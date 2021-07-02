Join or Sign In
Mel and Jack have 'obstacles' ahead
Virgin River Season 3 will be here so soon we can almost taste it. After eight long months away, we are so ready to head back to that quaint mountain town to have our burning questions answered after that Season 2 cliffhanger.
To refresh your memory, at the end of Season 2, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot by an unknown assailant. Doc (Tim Matheson) has been given a grim diagnosis by his doctor, but we didn't get a chance to find out exactly what's going on with his health before the season ended. Paige (Lexa Doig) skipped town and left her son with Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Being a legal guardian may put serious wrinkles in Preacher's plan to move to San Francisco and start a new life as the chef of a five-star restaurant.
What else can you expect in Virgin River Season 3? Here's everything we know so far.
Alexandra Breckenridge talked to TV Guide ahead of Season 3's premiere and teased that Mel and Jack have a major relationship obstacle this season, and it's not just about Jack getting shot.
See what else she had to say about the "big rollercoaster" of a season.
The trailer for Virgin River Season 3 has officially arrived, and wow, there is a lot to take in. First, it looks like Jack survived the gunshot, and he and Mel are going full steam ahead. There's talk of marriage and babies, but Jack is unwilling to go for the full family package. Since it seems by the end of the trailer like people are still trying to kill him, maybe he's not wrong that settling down at the moment could be a dangerous situation. We also find out what's going on with Doc, and it's not as bad as we thought, but it is definitely going to lead to some heartbreak in the season.
While the trailer answers some burning questions, we still have a lot more left unanswered, and July can't get here soon enough.
We have a premiere date for Season 3! The new season will debut Friday, July 9, and will consist of 10 episodes. Check out the cast announcing the news.
The aforementioned actors will all be returning for Season 3, along with Daniel Gillies, who will continue to make "visitations" to Mel as her dead husband. There are also new faces heading to Virgin River for the new season. Zibby Allen will play Brie, Jack's fun-loving lawyer sister. Stacey Farber joins the cast as Tara Anderson, Lily's (Lynda Boyd) daughter.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix. If you've already watched, and rewatched, check out 8 other shows like Virgin River to tide you over until the show officially returns.