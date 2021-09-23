Winslow Fegley and Lidya Jewett, Nightbooks Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 23 sees the world at a standstill for the third day in a row; nothing has changed with the list. That either means there are some technical issues over at Netflix or it means Safe House really is the most-watched Netflix movie in America. The Father Who Moves Mountains stays put at No. 2 and Kate is once again No. 3.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, September 23

For fans of: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, the Central Intelligence Agency | Is it good?: It's just fine

Ryan Reynolds plays a CIA officer tasked with looking after an international fugitive (Denzel Washington), but after the two are attacked by mercenaries they're forced to -- did you see this coming? -- work together in order to stay alive. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Dads, sons, the anxiety of waiting for an avalanche | Is it good?: It's exciting and visually beautiful

This Romanian thriller centers around a dad who has to trek through a treacherous, snowy mountains while searching for his missing son, who got lost during a hike. I'm already cold. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Assassins, death sentences, Woody Harrelson | Is it good?: It should be, but it's kinda boring

You'd think a movie where Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an assassin who's been given 24 hours left to live, which she decides to spend exacting revenge on her enemies, would be a tad more exciting. You'd be wrong: This one's a snoozer despite the violent action. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Kids horror between Goosebumps and Fear Street, Krysten Ritter. hairless cats | Is it good?: It's pretty cool for kids and tweens who can handle scares

This adaptation of the 2018 children's fantasy-horror book by J.A. White is the perfect movie for the young horror fan in your life who is too old for things like Goosebumps but not quite ready for the teen-slasher gore of the Fear Street movies. It follows a young boy who is captured by a witch (a delectable Krysten Ritter) and bargains for his life by agreeing to tell her a new scary story that he writes each night. While there's no real blood and gore, there's definitely some creepy things -- Sam Raimi is a producer -- that will give some young ones nightmares for weeks, so make sure your kiddo is mentally prepared before they sit down to watch this. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Morally ambiguous cops, action films | Is it good?: It's just OK

In this 2021 French film, a trio of cops tired of small-time work get an opportunity to bust a big drug network in Marseilles, but their morals come into question when an opportunity arises. Expect action and clichés. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Drama on the ranch, J-Lo, R-Red, M-Free | Is it good?: It's middle of the road

Robert Redford plays a Wyoming rancher whose life gets thrown for a loop when his dead son's wife (Jennifer Lopez) shows up with her daughter asking to stay with him. With both father and daughter-in-law still reeling from the loss of his son/her husband, tensions are high and secrets are revealed. Plus, Morgan Freeman has beef with a bear! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda, singing animals | Is it good?: It's cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his voice to this movie about Vivo (Miranda), a kinkajou who spends his days playing music in Cuba with his owner, Andres (Juan de Marcos González). When Andres' former partner announces her farewell concert in Miami, Vivo decides to travel there in order to help reunite the two. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: The ol' one inch punch, kicking and punching | Is it good?: No, it's kind of a disgrace to Bruce Lee's name

This incredibly fictionalized version of Bruce Lee's life before he was an international movie star is mostly a disaster, spending way too much of its screentime on a made-up white friend of Lee's and his Chinese crush, for some reason. Pass on this and watch Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story or HBO Max's Warrior instead. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Drunk guys talking about scars, fins, red water | Is it good?: Dude, it's one of the best of all time

Steven Spielberg was only 26 years old when he directed Jaws, which, to me, is still his greatest film. The 1975 movie about a really, really big great white shark chomping on vacationers in Massachusetts was such a hit that it has become the model for the modern blockbuster. But look deeper than the monster fish and you'll find a masterclass in direction and potent themes on the importance of science. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

10. Firedrake the Silver Dragon

For fans of: Kids dragon movies, things that don't feel original | Is it good?: It's totally fine for kids

This German-made English language film was delayed because of COVID, but makes its way to American audiences via Netflix. Firedrake is a silver dragon on an adventure to get out of hiding and find a new dragon haven, and along the way he meets an orphan and a forest spirit. You know the drill. (Yesterday's rank: 10)