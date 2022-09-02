What to Watch This Weekend: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown's Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

It's Labor Day weekend, and honestly, things are pretty quiet. September set a high bar by giving us Amazon's super expensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the very first day of the month, and if you're spending at least part of the long weekend catching up on the first two episodes, no one could blame you. But when you're done with that, there are a few other things to keep you busy this weekend, like Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown's new megachurch mockumentary Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Emily Deschanel's Lifetime-esque Netflix series Devil in Ohio, or the John McEnroe documentary McEnroe.

Our full list of editors' picks for Friday, Sept. 2-Sunday, Sept. 4 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in September, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Echo Buds, Bose, Google Pixel, & More



THE BEST SHOW AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features

Now on Peacock

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall star as a pastor and his wife, respectively, in this mockumentary about a once-powerful couple trying to rebuild their megachurch empire and reputation after a public scandal. It's like if a Christopher Guest movie and The Righteous Gemstones had a baby. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Emily Deschanel, Devil in Ohio Netflix

Series now on Netflix

Bones star Emily Deschanel returns to television in a role that might actually involve more bones. Based on the novel by Daria Polatin, which was inspired by a true story, Devil in Ohio follows a psychiatrist (Deschanel) who endangers her family when she takes in a mysterious cult escapee (Madeline Arthur). It's a Lifetime movie in the form of a Netflix limited series, which is exactly what fall is for. Sign me up for any show about weird rituals in cornfields. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



John McEnroe, McEnroe AELTC/Michael Cole

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8/7c on Showtime

Wow, it's nice that they made a movie about the guy who narrates Never Have I Ever. Just kidding, John McEnroe, I love you and know you're a tennis legend. McEnroe tells his own story in this intimate film about his life and career, covering his many riveting matches and his many infamous confrontations on and off the court. If you've been watching the US Open and thinking, "Cool, but I could also use a history lesson," this is the doc for you. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



What to Watch Tonight from Thursday, Sept. 1



MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TV THIS WEEKEND



Rick and Morty Adult Swim

House of Hammer (Friday on discovery+): Women who have accused Armie Hammer of sexual assault speak out in this docuseries about the allegations against him, as well as the history of his powerful family.



Women who have accused Armie Hammer of sexual assault speak out in this docuseries about the allegations against him, as well as the history of his powerful family. Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (Saturday on Paramount+): The life of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died earlier this year, is celebrated in this concert special.

The life of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died earlier this year, is celebrated in this concert special. Rick and Morty Season 6 (Sunday at 11/10c on Adult Swim): The beloved animated series returns for its latest season.

For everything new to watch this weekend, head to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in September.



WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Cynthia Addai-Robinson, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

Want to see what half a billion dollars looks like? Amazon's most expensive bet since same-day delivery is this eight-episode series set in J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the popular trilogy. But hey, there are still dwarves, elves, and orcs, as well as details on the forging of the Rings of Power and Sauron's rise. The first two episodes premiere Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT before moving to Fridays at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT for subsequent episodes. Yet another reason the left coast is the best coast. In his TV Guide review, Keith Phipps says the ambitious new series is off to a promising start and "has already established itself as one of the most visually striking shows around." -Tim Surette

