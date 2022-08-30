What to Watch Tonight: Domhnall Gleeson Terrorizes Steve Carell in The Patient

As the old adage goes, men will literally take therapists hostage before going to therapy. That's kind of the premise of The Patient, the latest FX-produced Hulu series, which stars Steve Carell as a therapist and Domhnall Gleeson as his serial killer patient. And for something completely different, Netflix drops another film in its Untold sports documentary series, this one called Operation Flagrant Foul and revisiting NBA referee Tim Donaghy's gambling scandal.

Our full list of editors' picks for Tuesday, Aug. 30 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in August, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Echo Buds, Bose, Google Pixel, & More



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell, The Patient Suzanne Tenner/FX

Limited series premiere now on Hulu

The genius team behind The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joe Fields, is now the genius team behind The Patient, an FX-produced psychological thriller miniseries starring Steve Carrell as a therapist who is taken hostage by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants to curb his homicidal urges through therapy. The first step toward not murdering people is admitting you have a problem. Merely lukewarm reviews have tempered our expectations, but with all that talent behind it, we're still in. -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



What to Watch Tonight from Monday, Aug. 29

MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TV TONIGHT

Tim Donaghy, Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul Netflix

I Am a Killer (Netflix): Season 3 of a reality series in which inmates serving time for murder recount their experiences.

Season 3 of a reality series in which inmates serving time for murder recount their experiences. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (Netflix): Documentary about NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was investigated for placing bets on games he officiated, an obvious no-no.

Documentary about NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was investigated for placing bets on games he officiated, an obvious no-no. Keep This Between Us (9/8c on Freeform): Final two episodes of Freeform's docuseries about grooming in high schools.

For everything new to watch this weekend, head to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in August.







WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Keep This Between Us Freeform

Series premiered Monday on Freeform

Freeform is trying its hand at the true crime-adjacent docuseries with this four-part story of a woman's journey to reexamine the relationship she had with her teacher when she was a teenager. As she seeks out answers about her own past from classmates, teachers, and family, the series gradually becomes about shedding light on the issue of grooming in high schools. Freeform is premiering this series over two nights, with the first two episodes airing back to back on Monday and the final two airing on Tuesday. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

