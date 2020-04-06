It's no secret that one of the best parts of every new season of Supernatural is the blooper reel. And now, to help put a smile on your face during these tough times, a few bloopers from Season 15 are out early! Jared Padalecki shared a short video of bloopers from this season, tweeting, "Please watch immediately. Thank you and you're welcome."

When you've worked on a show for 15 years, the behind-the-scenes shenanigans tend to get out of control, and don't even get us started on the pranks Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles pull — usually on Misha Collins. The video, titled "Tongue Tied" shows some whoops moments, wardrobe malfunctions, and just straight up cases of the giggles. And yes, there's the customary inappropriate poop joke between Ackles and Padalecki.

The only thing missing is a blooper of the boys messing with Alexander Calvert! Hope springs eternal for the extended blooper reel.

Supernatural Season 15 will return later this year on The CW.