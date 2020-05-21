There's something heartwarming about watching people who play doctors on TV recognize the actual medical professionals of the world, which is why all the stars that came together to participate in the American Medical Association's salute to the graduating class of 2020 on Wednesday was such a sweet watch. In a tribute event featuring Oscar winners, musical performances, and more, several actors who portray our favorite on-screen doctors offered gratitude and encouraging words for the people who'll actually get the job done in real life.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo showed up for the occasion, plus the cast of Scrubs (including Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who have been pointing out every week via their podcast that they don't actually know anything about being doctors), Ken Jeong (the only licensed physician on this list!), The Resident's Matt Czuchry, The Good Doctor's Nicholas Gonzalez, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman's Jane Seymour, Yellowstone's Brian Unger, and Matt Walsh.

The video alternated between light-hearted and serious, with Braff joking that he had learned from his nine years on Scrubs that medical school was unnecessary, Judy Reyes throwing in a shout-out to nurses, and Czuchry urging the graduates to find time to take care of themselves while caring for others.

"You have your whole life ahead of you," said Pompeo. "To innovate, to create, to decide how you want to move through life and move through this career."

Later in the video were appearances from Regina King, Jeff Bridges, Marcia Gay Harden, Tony Goldwyn, and more. It was a star-studded affair, all in honor of the real heroes.

