When will we get new episodes?!
Virgin River Season 3 was an emotional rollercoaster that ended with multiple cliffhangers and left us in duress over the fates of several citizens of our favorite idyllic mountain town. Preacher (Colin Lawrence) was drugged and left for dead so that Paige's (Lexa Doig) ex-brother-in-law could kidnap her son. Hope (Annette O'Toole) remains in a coma after getting in a serious car accident on her way back to Virgin River in the middle of a bad thunderstorm. Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack (Martin Henderson), but we still have major doubts about whether he was the one to pull the trigger. Finally, Jack popped the question to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), only to find out that she's pregnant and unsure if Jack or her dead husband is the father.
That is so much to unpack, but thankfully, Netflix has officially greenlit new episodes of the series. Virgin River has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, which means we are going to get answers to all of the burning questions prompted by Season 3, plus new drama. Here is everything we know about the upcoming seasons so far.
There's no premiere date just yet, just the announcement that two more seasons are coming. However, Henderson and Breckenridge appeared to be on set when they filmed the super cute video declaring the news, which leads us to believe that filming is already underway for the new season and we could be seeing more Virgin River sooner than you think.
Obviously, Breckenridge and Henderson are back in, but the rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed. Considering how Season 3 ended, we expect to see Preacher, Brady, and Doc (Tim Matheson) back in the fold to wrap up storylines that have been left dangling. A question mark remains over Annette O'Toole, who had to sit out most of Season 3 due to COVID-19 filming restrictions. However, executive producer Sue Tenney assured TV Guide that the pandemic was the only reason Hope was missing last season, which makes us optimistic that she will return in Season 4.
The father of Mel's baby is one of two men. Mel had herself artificially inseminated with her dead husband's sperm when she thought that she and Jack had ended things for good. Jack decided to take back the breakup when Mel returned to Virgin River after the fateful visit to her sister, and their rekindled romance made things a bit complicated when Mel discovered she was pregnant. Breckenridge confirmed to TV Guide after Season 3 that the only choices for the baby's father are Jack or Mark (Daniel Gillies), and we should be getting answers when the next season premieres.
There's more to Jack's shooting than we know. Brady may have been arrested for shooting Jack, but a lot more went down in that bar than the audience is aware of at the moment. "There's a reason that Brady is arrested at the end of Season 3," Tenney told TVG. "At the end of Season 4 it will be the culmination and you'll know everything as far as who shot Jack. It will involve a tremendous amount of nefarious characters, and some characters that will be surprising."
A new mystery will be opened up in Season 4. Tenney also teased that once the mystery of who shot Jack is wrapped up, the show will pivot into a new mystery. While we are definitely intrigued, that also makes us wonder who else in Virgin River might be in danger.
Paige is safe, for now. The re-emergence of Vince (Steve Bacic) in Virgin River made us question if Paige -- who has been on the run since Season 2 after killing her ex-husband in self-defense -- was a goner. However, Tenney confirmed, "Paige is out there. I don't think Paige is aware of what's going on," meaning that Vince returned to town to take Christopher as bait to lure Paige out of hiding.
Season 4 will explore Doc's past. Another bombshell at the end of Season 3 was the arrival of a mysterious hiker claiming to be Doc's grandson. Tenney revealed that this new stranger has nothing to do with Doc's affair with Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) mother, but is the product of a relationship Doc had before he even met Hope. "For us, it felt like it was good to kind of go back a bit more, you get into something that we haven't gotten a whole bunch of which is Doc in Seattle," Tenney said. "We have bits and pieces that have come out in the past, over the three seasons you've seen, but [this] will open up a whole new chapter for Doc during Season 4."
Virgin River Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.