[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the first two episodes of WandaVision. Read at your own risk!]

WandaVision is officially here and after the first two episodes of the classic-sitcom-meets-Twilight-Zone series, it's obvious that nothing is what it seems. However, for the most part, the Disney+ series does allow Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) to explore a domestic side of their relationship that they didn't really have time to showcase in the Avengers films when they were helping Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin).

"When we pick up with WandaVision, it is like a blank slate. Vision and Wanda are trying to live their lives in the suburbs, and the world happens to be a sitcom world. They're just trying to not be found out by their neighbors that they're superhero individuals," Elizabeth Olsen told TV Guide during a recent press junket. "They're just trying to wrestle with the everyday little issues that can be resolved. That's what we love about sitcoms so much — everything's very easily resolvable."

Wanda and Vision initially hooked up romantically in the MCU film universe, but fans were only given glimpses of their relationship as otherworldly threats prevented them from having extended time to deepen their relationship. WandaVision will give fans a look at how a psychic witch and her android beau actually work as a couple.

"You're able to be more expansive. I mean the very good news for Lizzie and I is that we were always able to swim in our own lane. We had our thing that was very different from everybody else's thing and that was great, but you were having to necessarily curtail it and fit a lot into a very short amount of screen time," Bettany explained during the same junket. "It's been great being able to be really expansive with it and delve into our own characters and also the relationship."

Wanda and Vision are tackling more mundane problems like dinner parties gone awry and neighborhood talent shows in the season's opening episodes, but these domestic quandaries help bring out new sides of the heroes and showcase what makes them such a power couple, literally and metaphorically.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision Photo: Disney+

"We get to see how much their connection and their love for one another is akin to what we call soulmates. They have, so far in the MCU, been this really pure expression of love and connection, and that's because they physically, literally have this connection from the mind stone. It's what sources her powers and it's in his head," Olsen elaborated. "They have this really innocent, kind, expression of love for one another. We just get to see that in more domestic ways and in more challenging ways than we have, as opposed to just being like life or death all the time with them."

Bettany agreed, adding, "You're gonna see them challenged, but the wonderful thing about Wanda and Vision, and I think the reason that people are really drawn to their relationship, is that lots of couples complete each other, but often they are in terrible places. I know of people who complete each other and I just think, 'I wish you hadn't completed each other. You're awful. You meet at the worst bits of yourself,'" He said. "Wanda and Vision complete each other and they meet at the very best bits of themselves and it's what makes them such a tight unit, and such a great fighting unit."

However, even the domestic problems and challenges are escalating at an alarming rate for these two. The season starts with Wanda and Vision in 1950s newlywed bliss, throwing a dinner party in hopes of impressing Vision's new boss, but things move quickly as Wanda finds herself pregnant by the end of Episode 2. What on Earth could Wanda and Vision's offspring be like?

"Energetic," Bettany teased. "Surprising and energetic."

We'll have to see how Wanda and Vision's relationship holds up when newborns are involved as WandaVision continues with new episodes every Friday on Disney+.