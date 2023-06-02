Verizon's Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime Bundle is a Great Deal

Join or Sign In
Are you a Verizon customer who would like to save a few bucks on all these streaming services we keep subscribing to? Well, you're in luck, because Verizon customers now have access to a streaming bundle you can't get anywhere else: Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime, for just $26. Just in time for the new season of Black Mirror.
That price represents a savings of $6 a month, and $72 a year, over the standard pricing on the plans in this offer--$20 for Netflix Premium (that's the 4K plan) and $12 for Paramount+ With Showtime. That may not sound like the wildest deal ever, but this is also an unprecedented bundle with two rival streaming services--that's not easy to scoff at. The deal is good for any Verizon subscriber, whether you're a mobile or home internet customer.
We've seen a number of discounts on streaming services in the past couple weeks, including a different deal on Paramount+ With Showtime: three months of the service for just $18, which is half off the normal price. That deal ends on June 4. Peacock is also offering a year's subscription for $20 through June 12 right now.
This deal comes through Verizon's +play portal, which makes it easy for customers to sign up for pretty much any streaming service without the normal hassles of creating an account, akin to signing up for a service through iTunes or Google Play. Verizon regularly features streaming deals through this portal, and this bundle with Netflix and Paramount+ With Showtime is just the latest.