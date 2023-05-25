Peacock 1-Year Subscription is only $20 right now

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lots of streaming services are offering major discounts right now--as they all say, it's the summer of streaming. And Peacock has arguably the best deal from a value perspective: you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $20. That's 60% off the normal yearly price of $50. To get the deal, just use code SUMMEROFPEACOCK when signing up.

According to the fine print on this one, this deal will work for anyone who is not currently subscribed to Peacock Premium. So you should be able to take advantage of this deal even if you just unsubscribed yesterday.

This deal ends on June 12.

It probably won't come as too much of a surprise that NBCUniversal's streaming service has a lot of content--from NBC's massive collection of programming (including a live feed of the network), to Peacock original series like Yellowstone, Poker Face, Bel-Air, and Mrs. Davis, to films from Universal's library and beyond, like Megan, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Knock at the Cabin.

