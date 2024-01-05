Since the explosive Season 10 reunion episodes aired in early June, there's been no shortage of Vanderpump Rules cast members on our TV screens. It started with Tom Schwartz competing on Stars on Mars then continued with Ariana Madix dancing to third place on Dancing With the Stars while Tom Sandoval toughed it out on Special Forces before Schwartz made a guest appearance on Winter House. It's been a busy year for VPR fans, but what we really want is a return of the show that made them all famous.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will hopefully address many of the questions viewers have been wondering: Why are Sandoval and Ariana still living under the same roof? Are Schwartz and Katie Maloney still on a friendship break? Has Scheana Shay really forgiven Sandoval? And has There's Something About Her finally opened?

Most of all, when will Season 11 premiere? Read on to see everything about Vanderpump Rules Season 11, including the return date, the full trailer, and who is not returning.

When will Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere?

After seven long months, fans will soon be able to peep into the lives of the former Sur servers. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8/7c on Bravo. The season will air weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo and stream the following day on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer

For months, fans have only had Tiktoks of speculation or captured iPhone footage to watch—but following the VPR panel at BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 3, viewers were treated to the first teaser for Vanderpump Rules Season 11. Thankfully, the full trailer wasn't too much longer behind. Here is what was released on Dec. 11:

The trailer reveals the friend group trying to survive the Sandoval-Ariana split — all while the two still spend time together and seemingly still live together. At one point James Kennedy even draws a literal line in the sand at a beach party and says, "That's Ariana's side; Sandoval's side over here. Don't go over the line."

What will Vanderpump Rules Season 11 be about?



A press release says the show will see the cast "attempt to pick up the pieces following a scandal that jolted the tight-knit friend group. With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses, and healing from past relationships."

Part of that healing is dating: The trailer shows that Ariana, Sandoval, Katie, and Schwartz are all dating — with Katie and Schwartz even dating the same woman.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast



The biggest shakeup in Vanderpump Rules is that Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and Charli Burnett will not be returning for Season 11. After filming resumed, TMZ revealed on Aug. 6 that Rachel might not return, and on Aug. 18, she revealed on Bethanny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethanny Frankel," that she would never return to reality TV.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 main cast:

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney

Scheana Shay

Ariana Madix

Lala Kent

James Kennedy

James's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, will appear as friends of.

According to US Weekly, former cast members Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Dayna Kathan were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming season. Dayna told Nick Viall on his podcast, "The Viall Files," that she had a panic attack after filming and isn't sure if what she filmed will air in the season. Page Six revealed that former VPR friend Billie Lee filmed part of the season as well.

