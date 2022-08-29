What to Watch Tonight: Keep This Between Us Is Worth Telling People About

There's not a ton of new stuff on TV tonight, which happens sometimes, especially on Mondays. The most notable new thing is Keep This Between Us, young adult-skewing network Freeform's first foray into true crime. True crime, everybody's doing it! If that's not your bag, we have a few other recs for you, too.

Our full list of editors' picks for Monday, Aug. 29 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in August, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, Kindle, & More



THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT



Keep This Between Us Freeform

Series premieres Monday, Aug. 29 at 9/8c on Freeform

Freeform is trying its hand at the true crime-adjacent docuseries with this four-part story of a woman's journey to reexamine the relationship she had with her teacher when she was a teenager. As she seeks out answers about her own past from classmates, teachers, and family, the series gradually becomes about shedding light on the issue of grooming in high schools. Freeform is premiering this series over two nights, with the first two episodes airing back to back on Monday and the final two airing on Tuesday. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



What to watch the weekend of Aug. 26-28

MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TV TONIGHT

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All (8/7c on ABC): The discarded bros return to settle scores and talk over each other.

The discarded bros return to settle scores and talk over each other. Under Her Control (Netflix): Spanish psychological thriller about a pregnant woman serving as a surrogate for her controlling boss, who looks like Cynthia Nixon with dark hair.

Spanish psychological thriller about a pregnant woman serving as a surrogate for her controlling boss, who looks like Cynthia Nixon with dark hair. Fate of a Sport (ESPN+): Documentary film about two brothers' quest to get a professional lacrosse league off the ground.

Documentary film about two brothers' quest to get a professional lacrosse league off the ground. American Ninja Warrior Season 14 finale (8/7c on NBC): The next champion ninja is crowned.

The next champion ninja is crowned. Tennis: The U.S. Open (all day, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+): The final grand slam of the year gets underway in New York

For everything new to watch this weekend, head to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in August.







WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

This dark superhero movie was supposed to save the day in 2020, but a series of delays pushed it back to 2022 and onto Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero named Samaritan who goes into hiding for 20 years until a young boy figures out who he is and encourages him to clean up the streets once again. Reviews are... not that great, but it's Stallone, you know? -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



Mo Amer, Mo Netflix

Mo

Season 1 now on Netflix

Ramy fans don't need an introduction to comedian Mo Amer, and they probably won't need any introduction to Mo, either. But for everyone else (is there anyone else?), here's the scoop: The new Netflix comedy, created by Amer and Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, stars Amer as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family and hustling to support them. If you like Ramy, you'll like this, and if you don't like Ramy, you haven't watched it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

