If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, May 6 pretty much just shuffles around what was on yesterday's list, with Matt Damon's Green Zone moving up to third and Al Pacino's Scarface moving up to sixth. The Mitchells vs. The Machines remains at No. 1, with Madagascar 3 right behind it. Monster, about a young Black teen who gets hit with a murder charge, debuts tomorrow (here's everything coming to Netflix this weekend and next week), so expect some shakeups over the weekend.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, May 6

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Matt Damon | Is it good?: Maybe just watch a Bourne movie

Matt Damon does his Matt Damon thing in this thriller about a U.S. Army officer who goes rogue and begins a dangerous hunt for chemical weapons. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Quirky women falling in love with sad men | Is it good?: Nope! But who cares?

A widower still grieving his wife (Aaron Eckhart) meets a florist (Jennifer Aniston) who has had enough of dating. Do you see where this is going? You probably do. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Mellow horror, Kim Wexler, disintegrating marriages | Is it good?: It's decent

Amanda Seyfried plays a wife who moves to an old house in rural upstate when her husband gets a gig at the local college, and -- yep, you guessed it -- things get spooky. But her problems are more than about ghosts; things aren't going well in her marriage, and it may tie into what's going bump in the night. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Little friends, mountains of cocaine, chainsaws, GTA: Vice City | Is it good?: It's the best

A Cuban immigrant goes from a violent nobody to a violent kingpin in this 1983 crime classic starring Al Pacino in one of his most iconic roles. From its soundtrack to its costumes to its hairstyles, it's an incredible time capsule. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Twisty political thrillers, Russell Crowe with long hair | Is it good?: It is!

Russell Crowe stars as a journalist investigating the mysterious death of a Congressman's mistress in this 2009 film adaptation of the acclaimed 2003 BBC TV series. Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, and Helen Mirren also star. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







8. G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra

For fans of: Destroying your childhood | Is it good?: You know it's bad, and knowing is half the battle

An impressive cast earned their paychecks in this 2009 action flick based on the toys and cartoons you grew up with. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: The Princess Bride, but stupid | Is it good?: It's The Princess Bride, but stupid

When his brother's fiancee is kidnapped by an evil wizard, a deadbeat prince (Danny McBride) must cut through the cloud of weed smoke to find his inner hero and help save the day. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Riding and/or dying, Bonnie & Clyde | Is it good?: No

Tyrese Gibson stars as a desperate father just out of jail who is forced to rob banks when his son is kidnapped and held for ransom in a carjacking. Meagan Good stars as his partner in crime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

