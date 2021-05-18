Ferry Netflix

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, May 18 shuffles around yesterday's list, with the Netflix South African original film I Am All Girls climbing all the way to the No. 2 spot, where it is just behind Amy Adams' thriller The Woman in the Window. The Secret Life of Pets 2 claws its way back into the Top 10 for like the millionth time. It's probably at No. 11 every day it isn't in the Top 10.

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies will tell you which movies everyone is watching, but which ones are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 movie list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, May 18

For fans of: Shady characters, great actors giving questionable performances | Is it good?: Not even a little

Amy Adams gets a Rear Window of her very own with this claustrophobic thriller, which finally debuts after a long delay, due first to re-edits and then to the pandemic. Adams plays a child psychologist with agoraphobia who keeps tabs on the seemingly perfect family across the street from her New York City brownstone — and winds up witnessing a brutal crime. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Unsettling crimes | Is it good?: It's an effectively thrilling thriller

A cop and a serial killer find unlikely common ground as the hunt to bring down a sex trafficking ring intensifies. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The Madagascar movies, because this is sort of the same thing | Is it good?: It's cute

This animated film tells the story of a group of forest animals who suddenly gain the ability to speak. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Chronicle, David Blaine | Is it good?: It's OK

This 2016 film follows a young man who dabbles in magic and crime, thanks in part to a trick up his sleeve: telekinesis. But when things go south with his drug-dealing boss, he'll really have to pull some magic off to survive. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





What to watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows





For fans of: Undercover, prequels, violence AND romance | Is it good?: It's a solid crime drama

This film spin-off of the popular Belgian series Undercover is set years before the events of the series, following Ferry on a job before he becomes a big crime boss. Ferry returns home to take out some goons who shot up one of his drug houses, and starts a romance with a local. Guess what? Being a cold-blooded killer can interfere with dating. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





What to Watch from Netflix's overall Top 10





For fans of: Cinematic shoot-outs, Terrence Howard's whole deal | Is it good?: Not at all

Colin Farrell plays a man out for revenge against a powerful kingpin (Terrence Howard) who killed his wife and daughter. Expect a lot of people shooting guns at each other, and Isabelle Huppert, who plays a character in this. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Haunted houses, really bad English dubs | Is it good?: It's fine

Netflix's lust for haunted houses continues with this spooky and family-friendly Austrian film about a family who moves out to the country and into a house that may or may not have ghosts. Plus: Teen romance! (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)