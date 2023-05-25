Paramount+ With Showtime: Get 3 Months of the Combined Streaming Service for Just $18

Join or Sign In
But new customers don't have long to take advantage of this deal
Paramount+ and Showtime are joining forces, and the new combined streaming service is celebrating this new era with a big sale: new subscribers can get the first three months for just $6 a month, half the normal price.
This summer deal doesn't last too long--you've only got until June 4 to lock in that extra-low price for a summer of binge-watching Taylor Sheridan shows.
Paramount+ with Showtime is a combination that takes two services with better-than-you'd-expect libraries and turns them into a serious contender for everybody's streaming buck. With Paramount+ you have original series like 1883 and Tulsa King, a very decent selection of movies that includes the 2022 mega-hit Top Gun: Maverick, and everything that's on CBS, including a livestream of the channel.
Showtime, meanwhile, has its own crop of hit shows like Yellowjackets into the pile, along with its own massive library of movies like 2022 Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once. Where else can you get 2022's biggest movie and 2022's best movie for one subscription fee?