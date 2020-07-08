It has been over a year since The Umbrella Academy left us with our jaws on the floor after that crazy cliffhanger finale. Since then, the Netflix superhero drama has been extremely secretive about what will happen now that the Hargreeves family have decided to travel back in time to save the world from the apocalypse they inadvertently caused. But the powers that be have finally rewarded us for our patience with The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer.

In this first look at the second season, which will premiere July 31, we get our first glimpses of what happened after siblings Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page) traveled back in time to rewrite history. However, during the journey the group gets scattered, with each member of the Umbrella Academy arriving at a different point of time in early 1960s Dallas, Texas. Five is the last to arrive and he lands right in the middle of — you guessed it — another doomsday, once again inadvertently caused by The Umbrella Academy. But this time when Five tries to rally the troops to save the world, they aren't as eager to help since many of his siblings have built new lives for themselves in Dallas. And as with anything regarding The Umbrella Academy, what we've learned in the trailer raises just about as many new questions as it does answer the ones we already had – like what the heck JFK has to do with the apocalypse.

In addition to the previously listed returning cast, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is adding Rita Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland. Arya will play Lila, a mischief-maker with a twisted sense of humor and the ability to adapt to any situation. Gatewood will appear as Raymond, a devoted husband and natural leader. Ireland will star as Sissy, a no-nonsense Texas mom who is ready to explore life and love after an ill-advised marriage. All three appear to be original characters for the series and not taken from the comics that inspired the show.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 31 on Netflix.

