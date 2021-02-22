Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot Seacia Pavao/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Monday, Feb. 22 finds the Rosamund Pike-starring film I Care a Lot and psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes in the top two spots. Rounding out the rest of the top five are recently added third season of NBC's Good Girls, the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, and the true crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, Feb. 22







1. I Care a Lot

For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky

Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

For fans of: True crime docs, unsolved cases | Is it good?: It will definitely keep you interested

The mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam has plagued true-crime fanatics for years. In 2013, Lam, a student staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, vanished for weeks before eventually being found dead. The last known footage of her alive, which shows her acting erratically in an elevator, has spread across the internet like wildfire over the years. It's not Netflix's best true crime docuseries, relying too much on the odd ghost lore surrounding the hotel and not enough on actually providing answers about Lam's case, but true crime devotees will probably get something out of it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup | Is it good?: Nope, but it's super addictive

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star as lifelong friends who go through myriad professional and romantic entanglements, (almost) always by each other's sides to lend love and support. There are so many questionable choices, so much over-the-top drama, and so many wigs. It's not a good show, but it's so hard to look away from. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. The Conjuring 2

For fans of: Ghosts, horror franchises | Is it good?: The first Conjuring is better, but it's still a solid sequel

In the sequel to 2013's The Conjuring, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson play paranormal investigators who travel to London to help a family who has summoned a malevolent spirit. There's a whole franchise of movies here for you to check out if you like this one, including The Nun and Annabelle. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Tribes of Europa

For fans of: Life after the apocalypse | Is it good?: If this is your genre, you'll probably stay interested

This German sci-fi series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Europe, where three siblings fight for survival as wars rage on around them and an even greater threat looms. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. The Crew

For fans of: Kevin James | Is it good?: It is what it is

Kevin James stars in this sitcom about a NASCAR pit crew that sees the fun end when the boss steps down and puts his daughter in charge. A lady! In the boys' club! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

