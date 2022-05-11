Mel Looks Happy

Join or Sign In
Netflix's official Season 4 description says that Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is starting up the season full of optimism, and this premiere photo backs that up. We do love to see our girl happy.
When we last saw Preach (Colin Lawrence) at the end of Season 3, he was drugged and left for dead, so it is a HUGE relief to see that he's not only alive... but going on a date? Preach, what about Paige (Lexa Doig) and Christopher??
We barely saw Hope (Annette O'Toole) in Season 3 due to COVID-19 protocols, and Season 3 ended with Hope in a coma after a terrible car accident. Now we have photographic proof that she is awake and walking around, though Netflix teases that the accident is going to have a "profound" effect on her and Doc's (Tim Matheson) relationship.
Things also appear to be going better for Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) in Season 4. He ended Season 3 in handcuffs and this photo proves he's at least out of jail and it looks like Brie (Zibby Allen) is staying in his corner to clear him of the charges that he shot Jack (Martin Henderson).
Mel dropped a bombshell on Jack at the end of Season 3 when she revealed that she was pregnant but was unsure whether Jack or her dead husband was the father. Talk about a complicated situation! However, the couple looks like they are doing a good job of moving forward no matter who is the father of Mel's baby. This looks like a very cute date night!
Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) have been on a relationship rollercoaster since they got together, and while they look very dressed up in this photo, that body language implies that there's only more trouble in paradise ahead for these two.
There's not much to infer from this one, but why would we deprive you of a nice smiling picture of Jack?