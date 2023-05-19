Hulu is $2 per Month for 3 Months for a Limited Time

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A special Hulu discount is available in honor of National Streaming Day. From May 19 through May 27, new and returning users can sign up to get ad-supported Hulu for just $2/month for the first three months (normally $8/month).

This offer is only valid for new accounts, or existing accounts that canceled their subscription at least one month ago or more.

Note that this special offer forgoes the free trial period normally offered to new accounts--but that's an acceptable trade-off to get three months of streaming for just $6 total. After your first three months, your Hulu subscription will automatically roll over to the standard $8/month price for the ad-supported tier unless you cancel your service or change to a different pricing option.

Hulu has hundreds of movies and TV series available, and with this special introductory offer, you can catch up on fan favorites like Bob's Burgers and Little Miss Sunshine, as well as Hulu originals like The Handmaid's Tale and Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steven Martin and Martin Short. You can even watch the latest episodes for certain new series as they air, like the new ABC comedy Not Dead Yet. Just be sure to sign up before May 28.