WandaVision's Teyonah Parris Teases What's to Come After That Game-Changing Twist: 'It's About to Pop Off'

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 3! Read at your own risk.]

If the first two episodes of WandaVision did not confirm that everything is not as hunky-dory in sitcomville as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) would like you to believe, then Episode 3 surely must have done the trick. After Wanda went from a cute first-trimester swollen belly at the end of Episode 2 to full-on giving birth in Episode 3, things went a bit haywire when Wanda noticed that Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) was wearing a necklace that Wanda didn't recognize.

The symbol for S.W.O.R.D. (essentially S.H.I.E.L.D. 2.0) didn't sit well with the Scarlet Witch, and things only got worse when Geraldine seemed to remember that Wanda's brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was killed by Ultron in the second Avengers film. That didn't appear to be a trip down memory lane that Wanda wanted to take because the next thing viewers knew, Geraldine was sent flying and landed unconscious in a field, surrounded by unidentified agents, outside of what was a giant forcefield of Wanda's making.

The concluding scene seems to prove that WandaVision isn't taking place in an alternate timeline or dimension, and the world outside of the sitcom happenings looks a lot more like what we've seen from the MCU. However, the ending also prompts more questions: Is Wanda controlling everything that's going on inside the bubble? And when Geraldine wakes up, will she be her sitcom personality or will she awaken as adult-Monica Rambeau, who fans expected to meet when Parris' casting was initially confirmed?

"I can tell you that oh it is about to pop off," Parris teased to TV Guide, unable to spoil anything specific. "We've been in this very idyllic world and with these different eras in the sitcom episodes. I can say, as you see what happens, Monica goes flying. We are not in Kansas no mo'! A lot of things are about to change and be revealed. It is going to be quite exciting."

This new development just proves that WandaVision isn't done playing with the audience and any episode could bring huge developments the audience didn't see coming, which is a big part of the fun for Parris, who is making her MCU debut in the series.

"I love how bold the show is. I love that they are swinging for the fences and it is unlike anything that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done," she explained. "To have their debut on Disney+ be with a show that pays homage to American television, I think it's quite appropriate, and I'm really thrilled to be a part of it."

This twist feels bigger than anything that came in the premiere episodes, and director Matt Shakman warns fans they should buckle up for what comes next. It is definitely not going to be strictly bubbly sitcom shenanigans from here on out.

"WandaVision plays around with structure, tone, genre, and style so much that I would just say expect the unexpected," he told TV Guide.

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Friday.