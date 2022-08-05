Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Who is the father of Charmaine's babies??
Another season of Virgin River has debuted on Netflix and once again, fans were left with so much drama to unpack by the end of the new episodes. The biggest bombshell of Season 4 might have been Charmaine (Lauren Hammersly) admitting that Jack (Martin Henderson) is not the father of her twins, but it was followed very closely by Preacher (Colin Lawrence) killing Vince (Steve Bacic) in order to protect Paige (Lexa Doig). Finally, it was revealed that the real Fentanyl kingpin is a woman named Melissa, who just happens to be the sister of the primary investor in Jack's new business. That's a lot to process, but it seems we will have time to do so.
The good news is that Virgin River has already been renewed for Season 5, and scripts are being written, even though the show is not back in production just yet. However, we know Virgin River fans are always on the lookout for new information about the show, so TV Guide has compiled everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including some spoilery tidbits from lead actress Alexandra Breckenridge herself about what the future holds for Jack and Mel.
Here is everything we know so far about Virgin River Season 5.
Fans will have to wait a while for Season 5, even though Virgin River does have a relatively quick turnaround when it comes to producing new episodes. The show is not in production just yet, but scripts are being written, so we expect Season 5 to drop in early 2023.
Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are returning as Jack and Mel, of course. Lauren Hammersley will need to be present in order for Charmaine to explain why she lied about her babies' paternity for almost six months. Colin Lawrence, Ben Hollingsworth, Tim Matheson, and Annette O'Toole are also expected to return as Preacher, Brady, Doc, and Hope, respectively.
After the season's other big cliffhanger, we expect Lexa Doig to return as Paige and for Zibby Allen to stick around as Jack's sister, Brie.
TV Guide spoke to Alexandra Breckenridge about Season 4, and she gave us some insight into what's in store for Jack and Mel going forward. Here is what she told us about the show's biggest plot points:
On Jack and Mel's reaction to the baby news: "I think Mel feels, obviously, lied to and betrayed," Breckendridge said. "I'm sure there's an underlying sense of relief that she probably will never talk about with Jack. I think Jack is absolutely devastated because he really invested in these children. It's crushing for him."
Of course, the Charmaine revelation comes after a very tumultuous season for Jack and Mel as past trauma forced Jack to take a hard look at his drinking and how he was struggling to cope with tragedies in his past. By the end of the season, Jack and Mel finally seemed to be on the same page, but Breckenridge admitted that the news of the twins' paternity will cause some more tension between the couple, though it won't rock them like the events of this season.
"I think that they have dealt with so much already in the very short time that they have known each other and started their relationship. I am sure it's going to create some tension between them," she explained. "It's just trying to cope with it. The reality of that is huge. If someone lies to you and says five months into her pregnancy, 'Oh no, by the way, they aren't yours.' That is huge, massive. So they're going to have to deal with that, as anybody would, but I don't think it's going to damage their relationship."
On Melissa and Nick's involvement in Jack's business: Nick (Keith MacHechnie) is a beloved citizen of Virgin River, and a rich one at that. He decided midway through the season to invest in Jack's new glamping business and put up three times what Jack asked for in the initial investment. A few episodes later, we found out that Nick's sister is actually the string-puller behind the fentanyl business Brady has been trying desperately to escape from, which brings up a lot of questions about whether Nick is also in the drug business, and what that means for Jack's new venture.
"It's an interesting twist. Jack and Mel are such honest people that I'm surprised," Breckenridge informed TV Guide. "I'm really curious to know if Nick knows that Melissa is a fentanyl kingpin. I don't actually know that. Obviously, Nick has invested in this airstream glamping business that Jack is starting, so I think Melissa may become a part of that. How that ties into any danger for Jack and Mel, I don't know!"
On Mel's life in Virgin River without the clinic: Another surprising development in the Season 4 finale was Mel's decision to step away from the clinic. She's doing it partially to keep Cameron (Mark Ghanime) in town. He decided to leave after he egregiously overstepped and tried to convince Mel to break up with Jack over his drinking, which made things super awkward. Breckenridge swears that Mel wanting to keep Cameron around is purely to make things easier for Doc, but that leaves Mel with a big void in her life.
"I don't think she's interested in mending any relationship with Cameron. I think she realizes that she has a high-risk pregnancy, and she's not going to stay at the clinic, and Doc is declining. She's really worried about the town having a medical facility, so she wants Cameron to stay for that reason alone," the actress said. "I don't know what [Mel's life without the clinic] going to look like. I don't know what Mel is going to do. She loves her job. She loves caring for people, and I imagine that stepping away from that is going to be very difficult for her."
The 67 Best TV Shows on Netflix to Watch Right Now
If you need help scratching that Virgin River itch, check out these shows just like Virgin River, if you like Virgin River.
Virgin River Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.