

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Promised Land (2012)

Psycho (1998)

Psycho II (1982)

Psycho III (1986)

Repo Men (2010)

Schindler's List (1993)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Skinwalkers (2007)

Something New (2006)

State of Play (2009)

The Strangers (2008)

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Express (2008)

The Holiday (2006)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything (2008)

The Producers (2005)

The Walking Dead (1995)

The Wolfman (2010)

They Live (1988)

Traffic (2001)

Wanted (2008)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Wishmaster (1997)

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)

Wishmaster 3: Sword of Justice (2001)

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)

Zombieland (2009)

The Office, Seasons 1-9 (NBC)

Mr. Robinson, Season 1 (NBC)

Jan. 2

Chicago Fire, Seasons 1-8 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Seasons 1-5 (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Seasons 1-7 (NBC)

Jan. 6

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2 begins streaming (NBC)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1

Jan. 7

Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 (Bravo)

Jan. 8

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock Original)

Mr. Mayor, Season 1 begins streaming (NBC)

Sox (2013)

Dear Dictator (2017)

Black and Cuba (2015)

Boys of Summer (2010)

Love, Antosha (2019)

Jan. 10

NFL Wildcard Game (NBC)

Jan. 11

Geography Club (2013)

About Scout (2015)

Bare Knuckle Brawler (2019)

Breakdown Lane (2017)

Claire in Motion (2016)

Coldwater (2013)

Dark Sense (2019)

Eco-Terrorist: Battle for Our Planet (2019)

Fair Haven (2016)

Hollywood Chaos (2013)

Honeyglue (2015)

Lake Alice (2019)

Last Seen In Idaho (2018)

Laurence Anyways (2012)

Lost Child (2017)

Moss (2017)

Porcupine Lake (2017)

Sins of Our Youth (2014)

Sleeping with the Fishes (2013)

Southern Baptist Sissies (2013)

The Fields (2011)

The Merry Gentleman (2008)

The Odd Way Home (2013)

To Life (A La Vie) (2014)

We Are Boats (2018)

A Cry From Within (2014)

Jan. 12

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Season 2 begins streaming (NBC)

Jan. 13

US Championships Figure Skating

Jan. 16

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Hanna (2011)

Supercross events begin streaming

Speed Skating events begin streaming

Jan. 18

On The Trail: Joe Biden's Long Road to the White House (NBC News)

Jan. 27

La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)

Buscando a Frida, Season 1 begins streaming (Telemundo)

Jan. 28

Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty (2017)

Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room (2018)

Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison (2005)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (2016)

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional (2015)

D.L. Hughley: Clear (2014)

D.L. Hughley: Reset (2012)

Darrell Hammond: Mayhem Explained (2018)

David Cross: Oh, Come On (2019)

Eddie Griffin: You Can Tell 'Em I Said It (2011)

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You (2018)

Harland Williams: A Force of Nature (2011)

Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal (2018)

Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over (2019)

Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint (2013)

Janeane Garofalo: If I May (2016)

Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk (2014)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give 'Em Hell, Kid (2015)

Jimmie JJ Walker & Mike Winslow: We are Still Here (2018)

Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang (2019)

Joe Coco Diaz: Sociably Unacceptable (2016)

Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again (2015)

Kevin Hart Presents – Keith Robinson: Back of the Bus Funny (2014)

Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rel Howery: Relevant (2015)

Kevin Hart Presents – Plastic Cup Boyz (2014)

Kevin Nealon: Whelmed…But Not Overly (2012)

Kevin Smith: Silent, But Deadly (Extended Edition) (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated, (2020)

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (2017)

Louie Anderson: Big Baby Boomer (2012)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Margaret Cho: Psycho (2015)

Maria Bamford: Weakness Is the Brand (2020)

Michael Ian Black: Very Famous (2011)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend (2013)

Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour (1991)

Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind (2017)

Sinbad: Make Me Wanna Holla (2014)

Sinbad: Where U Been? (2010)

Tim Allen: Men Are Pigs (1990)

Tom Arnold: Past & Present Imperfectly (2018)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010)

It's Showtime at the Apollo







